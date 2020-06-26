Dernière danse : Supergombo, Ginger Johnson, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière de la saison ! On danse pour fêter ça ? Bel été, bon vent, bonne route... Et rendez-vous à la rentrée !
Programmation musicale
Matata - Wanna Do My Thing (Anwar Richard)
Single de 1972
Anwar Richard (voix, orgue), Nashon Gandani (saxophone ténor), Toby Kombo (guitare), John Otieno, (guitare rythmique), Sammy Kagenda (basse), Gabby Wamala (batterie), Jacques Kalunga (batterie, congas, voix), Steeleson Beauttah (bongos, voix), Patrice Oluma (bongos, voix)
President
Supergombo - Alien Felines from Beyond the Galaxy
Single de 2020
Etienne Kermac (basse), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophone), Guillame Pluton (trompette), Francis Larue (guitare), Wendlavim (batterie), David Doris (percussions)
Z Production
Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love (Cole Porter)
Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street
Clifford Brown (trompette), Max Roach (batterie), Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Richie Powell (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse),
Emarcy
Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Put On Train (Monk Higgins)
Album Gene Harris the Three Sounds
Gene Harris (piano), Monk Higgins (orgue), Fred Robinson (guitare), Albert Vescovo (guitare), Luther Hughes (basse électrique), Carl Burnett (batterie), Paul Humphrey (percussions), Bobbye Porter Hall (congas)
Blue Note
Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon (J.J. Cale)
Album Surprises
Herbie Mann (flûte), David Newman (saxophone ténor)Hugh McCraken (guitare), Jerry Friedman (guitare), Pat Rebillot (claviers), Tony Levin (basse), Steve Gadd (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Armen Halburian (percussions), Cissy Houston (voix)
Atlantic
Gary Bartz, Maisha - Leta’s Dance (Gary Bartz, Maisha)
Album Gary Bartz & Maisha
Gary Bartz (saxophone soprano), Jake Long (batterie), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Al McSween (claviers), Twm Dylan (basse)
Night Dreamer
Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers- I Jool Omo (George Folunsho Johnson)
Album African Party
Masquerade
Damily - Zaho va
Album Early Years : Madagascar Cassette Archives
Damily (guitare)
Bongo Joe
Billy Mitchell - J & B (Billy Mitchell)
Album This is Billy Mitchell
Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Clarence "Sleepy" Anderson (orgue), Herman Wright (basse), Otis "Candy" Finch (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)
Smash
Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry)
Single de 1960
Flip Records
