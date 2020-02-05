Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 5 février 2020
59 min

Croquer la pomme : Esther Phillips, GRand Imperial Orchestra, Kip Hanrahan, Duke Ellington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Croquer la pomme : Esther Phillips, GRand Imperial Orchestra, Kip Hanrahan, Duke Ellington and more
Esther Phillips, © Getty / Michael Putland

Ses buildings. Sa lumière. Son énergie. Ce soir, on est tentés par New York. La grosse pomme. On la croque ensemble ?

Duke Ellington, Anita Moore - New York, New York
Album Compilation New York, New York
Storyville

Compilation New York, New York
Compilation New York, New York

Youngblood Brass Band - Brooklyn
Album Lives. Places.
Layered Music

Lives. Places.
Lives. Places.

GRIO, GRand Imperial Orchestra - Cult of Twins
Album Music is Our Mistress
Compagnie Imperial

Music is Our Mistress
Music is Our Mistress

Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone
Album Crescent Moon Waning
Yellowbird

Crescent Moon Waning
Crescent Moon Waning

Onyx Collective, Sporting Life - Space-Wars
Single de 2018
Big Dada

Onyx Collective
Onyx Collective

Billie Holiday - Autumn in New York
Album The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945 - 1954
Verve

The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945 - 1954
The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945 - 1954

Dexter Gordon - Scrapple From the Apple
Album Our Man In Paris
Blue Note

Our Man In Paris
Our Man In Paris

Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker - Live
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
Jazzline

At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978

Stanley Turrentine - Sunday In New York
Album In Memory Of
Blue Note

In Memory Of
In Memory Of
