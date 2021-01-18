Banzzaï
Lundi 18 janvier 2021
59 min

D’accord Major : Major Holley, Rose Murphy, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Coleman Hawkins, Kahil El’Zabar and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Major Holley, © Getty / Heritage Images

Ce soir, on flâne dans la discographie palpitante du contrebassiste et chanteur Major Holley. Ses coups d'archets si novateurs nous amèneront jusqu'en 2020...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    All of me (album version) - ROY ELDRIDGE
    Roy EldridgeTrompette, Chant

    All of me (album version)

    Joe Muranyi : Saxophone, Bobby Pratt : Trombone, Dick Latz : Piano, Major Holley Junior : Contrebasse, Eddie Locke : Batterie
    Album Little jazz and the Jimmy Ryan all-stars Label Dre Année 1975
  • 19h05
    Go li'l liza - COLEMAN HAWKINS QUARTET
    Coleman Hawkins Quartet

    Go li'l liza

    Coleman Hawkins : Saxophone ténor, Tommy Flanagan : Piano, Major Holley : Contrebasse, Eddie Locke : Batterie
    Album Today and now Label Grp Records (IMP 11842) Année 1996
  • 19h11
    I can't give you anything but love - ROSE MURPHY, MAJOR HOLLEY
    Rose MurphyPiano

    I Can't Give You Anything But Love

    Major Holley : Contrebasse
    Album Mighty like a rose Label Black & Blue (BB 905.2) Année 1998
  • 19h17
    Satin doll - JOE WILLIAMS
    Joe WilliamsVoix

    Satin Doll

    Ellis Larkins : Piano, Mickey Roker : Percussions, Major Holley : Basse
    Album Having the blues under european sky Label Lrc (C38-7684) Année 1985
  • 19h22
    Rubix - EL MICHELS AFFAIR
    El Michels Affair

    Rubix

    Album Adult themes Label Big Crown Records (BC090CD)
  • 19h27
    Necktar - KAHIL EL ZABAR, DAVID MURRAY
    Kahil El ZabarPercussions, Voix

    Necktar

    David Murray : Saxophone ténor, Emma Dayhuff : Contrebasse, Justin Dillard : Claviers
    Album Spirit groove Label Spiritmuse Année 2020
