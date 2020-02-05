Croquer la pomme : Esther Phillips, GRand Imperial Orchestra, Kip Hanrahan, Duke Ellington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ses buildings. Sa lumière. Son énergie. Ce soir, on est tentés par New York. La grosse pomme. On la croque ensemble ?

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington, Anita Moore - New York, New York

Album Compilation New York, New York

Storyville

Youngblood Brass Band - Brooklyn

Album Lives. Places.

Layered Music

GRIO, GRand Imperial Orchestra - Cult of Twins

Album Music is Our Mistress

Compagnie Imperial

Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone

Album Crescent Moon Waning

Yellowbird

Onyx Collective, Sporting Life - Space-Wars

Single de 2018

Big Dada

Billie Holiday - Autumn in New York

Album The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945 - 1954

Verve

Dexter Gordon - Scrapple From the Apple

Album Our Man In Paris

Blue Note

Esther Phillips - Native New Yorker - Live

Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978

Jazzline

Stanley Turrentine - Sunday In New York

Album In Memory Of

Blue Note