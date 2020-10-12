Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 12 octobre 2020
Danses pour Gaia : Yazmin Lacey, Foehn Trio, Cannonball Adderley, Oded Tzur and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Avec des trombones, des mambos endiablés, et du piano préparé, on danse pour célébrer la grande Gaia, déesse mère, déesse de la terre qui porte nos pas (de danse) !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Otis Williams & The Charms
Mambo Sh-MamboCody. : compositeur, O'Hara. : compositeur, Newman. : compositeurAlbum Golden Oldies Label Essential Media Group Année 2015
- 19h04Howard Rumsey's Lighthouse All-Stars
Mambo Las VegasWillis Leonard Holman. : compositeur, Howard Rumsey (contrebasse), Bob Cooper (saxophone ténor), Conte Candoli (trompette), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Sonny Clark (piano), Stan Levey (batterie)Album Music for Lighthousekeeping Label Contemporary Année 1957
- 19h10Un Poco Loco
Ah Leu ChaCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Fidel Fourneyron (arrangements). : compositeur, Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Geoffroy Gesser (clarinette), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)Album Ornithologie Label Umlaut (UMFR 31) Année 2020
- 19h14Charlie Parker With Machito And His Afro-Cuban Orchestra
Mambo FortunatoMachito. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Howard McGhee (trompette), Mario Bauza (trompette), Frank 'Paquito' Davilla (trompette), Bob Woodlen (trompette), Gene Johnson (saxophone alto), Fred Skerritt (saxophone alto), Jose Madera (saxophone ténor), Frank Socolow (saxophone ténor), Leslie Johnakins (saxophone baryton), René Hernandez (piano), Roberto Rodriguez (basse), Jose Mangual (bongos), Luis Miranda (congas), Umbalo Nieto (trombales), Frank 'Machito' Grillo (maracas)Album Intégrale Charlie Parker - ""Laura""- 1950 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 1338) Année 2014
- 19h19Filippo Vignato
Other EachFilippo Vignato. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato (trombone), Yannick Lestra (piano électrique, synthétiseurs), Attila Gyárfás (batterie, électroniques)Album Heidelberg - Live at Enjoy Jazz Label Auand Année 2020
- 19h19Thomas Enhco
Turning ThirtyThomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano)Album Thirty Label Sony Classical (19075881432) Année 2019
- 19h31Jay Jay Johnson
In the Name of LoveEstelle Levitt. : compositeur, Kenny Rankin. : compositeur, Jay Jay Johnson (trombone), Ossie Johnson (voix), Clark Terry (trompette), Alan Ralph (trombone), Ray Sterling (mellophone), Jerome Richardson (saxophones, flûte), Phil Bodner (reeds, flûte), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton, flûte, clarinette basse), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Carl Lynch (guitare), Richard Davis (basse), Sol Gubin (batterie), Warren Smith (percussions)Album Goodies Label Rca Année 1966
- 19h33Thomas Enhco
Turning ThirtyThomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano)Album Thirty Label Sony Classical (19075881432) Année 2019
- 19h38Foehn Trio
Danse pour GaiaFoehn Trio. : compositeur, Christophe Waldner (piano, claviers), Cyril Billot (contrebasse, synthé basse), Kévin Borqué (batterie, pads), Joce Mienniel (flûte)Album Highlines Label Mad Chaman (MADCHAMAN004) Année 2019
- 19h45Nat Adderley
Space SpiritualNat Adderley. : compositeur, Nat Adderley (cornet), Cannonbal Adderley (saxophone), Walter Booker (basse), Francisco Centeno (basse électrique), Roy McCurdy (batterie), Airto Moreira (percussions), King Errisson (percussions), Mayuto Correa (percussions), Nat Adderley Jr. (piano), George Duke (piano), Stephanie Spruill (voix)Album Soul Of The Bible Label Blue Note Année 2003
- 19h52Oded Tzur
The DreamOded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (contrebasse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)Album Here Be Dragons Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
- 19h57Yazmin Lacey
I'll Never Stop Loving YouYazmin Lacey (voix)Album Blue Note Re:imagined Label Decca / Blue Note Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration