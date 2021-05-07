Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 7 mai 2021
59 min

Dans le vent : Festen, Charles Bradley, Céline Rudolph, Wayne Shorter and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Festen, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Ce soir, nous saluons notre ami le vent, qui a le bon goût de toujours souffler dans la bonne direction.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Hello to the wind - BOBBY HUTCHERSON
    Bobby Hutcherson

    Hello to the Wind

    Joe Chambers. : compositeur, Gene McDaniels. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Wally Richardson (guitare), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie), Candido Camero (congas), Gene McDaniels (voix), Christine Spencer (choeurs), Hilda Harris (choeurs), Albertine M. Robinson ( choeurs)
    Album Now! Label Blue Note (7243 8 66742 2 7) Année 2009
  • 19h08
    Softly as in a morning sunrise - PAUL CHAMBERS QUINTET
    Paul Chambers Quintet

    Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

    Sigmund Romberg. : compositeur, Oscar Hammerstein II. : compositeur, Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Donald Byrd (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Paul Chambers Quintet Label Blue Note (2651442) Année 2009
  • 19h11
    Indian song - WAYNE SHORTER
    Wayne Shorter

    Indian Song

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Etcetera Label Blue Note (CDP 7243 8 33581 2 0) Année 1995
  • 19h24
    Mr. P. C. - LAMBERT, HENDRICKS & ROSS
    Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

    Mr. P. C.

    John Coltrane. : compositeur, Jon Hendricks. : compositeur, Dave Lambert (voix), Jon Hendricks (voix), Annie Ross (voix), The Ike Isaacs Trio, Gildo Mahones (piano), Ike Isaac (contrebasse), Jimmy Wormsworth (batterie)
    Album Lambert, Hendricks & Ross ! - The Hottest New Group in Jazz Label Columbia (C2K 64933 1)
  • 19h27
    John Coltrane - CLIFFORD JORDAN
    Clifford Jordan Quartet

    John Coltrane

    Bill Lee. : compositeur, Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Night of the Mark VII Label Muse (900 350) Année 1975
  • 19h36
    Naima - CELINE RUDOLPH
    Céline Rudolph

    Naima

    John Coltrane. : compositeur, Céline Rudolph (voix), Toninho Ferragutti (accordéon), Paulo Bellinati (guitare), Rupert Stamm (vibraphone), Rodolofo Stroeter (basse), Jovi Joviniano (precussions, voix), Marcos Suzano (percussions)
    Album Brazaventure Label Enja (ENJ-9502 2) Année 2007
  • 19h40
    Back in town - SHALOSH
    Shalosh

    Back in Town

    Shalosh. : compositeur, Gadi Stern (piano), David Michaeli (contrebasse), Matan Assayag (batterie)
    Album Broken Balance Label Act (99142) Année 2020
  • 19h46
    Stay away - CHARLES BRADLEY, MENAHAN STREET BAND
    Charles Bradley

    Stay Away

    Kurt Cobain. : compositeur, Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley (voix), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Dave Guy (trompette), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)
    Album Black Velvet Label Daptone (DAP054P) Année 2018
  • 19h49
    All apologies - HERBIE HANCOCK
    Herbie Hancock

    All Apologies

    Kurt Cobain. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), John Scofield (sitar électrique)
    Album The New Standard Label Verve (527715-2) Année 1996
  • 19h54
    Sarabande - FESTEN
    Festen

    Sarabande

    Georg Friedrich Haendel. : compositeur, Damien Fleau (saxophone), Jean Kapsa (piano), Oliver Degabriele (basse), Maxime Fleau (batterie)
    Album Inside Stanley Kubrick Label Laborie Jazz (LJ51) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
