Dernière danse : Supergombo, Ginger Johnson, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

C'est la dernière de la saison ! On danse pour fêter ça ? Bel été, bon vent, bonne route... Et rendez-vous à la rentrée !

Programmation musicale

Matata - Wanna Do My Thing (Anwar Richard)

Single de 1972

Anwar Richard (voix, orgue), Nashon Gandani (saxophone ténor), Toby Kombo (guitare), John Otieno, (guitare rythmique), Sammy Kagenda (basse), Gabby Wamala (batterie), Jacques Kalunga (batterie, congas, voix), Steeleson Beauttah (bongos, voix), Patrice Oluma (bongos, voix)

President

Supergombo - Alien Felines from Beyond the Galaxy

Single de 2020

Etienne Kermac (basse), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophone), Guillame Pluton (trompette), Francis Larue (guitare), Wendlavim (batterie), David Doris (percussions)

Z Production

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love (Cole Porter)

Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street

Clifford Brown (trompette), Max Roach (batterie), Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Richie Powell (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse),

Emarcy

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Put On Train (Monk Higgins)

Album Gene Harris the Three Sounds

Gene Harris (piano), Monk Higgins (orgue), Fred Robinson (guitare), Albert Vescovo (guitare), Luther Hughes (basse électrique), Carl Burnett (batterie), Paul Humphrey (percussions), Bobbye Porter Hall (congas)

Blue Note

Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon (J.J. Cale)

Album Surprises

Herbie Mann (flûte), David Newman (saxophone ténor)Hugh McCraken (guitare), Jerry Friedman (guitare), Pat Rebillot (claviers), Tony Levin (basse), Steve Gadd (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Armen Halburian (percussions), Cissy Houston (voix)

Atlantic

Gary Bartz, Maisha - Leta’s Dance (Gary Bartz, Maisha)

Album Gary Bartz & Maisha

Gary Bartz (saxophone soprano), Jake Long (batterie), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Al McSween (claviers), Twm Dylan (basse)

Night Dreamer

Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers- I Jool Omo (George Folunsho Johnson)

Album African Party

Masquerade

Damily - Zaho va

Album Early Years : Madagascar Cassette Archives

Damily (guitare)

Bongo Joe

Billy Mitchell - J & B (Billy Mitchell)

Album This is Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Clarence "Sleepy" Anderson (orgue), Herman Wright (basse), Otis "Candy" Finch (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)

Smash

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry)

Single de 1960

Flip Records