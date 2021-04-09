Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 9 avril 2021
Dedans Dehors : Abbey Lincoln, Shijin, Claude Nougaro, Manuel Rocheman, Michael Wollny and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, des américains à Paris, des notes au creux des corps, des ailes qui poussent au dehors.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ellen Mac Ilwaine
Wings Of a HorseEllen Mcllwaine. : compositeurAlbum Up From The Skies : The Polydor Years Label Island Def Jam Année 1998
- 19h06Candido
Soul limboAl Jackson Jr., Booker T. Jones, Donald 'Duck' Dunn, Steve Cropper : compositeur, Pat Russo (trompette), Jimmy Sedlar (trompette), Alan Raph (trombone), Joe Grimm (saxophone, flute, flute piccolo), David Spinozza (guitare), Gerry Jemmott (basse électrique), Frank Anderseron (orgue), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Candido (congas, bongos)Album Carnival / Spicy Flavors & Exotic Label Blue Note (5381042) Année 2002
- 19h12Shijin
Curved WrinklesShijin. : compositeur, Stéphane Guillaume (saxophone ténor), Malcolm Braff (piano), Laurent David (basse électrique), Stéphane Galland (batterie)Album Theory of Everything Label Alter-Nativ (AN300CD) Année 2021
- 19h12Malcolm Braff
The MirrorMalcolm Braff. : compositeur, Malcolm Braff (piano), Reggie Washington (basse électrique), Lukas Koening (batterie)Album Inside Label Enja (ENJ-9573 2) Année 2011
- 19h22Claude Nougaro
BidonvilleBaden Powell, Vinicuis de Moraes : compositeur, Maurice Vander Et Son Orchestre : chef d'orchestre, Claude Nougaro (chant), Maurice Vander et son Orchestre, Ivan Jullien (trompette), Roger Guerin (trompette, Michel Portal (saxophone), Jean-Pierre Cullaz (guitare électrique), Muarice Vander (piano), Michel Gaudry (basse), Daniel Humair (batterie), Jean-Pierre Douet (tablas)Album Claude Nougaro Label Philips (77 865) Année 1966
- 19h26Maurice Vander Trio
Everything Happens to MeMatt Dennis : compositeur, Maurice Vander Trio, Maurice Vander (piano), Benoît Quersin (contrebasse), Jacques David (batterie)Album Piano Jazz : Trio Sessions Label Fresh Sounds Records (FSRCD974) Année 2018
- 19h31Manuel Rocheman
Magic LightsManuel Rocheman. : compositeur, Manuel Rocheman (piano), Rick Margitza (saxophone ténor), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse), Matthieu Chazarenc (batterie)Album Magic Lights Label Bonsaï Music (BON201201) Année 2021
- 19h36Rick Margitza
Sacred heartRick Margitza. : compositeur, Rick Margitza (saxophone ténor), Olivier Louvel (guitare, banjo), Manuel Rocheman (piano), Peter Giron (basse), Jeff Boudreaux (batterie), Xavier Desandre-Navarre (percussions), Chloé Cailleton (choeurs), Pierre de Bethmann (choeurs)Album Sacred hearts Label Le Coq Année 2021
- 19h39Benny Golson
Thursday's ThemeBenny Golson. : compositeur, Roger Guérin (trompette), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Christian Garros (batterie)Album Benny Golson in Paris & New York 1958 Label Swing (CDSW 8418) Année 1957
- 19h48Abbey Lincoln
Thursday's childElisse Boyd, Murray Grant : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (chant), Kenny Dorham (trompette), Les Spann (guitare), Wynton Kelly (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Abbey is Blue Label Riverside (1860692) Année 1959
- 19h51Michael Wollny
Thursday is The Last DayEva Kruse. : compositeur, Michael Wollny (piano), Eva Kruse (contrebasse), Eric Schaefer (batterie)Album Call it [em] Label Act (ACT 9650-2) Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 8 avril 2021
émission suivantelundi 12 avril 2021