Lundi 18 janvier 2021
D’accord Major : Major Holley, Rose Murphy, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Coleman Hawkins, Kahil El’Zabar and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on flâne dans la discographie palpitante du contrebassiste et chanteur Major Holley. Ses coups d'archets si novateurs nous amèneront jusqu'en 2020...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Roy EldridgeTrompette, Chant
All of me (album version)Joe Muranyi : Saxophone, Bobby Pratt : Trombone, Dick Latz : Piano, Major Holley Junior : Contrebasse, Eddie Locke : BatterieAlbum Little jazz and the Jimmy Ryan all-stars Label Dre Année 1975
- 19h05Coleman Hawkins Quartet
Go li'l lizaColeman Hawkins : Saxophone ténor, Tommy Flanagan : Piano, Major Holley : Contrebasse, Eddie Locke : BatterieAlbum Today and now Label Grp Records (IMP 11842) Année 1996
- 19h11Rose MurphyPiano
I Can't Give You Anything But LoveMajor Holley : ContrebasseAlbum Mighty like a rose Label Black & Blue (BB 905.2) Année 1998
- 19h17Joe WilliamsVoix
Satin DollEllis Larkins : Piano, Mickey Roker : Percussions, Major Holley : BasseAlbum Having the blues under european sky Label Lrc (C38-7684) Année 1985
- 19h22El Michels Affair
RubixAlbum Adult themes Label Big Crown Records (BC090CD)
- 19h27Kahil El ZabarPercussions, Voix
NecktarDavid Murray : Saxophone ténor, Emma Dayhuff : Contrebasse, Justin Dillard : ClaviersAlbum Spirit groove Label Spiritmuse Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
