Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 12 octobre 2020
59 min

Danses pour Gaia : Yazmin Lacey, Foehn Trio, Cannonball Adderley, Oded Tzur and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Danses pour Gaia : Yazmin Lacey, Foehn Trio, Cannonball Adderley, Oded Tzur and more
Yazmin Lacey, © capture YouTube

Avec des trombones, des mambos endiablés, et du piano préparé, on danse pour célébrer la grande Gaia, déesse mère, déesse de la terre qui porte nos pas (de danse) !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Mambo sh-mambo - OTIS WILLIAMS & THE CHARMS
    Otis Williams & The Charms

    Mambo Sh-Mambo

    Cody. : compositeur, O'Hara. : compositeur, Newman. : compositeur
    Album Golden Oldies Label Essential Media Group Année 2015
  • 19h04
    Mambo Las Vegas - HOWARD RUMSEY
    Howard Rumsey's Lighthouse All-Stars

    Mambo Las Vegas

    Willis Leonard Holman. : compositeur, Howard Rumsey (contrebasse), Bob Cooper (saxophone ténor), Conte Candoli (trompette), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Sonny Clark (piano), Stan Levey (batterie)
    Album Music for Lighthousekeeping Label Contemporary Année 1957
  • 19h10
    Ah leu cha - FIDEL FOURNEYRON
    Un Poco Loco

    Ah Leu Cha

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Fidel Fourneyron (arrangements). : compositeur, Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Geoffroy Gesser (clarinette), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)
    Album Ornithologie Label Umlaut (UMFR 31) Année 2020
  • 19h14
    Mambo fortunato - CHARLIE PARKER WITH MACHITO AND HIS AFRO-CUBAN ORC
    Charlie Parker With Machito And His Afro-Cuban Orchestra

    Mambo Fortunato

    Machito. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Howard McGhee (trompette), Mario Bauza (trompette), Frank 'Paquito' Davilla (trompette), Bob Woodlen (trompette), Gene Johnson (saxophone alto), Fred Skerritt (saxophone alto), Jose Madera (saxophone ténor), Frank Socolow (saxophone ténor), Leslie Johnakins (saxophone baryton), René Hernandez (piano), Roberto Rodriguez (basse), Jose Mangual (bongos), Luis Miranda (congas), Umbalo Nieto (trombales), Frank 'Machito' Grillo (maracas)
    Album Intégrale Charlie Parker - ""Laura""- 1950 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 1338) Année 2014
  • 19h19
    Other each - FILIPPO VIGNATO
    Filippo Vignato

    Other Each

    Filippo Vignato. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato (trombone), Yannick Lestra (piano électrique, synthétiseurs), Attila Gyárfás (batterie, électroniques)
    Album Heidelberg - Live at Enjoy Jazz Label Auand Année 2020
  • 19h19
    Turning thirty - THOMAS ENHCO
    Thomas Enhco

    Turning Thirty

    Thomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano)
    Album Thirty Label Sony Classical (19075881432) Année 2019
  • 19h31
    In the name of love (feat. Ossie Johnson) - JAY JAY JOHNSON
    Jay Jay Johnson

    In the Name of Love

    Estelle Levitt. : compositeur, Kenny Rankin. : compositeur, Jay Jay Johnson (trombone), Ossie Johnson (voix), Clark Terry (trompette), Alan Ralph (trombone), Ray Sterling (mellophone), Jerome Richardson (saxophones, flûte), Phil Bodner (reeds, flûte), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton, flûte, clarinette basse), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Carl Lynch (guitare), Richard Davis (basse), Sol Gubin (batterie), Warren Smith (percussions)
    Album Goodies Label Rca Année 1966
  • 19h33
    Turning thirty - THOMAS ENHCO
    Thomas Enhco

    Turning Thirty

    Thomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano)
    Album Thirty Label Sony Classical (19075881432) Année 2019
  • 19h38
    Danse pour Gaia (feat. Joce Mienniel) - FOEHN TRIO
    Foehn Trio

    Danse pour Gaia

    Foehn Trio. : compositeur, Christophe Waldner (piano, claviers), Cyril Billot (contrebasse, synthé basse), Kévin Borqué (batterie, pads), Joce Mienniel (flûte)
    Album Highlines Label Mad Chaman (MADCHAMAN004) Année 2019
  • 19h45
    Space spiritual - CANNOBALL ADDERLEY
    Nat Adderley

    Space Spiritual

    Nat Adderley. : compositeur, Nat Adderley (cornet), Cannonbal Adderley (saxophone), Walter Booker (basse), Francisco Centeno (basse électrique), Roy McCurdy (batterie), Airto Moreira (percussions), King Errisson (percussions), Mayuto Correa (percussions), Nat Adderley Jr. (piano), George Duke (piano), Stephanie Spruill (voix)
    Album Soul Of The Bible Label Blue Note Année 2003
  • 19h52
    The dream - ODED TZUR
    Oded Tzur

    The Dream

    Oded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (contrebasse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)
    Album Here Be Dragons Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
  • 19h57
    I'll Never Stop Loving You - YAZMIN LACEY
    Yazmin Lacey

    I'll Never Stop Loving You

    Yazmin Lacey (voix)
    Album Blue Note Re:imagined Label Decca / Blue Note Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 9 octobre 2020
59 min
les Dynasties : Ruth Brown, Emilien Véret, Michael Wollny, Charles Mingus and more
émission suivante
mardi 13 octobre 2020
59 min
Faites cesser la pluie : Ann Peebles, Brad Mehldau, Shabaka and the Ancestor, Michel Fernandez and more