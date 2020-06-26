Banzzaï
Vendredi 26 juin 2020
59 min

Dernière danse : Supergombo, Ginger Johnson, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jazz Beach Party à Miami, © Getty / Bettmann

C'est la dernière de la saison ! On danse pour fêter ça ? Bel été, bon vent, bonne route... Et rendez-vous à la rentrée !

Matata - Wanna Do My Thing (Anwar Richard)
Single de 1972
Anwar Richard (voix, orgue), Nashon Gandani (saxophone ténor), Toby Kombo (guitare), John Otieno, (guitare rythmique), Sammy Kagenda (basse), Gabby Wamala (batterie), Jacques Kalunga (batterie, congas, voix), Steeleson Beauttah (bongos, voix), Patrice Oluma (bongos, voix)
President

Matata
Matata

Supergombo - Alien Felines from Beyond the Galaxy
Single de 2020
Etienne Kermac (basse), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophone), Guillame Pluton (trompette), Francis Larue (guitare), Wendlavim (batterie), David Doris (percussions)
Z Production

Supergombo
Supergombo

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love (Cole Porter)
 Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street
Clifford Brown (trompette), Max Roach (batterie), Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Richie Powell (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse),
Emarcy

Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street
Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Put On Train (Monk Higgins)
Album Gene Harris the Three Sounds
Gene Harris (piano), Monk Higgins (orgue), Fred Robinson (guitare), Albert Vescovo (guitare), Luther Hughes (basse électrique), Carl Burnett (batterie), Paul Humphrey (percussions), Bobbye Porter Hall (congas)
Blue Note

Gene Harris the Three Sounds
Gene Harris the Three Sounds

Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon (J.J. Cale)
Album Surprises
Herbie Mann (flûte), David Newman (saxophone ténor)Hugh McCraken (guitare), Jerry Friedman (guitare), Pat Rebillot (claviers), Tony Levin (basse), Steve Gadd (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Armen Halburian (percussions), Cissy Houston (voix)
Atlantic

Surprises
Surprises

Gary Bartz, Maisha - Leta’s Dance (Gary Bartz, Maisha)
Album Gary Bartz & Maisha
Gary Bartz (saxophone soprano), Jake Long (batterie), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Al McSween (claviers), Twm Dylan (basse)
Night Dreamer

Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions
Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions

Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers- I Jool Omo (George Folunsho Johnson)
Album African Party
Masquerade

African Party
African Party

Damily - Zaho va
Album Early Years : Madagascar Cassette Archives
Damily (guitare)
Bongo Joe

Early Years : Madagascar Cassette Archives
Early Years : Madagascar Cassette Archives

Billy Mitchell - J & B (Billy Mitchell)
Album This is Billy Mitchell
Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Clarence "Sleepy" Anderson (orgue), Herman Wright (basse), Otis "Candy" Finch (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)
Smash

This is Billy Mitchell
This is Billy Mitchell

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry)
Single de 1960
Flip Records

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs
Richard Berry and the Pharaohs
