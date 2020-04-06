Dangers : Anne Paceo, Glenn Ferris, Pharoah Sanders, Henri Texier and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, le danger est partout. Dans les sons des voyages du bout du monde, dans les sourires des femmes-tentations, dans les peurs qu'on affronte en chantant, pour se libérer, et pour lui faire la nique, au danger. Attention, c'est Banzzaï !

[première diffusion le 14 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Bob Dorough - You’re the Dangerous Type

Album Devil May Care

Affinity

Hampton Hawes - Dangerous

Album Blues For Bud

Black Lion

Anne Paceo - Fables of Shwedagon

Album Fables of Shwedagon

Laborie

Fox, Chris Cheek - Cliff Tone

Album Pelican Blues

Jazz and People

Pelican Blues

Melvin Sparks - Texas Twister

Album Texas Twister

Ace

Pharoah Sanders - You’ve Got to Have Freedom

Album Africa

Timeless

Curtis Harding - Face Your Fear

Album Face Your Fear

Anti-

Face Your Fear

Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space

Album Strings’ Spirit

Label Bleu

Glenn Ferris “Pentessence Quintet" - Black Trombone

Album Skin Me !

Naïve