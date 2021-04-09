Banzzaï
Vendredi 9 avril 2021
59 min

Dedans Dehors : Abbey Lincoln, Shijin, Claude Nougaro, Manuel Rocheman, Michael Wollny and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Abbey Lincoln , © Getty / New York Post Archives

Ce soir, des américains à Paris, des notes au creux des corps, des ailes qui poussent au dehors.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Wings of a horse - ELLEN MAC ILWAINE
    Ellen Mac Ilwaine

    Wings Of a Horse

    Ellen Mcllwaine. : compositeur
    Album Up From The Skies : The Polydor Years Label Island Def Jam Année 1998
  • 19h06
    Soul limbo - CANDIDO
    Candido

    Soul limbo

    Al Jackson Jr., Booker T. Jones, Donald 'Duck' Dunn, Steve Cropper : compositeur, Pat Russo (trompette), Jimmy Sedlar (trompette), Alan Raph (trombone), Joe Grimm (saxophone, flute, flute piccolo), David Spinozza (guitare), Gerry Jemmott (basse électrique), Frank Anderseron (orgue), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Candido (congas, bongos)
    Album Carnival / Spicy Flavors & Exotic Label Blue Note (5381042) Année 2002
  • 19h12
    Curved wrinkles - STEPHANE GUILLAUME
    Shijin

    Curved Wrinkles

    Shijin. : compositeur, Stéphane Guillaume (saxophone ténor), Malcolm Braff (piano), Laurent David (basse électrique), Stéphane Galland (batterie)
    Album Theory of Everything Label Alter-Nativ (AN300CD) Année 2021
  • 19h12
    The mirror - MALCOLM BRAFF
    Malcolm Braff

    The Mirror

    Malcolm Braff. : compositeur, Malcolm Braff (piano), Reggie Washington (basse électrique), Lukas Koening (batterie)
    Album Inside Label Enja (ENJ-9573 2) Année 2011
  • 19h22
    Bidonville - CLAUDE NOUGARO
    Claude Nougaro

    Bidonville

    Baden Powell, Vinicuis de Moraes : compositeur, Maurice Vander Et Son Orchestre : chef d'orchestre, Claude Nougaro (chant), Maurice Vander et son Orchestre, Ivan Jullien (trompette), Roger Guerin (trompette, Michel Portal (saxophone), Jean-Pierre Cullaz (guitare électrique), Muarice Vander (piano), Michel Gaudry (basse), Daniel Humair (batterie), Jean-Pierre Douet (tablas)
    Album Claude Nougaro Label Philips (77 865) Année 1966
  • 19h26
    Everything happens to me - MAURICE VANDER
    Maurice Vander Trio

    Everything Happens to Me

    Matt Dennis : compositeur, Maurice Vander Trio, Maurice Vander (piano), Benoît Quersin (contrebasse), Jacques David (batterie)
    Album Piano Jazz : Trio Sessions Label Fresh Sounds Records (FSRCD974) Année 2018
  • 19h31
    Magic Lights - MANUEL ROCHEMAN
    Manuel Rocheman

    Magic Lights

    Manuel Rocheman. : compositeur, Manuel Rocheman (piano), Rick Margitza (saxophone ténor), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse), Matthieu Chazarenc (batterie)
    Album Magic Lights Label Bonsaï Music (BON201201) Année 2021
  • 19h36
    Sacred heart - RICK MARGITZA
    Rick Margitza

    Sacred heart

    Rick Margitza. : compositeur, Rick Margitza (saxophone ténor), Olivier Louvel (guitare, banjo), Manuel Rocheman (piano), Peter Giron (basse), Jeff Boudreaux (batterie), Xavier Desandre-Navarre (percussions), Chloé Cailleton (choeurs), Pierre de Bethmann (choeurs)
    Album Sacred hearts Label Le Coq Année 2021
  • 19h39
    Thursday's theme - BENNY GOLSON
    Benny Golson

    Thursday's Theme

    Benny Golson. : compositeur, Roger Guérin (trompette), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Christian Garros (batterie)
    Album Benny Golson in Paris & New York 1958 Label Swing (CDSW 8418) Année 1957
  • 19h48
    Thursday's child - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    Thursday's child

    Elisse Boyd, Murray Grant : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (chant), Kenny Dorham (trompette), Les Spann (guitare), Wynton Kelly (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Abbey is Blue Label Riverside (1860692) Année 1959
  • 19h51
    Thursday is the last day - MICHAEL WOLLNY
    Michael Wollny

    Thursday is The Last Day

    Eva Kruse. : compositeur, Michael Wollny (piano), Eva Kruse (contrebasse), Eric Schaefer (batterie)
    Album Call it [em] Label Act (ACT 9650-2) Année 2005
