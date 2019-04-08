Programmation musicale
Lundi 8 avril 2019
Dans le besoin : Sarah McCoy, Duke Ellington, Ike Quebec, Dodo Greene and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Besoin de hauteur, besoin de vibrations, besoin de couleurs, besoin d'inspiration ? Besoin des neiges du Kilimandjaro, besoin des confettis du carnaval de la Nouvelle Orléans, besoin de créateurs suprêmes et de saxophones qui sauvent ? Ouf. Tout est dans Banzzaï ce soir.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Dodo Greene
« My Hour Of Need » My Hour Of NeedDodo Greene (voix), Ike Quebec (saxophone Ténor), Grant Green (guitare), Sir Charles Thompson (orgue), Herbie Lewis (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2018
19:06
Ike Quebec
« The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions » Mardi GrasIke Quebec (saxophone Ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (orgue), Milt Hinton (basse), J.c. Heard (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2005
19:12
Professor Longhair
"Rum and Coke" Mardi Gras in New Orleans (Henry Roeland Byrd,)Professor Longhair - Mardi Gras In New Orleans, Professor Longhair(vc,p),george Davis(b),alfred Uganda Roberts(cga),david Lee(d),big Will Harvey(g),tony Dagradi(ts,ss),andy Kaslow(tp)
19:18
Duke Ellington
« New Orleans Suite » Blues For New OrleansEllington Duke (piano), Will Bill Davis (orgue), Cootie Williams (trompette), Money Johnson (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Al Rubin (trompette), Fred Stone (trompette), Booty Wood (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Dave Taylor (trombone Basse), Russell Procope (saxophone Alto, Clarinette), Johnny Hodges (saxophone Alto), Norris Turney (saxophone Alto), Harold Ashby (saxophone Ténor), Paul Gonsavlves (saxophone Ténor), Harry Carnet (saxophone Baryton), Joe Benjamin (basse), Rufus Jones (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1971
19:26
Joey Defrancesco
« In The Key Of The Universe » Vibrations In BlueJoey Defrancesco (orgue, Claviers), Troy Roberts (saxophone Soprano), Billy Hart (batterie), Sammy Figueroa (percussions)LABEL : Mack AvenueANNÉE : 2019
19:34
Jef Gilson & Malagasy
« Gilson & Malagasy » The Creator Has a Master PlanJef Gilson (piano, Piano électrique), Malagasy (xylophone), Alain Razafinohatra (saxophone Alto), Roland De Comarmond (saxophone Baryton), Sylvain Randriamiadana (piano), Arnaud Razafy (clarinette Basse), Samuel Ramiara (basse), Allain Rahoerson (batterie, Percussions), Pierre Moret (percussions)ALBUM : Jef Gilson et MalagasyLABEL : JAZZMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
