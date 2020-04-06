Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 6 avril 2020
59 min

Dangers : Anne Paceo, Glenn Ferris, Pharoah Sanders, Henri Texier and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dangers : Anne Paceo, Glenn Ferris, Pharoah Sanders, Henri Texier and more
Anne Paceo, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Ce soir, le danger est partout. Dans les sons des voyages du bout du monde, dans les sourires des femmes-tentations, dans les peurs qu'on affronte en chantant, pour se libérer, et pour lui faire la nique, au danger. Attention, c'est Banzzaï !

[première diffusion le 14 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Bob Dorough - You’re the Dangerous Type
Album Devil May Care
Affinity

Devil May Care
Devil May Care

Hampton Hawes - Dangerous
Album Blues For Bud
Black Lion

Blues For Bud
Blues For Bud

Anne Paceo - Fables of Shwedagon
 Album Fables of Shwedagon
Laborie

Fables of Shwedagon
Fables of Shwedagon

Fox, Chris Cheek - Cliff Tone
Album Pelican Blues
Jazz and People
Pelican Blues

Pelican Blues
Pelican Blues

Melvin Sparks - Texas Twister
Album Texas Twister
Ace

Texas Twister
Texas Twister

Pharoah Sanders - You’ve Got to Have Freedom
Album Africa
Timeless

Africa
Africa

Curtis Harding - Face Your Fear
Album Face Your Fear
Anti-
Face Your Fear

Face Your Fear
Face Your Fear

Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space
Album Strings’ Spirit
Label Bleu

Strings’ Spirit
Strings’ Spirit

Glenn Ferris “Pentessence Quintet" - Black Trombone
Album Skin Me !
Naïve

Skin Me !
Skin Me !
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 3 avril 2020
59 min
Sixième sens : Rickie Lee Jones, Franck Nicolas, Fidel Fourneyron, Ray Bryant and more
émission suivante
mardi 7 avril 2020
59 min
Early In the Morning : Gretchen Parlato, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Hank Mobley and more