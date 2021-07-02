Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 2 juillet 2021
Dernière danse : Shirley Scott, Charles Mingus, Super Mama Djombo and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière de la saison ! Et que fait-on dans Banzzaï pour fêter ça ? On danse, évidemment.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02Charles MingusContrebasse
Eat that chickenDiversAlbum Oh Yeah Label Atlantic (790667-2) Année 1987
- 19h08Open Sky Unit
Sunshine starRon Wilson : compositeurAlbum Funky chicken Label Sdban Année 2014
- 19h13Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes
It’s Your ThingRudolph Isley. : compositeur, O'Kelley Isley. : compositeur, Ronald Isley. : compositeur, Marty Shelley (direction), Shirley Scott (orgue), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Hank Crawford saxophones), David Newman (saxophone ténor), Ernie Royal (trompette), Eric Gale (guitare), Richard Tee (piano), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes Label Atlantic (7567807992) Année 1969
- 19h18Nico Mauskovic
A big brainAlbum Club Coco Label Bongo Joe Année 2021
- 19h21Super Mama Djombo
Dissan na m'bera (suur di no pubis)Album Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Wagram Music (Distributeur) (3596973184825) Année 2014
- 19h26Richard Berry & The Pharaohs
Have Love Will TravelRichard Berry. : compositeurAlbum Birth Of Soul, Vol. 3 Label Ace (CDKEND 189) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
59 min