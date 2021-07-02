Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Vendredi 2 juillet 2021
29 min

Dernière danse : Shirley Scott, Charles Mingus, Super Mama Djombo and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nathalie Piolé, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

C'est la dernière de la saison ! Et que fait-on dans Banzzaï pour fêter ça ? On danse, évidemment.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Eat that chicken - CHARLES MINGUS
    Charles MingusContrebasse

    Eat that chicken

    Divers
    Album Oh Yeah Label Atlantic (790667-2) Année 1987
  • 19h08
    Sunshine star - OPEN SKY UNIT
    Open Sky Unit

    Sunshine star

    Ron Wilson : compositeur
    Album Funky chicken Label Sdban Année 2014
  • 19h13
    It's your thing - SHIRLEY SCOTT , THE SOUL SAXES
    Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes

    It’s Your Thing

    Rudolph Isley. : compositeur, O'Kelley Isley. : compositeur, Ronald Isley. : compositeur, Marty Shelley (direction), Shirley Scott (orgue), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Hank Crawford saxophones), David Newman (saxophone ténor), Ernie Royal (trompette), Eric Gale (guitare), Richard Tee (piano), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes Label Atlantic (7567807992) Année 1969
  • 19h18
    A big brain - NICO MAUSKOVIC
    Nico Mauskovic

    A big brain

    Album Club Coco Label Bongo Joe Année 2021
  • 19h21
    Dissan na m'bera (suur di no pubis) - SUPER MAMA DJOMBO
    Super Mama Djombo

    Dissan na m'bera (suur di no pubis)

    Album Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Wagram Music (Distributeur) (3596973184825) Année 2014
  • 19h26
    Have love will travel - RICHARD BERRY
    Richard Berry & The Pharaohs

    Have Love Will Travel

    Richard Berry. : compositeur
    Album Birth Of Soul, Vol. 3 Label Ace (CDKEND 189) Année 2001
