Dans la neige 1/2 : Meshell Ndegeocello, Stéphane Tsapis, Franck Sinatra, E.S.T. and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
De la neigAhmad JamalAhmad Jamale en bataille, de la neige en bonhomme, de la neige haut dans le ciel, ce soir et demain soir dans Banzzai il y a des flocons partout, jusque dans les instruments!
Programmation musicale
Axel Stordahl (arr)
Christmas Songs by Sinatra
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Frank Sinatra
B. Swanson Quartet
Columbia
Hampton Hawes
High in the sky
High in the sky
Hampton Hawes Trio
Hampton Hawes, piano
Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse
Donald Bailey, batterie
Vault
E.S.T.
Strange place for snow
Strange place for snow
Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Esbjörn Svensson, piano
Dan Berglung, contrebasse
Magnus Öström, batterie
Act Music & Vision
Kate Bush
50 Words for Snow
Snowflake
Albert McIntosh, chant et guitares
Kate Bush, chant piano et basse
Steve Gadd, Batterie
Del Palmer, basse
Fish People
Stéphane Tsapis
Le Piano oriental
Des pas dans la neige
Stéphane Tsapis, piano
Cristal
Claude Thornhill
Snowfall Volume I
Snow Fall
Vernell Fournier, battterie
Israel Crosby, contrebasse
Ahmad Jamal, piano
Vogue
Robin Verheyen
Taxiwars
Death ride through wet snow
Taxiwars
Universal Music
Lisa Coleman, Prince, Wendy Melvoin
Ventriloquism
Sometimes It Snows In April
Kaveh Rastegar, contrebasse
Abraham Rounds, batterie
Chris Bruce, guitare
Meshell Ndegeocello, basse et chant
Jebin Bruni, clavier
Naïve
