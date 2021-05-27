Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 27 mai 2021
59 min

D’ici d’en bas : Bernard Lubat, Ahmad Jamal, Raphaël Imbert, The Bobbettes and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

D’ici d’en bas : Bernard Lubat, Ahmad Jamal, Raphaël Imbert, The Bobbettes and more
Bernard Lubat, © Christian Ducasse

Allons voir en bas si on y est ! Où c'est, en bas ? Dans le sud de la France, par exemple...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Mr. Lee - THE BOBBETTES
    The Bobbettes

    Mr. Lee

    Emma Ruth Pought. : compositeur, Heather Dixon. : compositeur, Helen Gathers. : compositeur, Laura E. Webb. : compositeur, The Bobbettes (voix), The Reggie Obrecht Orchestra
    Album Billboard Top Rhythm'n Blues Hits Label Rhino (R1 70643) Année 1957
  • 19h05
    Little brother soul - KING CURTIS QUINTET
    King Curtis Quintet

    Little Brother Soul

    King Curtis. : compositeur, King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Nat Adderley (trompette), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Oliver Jackson (batterie)
    Album The New Scene of King Curtis / Soul Meeting Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD714) Année 2013
  • 19h13
    Willie and Laura Mae Jones - BROOK BENTON
    Brook Benton

    Willie and Laura Mae Jones

    Tony Joe White. : compositeur, Brook Benton (voix), Jim Dickinson (guitare), Charlie Freeman (guitare), Mike Utley (orgue), Tommy McLure (basse), Sammy Creason (batterie), The Sweet Inspirations (choeurs)
    Album Home Style Label Atlantic
  • 19h18
    Don't think twice, it's alright - SACHAL VASANDANI & ROMAIN COLLIN
    Sachal Vasandani & Romain Collin

    Don't Think Twice, it's Alright

    Bob Dylan. : compositeur, Sachal Vasandani (voix), Romain Collin (piano)
    Album Midnight Shelter Label Edition (EDN1169) Année 2021
  • 19h21
    L'espace des feux - RAPHAEL IMBERT
    Raphaël Imbert.compositeur

    L'espace des feux

    Raphael Imbert Quartet, Raphaël Imbert Quartet, Raphaël Imbert (saxophone), Vincent Lafont (piano), Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Mourad Benhammou (batterie)
    Album Oraison Label Out Note (OTN641) Année 2021
  • 19h31
    Cane canebière / jour de match - MICHEL ZENINO
    Olivier Temime, Michel Zenino, Jean-Pierre Arnaud

    Cane canebière / jour de match

    Vincent Scotto. : compositeur, Michel Zenino. : compositeur, Olivier Temime (saxophone ténor), Michel Zenino (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)
    Album Massaliazz Label Cristal (CR 213) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 26 mai 2021
59 min
Avis de tempête : Peggy Lee, Makram Aboul Hosn, Ethel Waters, Movézom and more
émission suivante
vendredi 28 mai 2021
59 min
African Swim : Omar Sosa, Henri Texier, Toumani Diabaté, Akofa Akoussah and more