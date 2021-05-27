Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Jeudi 27 mai 2021
D’ici d’en bas : Bernard Lubat, Ahmad Jamal, Raphaël Imbert, The Bobbettes and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Allons voir en bas si on y est ! Où c'est, en bas ? Dans le sud de la France, par exemple...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00The Bobbettes
Mr. LeeEmma Ruth Pought. : compositeur, Heather Dixon. : compositeur, Helen Gathers. : compositeur, Laura E. Webb. : compositeur, The Bobbettes (voix), The Reggie Obrecht OrchestraAlbum Billboard Top Rhythm'n Blues Hits Label Rhino (R1 70643) Année 1957
- 19h05King Curtis Quintet
Little Brother SoulKing Curtis. : compositeur, King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Nat Adderley (trompette), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Oliver Jackson (batterie)Album The New Scene of King Curtis / Soul Meeting Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD714) Année 2013
- 19h13Brook Benton
Willie and Laura Mae JonesTony Joe White. : compositeur, Brook Benton (voix), Jim Dickinson (guitare), Charlie Freeman (guitare), Mike Utley (orgue), Tommy McLure (basse), Sammy Creason (batterie), The Sweet Inspirations (choeurs)Album Home Style Label Atlantic
- 19h18Sachal Vasandani & Romain Collin
Don't Think Twice, it's AlrightBob Dylan. : compositeur, Sachal Vasandani (voix), Romain Collin (piano)Album Midnight Shelter Label Edition (EDN1169) Année 2021
- 19h21Raphaël Imbert.compositeur
L'espace des feuxRaphael Imbert Quartet, Raphaël Imbert Quartet, Raphaël Imbert (saxophone), Vincent Lafont (piano), Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Mourad Benhammou (batterie)Album Oraison Label Out Note (OTN641) Année 2021
- 19h31Olivier Temime, Michel Zenino, Jean-Pierre Arnaud
Cane canebière / jour de matchVincent Scotto. : compositeur, Michel Zenino. : compositeur, Olivier Temime (saxophone ténor), Michel Zenino (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)Album Massaliazz Label Cristal (CR 213) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
