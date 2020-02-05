Croquer la pomme : Esther Phillips, GRand Imperial Orchestra, Kip Hanrahan, Duke Ellington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ses buildings. Sa lumière. Son énergie. Ce soir, on est tentés par New York. La grosse pomme. On la croque ensemble ?
Programmation musicale
Duke Ellington, Anita Moore - New York, New York
Album Compilation New York, New York
Storyville
Youngblood Brass Band - Brooklyn
Album Lives. Places.
Layered Music
GRIO, GRand Imperial Orchestra - Cult of Twins
Album Music is Our Mistress
Compagnie Imperial
Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone
Album Crescent Moon Waning
Yellowbird
Onyx Collective, Sporting Life - Space-Wars
Single de 2018
Big Dada
Billie Holiday - Autumn in New York
Album The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945 - 1954
Verve
Dexter Gordon - Scrapple From the Apple
Album Our Man In Paris
Blue Note
Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker - Live
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978
Jazzline
Stanley Turrentine - Sunday In New York
Album In Memory Of
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration