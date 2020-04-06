Dangers : Anne Paceo, Glenn Ferris, Pharoah Sanders, Henri Texier and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, le danger est partout. Dans les sons des voyages du bout du monde, dans les sourires des femmes-tentations, dans les peurs qu'on affronte en chantant, pour se libérer, et pour lui faire la nique, au danger. Attention, c'est Banzzaï !
[première diffusion le 14 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Bob Dorough - You’re the Dangerous Type
Album Devil May Care
Affinity
Hampton Hawes - Dangerous
Album Blues For Bud
Black Lion
Anne Paceo - Fables of Shwedagon
Album Fables of Shwedagon
Laborie
Fox, Chris Cheek - Cliff Tone
Album Pelican Blues
Jazz and People
Pelican Blues
Melvin Sparks - Texas Twister
Album Texas Twister
Ace
Pharoah Sanders - You’ve Got to Have Freedom
Album Africa
Timeless
Curtis Harding - Face Your Fear
Album Face Your Fear
Anti-
Face Your Fear
Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space
Album Strings’ Spirit
Label Bleu
Glenn Ferris “Pentessence Quintet" - Black Trombone
Album Skin Me !
Naïve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration