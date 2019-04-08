Banzzaï
Lundi 8 avril 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dans le besoin : Sarah McCoy, Duke Ellington, Ike Quebec, Dodo Greene and more
Sarah McCoy, © capture d'écran Youtube

Besoin de hauteur, besoin de vibrations, besoin de couleurs, besoin d'inspiration ? Besoin des neiges du Kilimandjaro, besoin des confettis du carnaval de la Nouvelle Orléans, besoin de créateurs suprêmes et de saxophones qui sauvent ? Ouf. Tout est dans Banzzaï ce soir. 

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Dodo Greene

    « My Hour Of Need » My Hour Of Need

    Dodo Greene (voix), Ike Quebec (saxophone Ténor), Grant Green (guitare), Sir Charles Thompson (orgue), Herbie Lewis (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2018
    19:06
    Ike Quebec

    « The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions » Mardi Gras

    Ike Quebec (saxophone Ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (orgue), Milt Hinton (basse), J.c. Heard (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2005
    19:12
    Professor Longhair

    "Rum and Coke" Mardi Gras in New Orleans (Henry Roeland Byrd,)

    Professor Longhair - Mardi Gras In New Orleans, Professor Longhair(vc,p),george Davis(b),alfred Uganda Roberts(cga),david Lee(d),big Will Harvey(g),tony Dagradi(ts,ss),andy Kaslow(tp)
    19:18
    Duke Ellington

    « New Orleans Suite » Blues For New Orleans

    Ellington Duke (piano), Will Bill Davis (orgue), Cootie Williams (trompette), Money Johnson (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Al Rubin (trompette), Fred Stone (trompette), Booty Wood (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Dave Taylor (trombone Basse), Russell Procope (saxophone Alto, Clarinette), Johnny Hodges (saxophone Alto), Norris Turney (saxophone Alto), Harold Ashby (saxophone Ténor), Paul Gonsavlves (saxophone Ténor), Harry Carnet (saxophone Baryton), Joe Benjamin (basse), Rufus Jones (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1971
    19:26
    Joey Defrancesco

    « In The Key Of The Universe » Vibrations In Blue

    Joey Defrancesco (orgue, Claviers), Troy Roberts (saxophone Soprano), Billy Hart (batterie), Sammy Figueroa (percussions)LABEL : Mack AvenueANNÉE : 2019
    19:34
    Jef Gilson & Malagasy

    « Gilson & Malagasy » The Creator Has a Master Plan

    Jef Gilson (piano, Piano électrique), Malagasy (xylophone), Alain Razafinohatra (saxophone Alto), Roland De Comarmond (saxophone Baryton), Sylvain Randriamiadana (piano), Arnaud Razafy (clarinette Basse), Samuel Ramiara (basse), Allain Rahoerson (batterie, Percussions), Pierre Moret (percussions)ALBUM : Jef Gilson et MalagasyLABEL : JAZZMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
