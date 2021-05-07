Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 7 mai 2021
Dans le vent : Festen, Charles Bradley, Céline Rudolph, Wayne Shorter and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous saluons notre ami le vent, qui a le bon goût de toujours souffler dans la bonne direction.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Bobby Hutcherson
Hello to the WindJoe Chambers. : compositeur, Gene McDaniels. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Wally Richardson (guitare), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie), Candido Camero (congas), Gene McDaniels (voix), Christine Spencer (choeurs), Hilda Harris (choeurs), Albertine M. Robinson ( choeurs)Album Now! Label Blue Note (7243 8 66742 2 7) Année 2009
- 19h08Paul Chambers Quintet
Softly as in a Morning SunriseSigmund Romberg. : compositeur, Oscar Hammerstein II. : compositeur, Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Donald Byrd (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Paul Chambers Quintet Label Blue Note (2651442) Année 2009
- 19h11Wayne Shorter
Indian SongWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Etcetera Label Blue Note (CDP 7243 8 33581 2 0) Année 1995
- 19h24Lambert, Hendricks & Ross
Mr. P. C.John Coltrane. : compositeur, Jon Hendricks. : compositeur, Dave Lambert (voix), Jon Hendricks (voix), Annie Ross (voix), The Ike Isaacs Trio, Gildo Mahones (piano), Ike Isaac (contrebasse), Jimmy Wormsworth (batterie)Album Lambert, Hendricks & Ross ! - The Hottest New Group in Jazz Label Columbia (C2K 64933 1)
- 19h27Clifford Jordan Quartet
John ColtraneBill Lee. : compositeur, Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Night of the Mark VII Label Muse (900 350) Année 1975
- 19h36Céline Rudolph
NaimaJohn Coltrane. : compositeur, Céline Rudolph (voix), Toninho Ferragutti (accordéon), Paulo Bellinati (guitare), Rupert Stamm (vibraphone), Rodolofo Stroeter (basse), Jovi Joviniano (precussions, voix), Marcos Suzano (percussions)Album Brazaventure Label Enja (ENJ-9502 2) Année 2007
- 19h40Shalosh
Back in TownShalosh. : compositeur, Gadi Stern (piano), David Michaeli (contrebasse), Matan Assayag (batterie)Album Broken Balance Label Act (99142) Année 2020
- 19h46Charles Bradley
Stay AwayKurt Cobain. : compositeur, Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley (voix), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Dave Guy (trompette), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)Album Black Velvet Label Daptone (DAP054P) Année 2018
- 19h49Herbie Hancock
All ApologiesKurt Cobain. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), John Scofield (sitar électrique)Album The New Standard Label Verve (527715-2) Année 1996
- 19h54Festen
SarabandeGeorg Friedrich Haendel. : compositeur, Damien Fleau (saxophone), Jean Kapsa (piano), Oliver Degabriele (basse), Maxime Fleau (batterie)Album Inside Stanley Kubrick Label Laborie Jazz (LJ51) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
