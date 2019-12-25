Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 25 décembre 2019
59 min

Dans la neige 1/2 : Meshell Ndegeocello, Stéphane Tsapis, Franck Sinatra, E.S.T. and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Meshell Ndegeocello au Festival Jazz à la Villette 2011, © Getty / Samuel Dietz/Redferns

De la neigAhmad JamalAhmad Jamale en bataille, de la neige en bonhomme, de la neige haut dans le ciel, ce soir et demain soir dans Banzzai il y a des flocons partout, jusque dans les instruments!

Christmas Songs by Sinatra
Christmas Songs by Sinatra, © Colombia Records

Axel Stordahl (arr)
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Frank Sinatra
B. Swanson Quartet
Columbia

High in the Sky, Hampton Hawes Trio
High in the Sky, Hampton Hawes Trio, © Vault

Hampton Hawes
High in the sky
Hampton Hawes Trio
Hampton Hawes, piano
Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse
Donald Bailey, batterie
Vault

Strange Place to Snow, E.S.T.
Strange Place to Snow, E.S.T., © Act

E.S.T.
Strange place for snow
Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Esbjörn Svensson, piano
Dan Berglung, contrebasse
Magnus Öström, batterie
Act Music & Vision

50 Words for Snow, Kate Bush
50 Words for Snow, Kate Bush, © Fish People

Kate Bush
50 Words for Snow
Snowflake
Albert McIntosh, chant et guitares
Kate Bush, chant piano et basse
Steve Gadd, Batterie
Del Palmer, basse
Fish People

Le Pinao oriental, Stéphane Taspis
Le Pinao oriental, Stéphane Taspis, © Cristal Records

Stéphane Tsapis
Le Piano oriental
Des pas dans la neige
Stéphane Tsapis, piano
Cristal

Snowfall Volume I, Claude Thornhill
Snowfall Volume I, Claude Thornhill, © Columbia

Claude Thornhill
Snowfall Volume I
Snow Fall
Vernell Fournier, battterie
Israel Crosby, contrebasse
Ahmad Jamal, piano
Vogue

Taxiwars, Robin Verheyen
Taxiwars, Robin Verheyen, © Universal Music

Robin Verheyen
Taxiwars
Death ride through wet snow
Taxiwars
Universal Music

Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism
Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism, © Naïve

Lisa Coleman, Prince, Wendy Melvoin
Ventriloquism
Sometimes It Snows In April
Kaveh Rastegar, contrebasse
Abraham Rounds, batterie
Chris Bruce, guitare
Meshell Ndegeocello, basse et chant
Jebin Bruni, clavier
Naïve

L'équipe de l'émission :
