Croiser l’amour : Nellie Lutcher, Max Hartock, Ramsey Lewis, Mario Canonge and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, l'amour est au coin de la rue ! Pour l'attraper, il suffit de lui tendre la main. De lui proposer des fleurs. D'ouvrir le champ des possibles avec des notes invisibles...

Programmation musicale

Nellie Lutcher - He’s A Real Gone Guy (Nellie Lutcher)

Single

Nellie Lutcher (voix, piano), Nappy Lamare (guitare), Billy Hadnott (contrebasse) Lee Young (batterie)

Capitol

Donald Byrd - Here I Am (Donal Byrd)

Album Byrd in Hand

Donald Byrd (trompette), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Blue Note

Ramsey Lewis - Les Fleur (Charles Stepney)Album Maiden Voyage

Minnie Ripperton (choeurs) Ramsey Lewis (piano), Cleveland Eaton (contrebasse), Maurice White (batterie), Ensemble à cordes

Cadet

Black Flower -Upwards (Nathan Daems)Album Abyssinia Afterlife

Nathan Daems (saxophones ténor et baryton, fûte, melodica), Jon Birdsong (cornet, cor alto), Smokey Hormel (guitare électrique),Filip Vanderbril (basse) Simon Segers (batterie) Robbe Kiechen (percussions)

Zephyrus Records

Supergombo - Ekows (Etienne Kermac)

Album Sigitolo

Guillaume Pluton (trompette), Teddy Doris (trombone), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophones alto et baryton), Etienne Kermac (basse, synthétiseur), Francis Larue (guitare électrique), Romain Nassini (claviers, synthétiseur), David Doris (percussions)

Z Production

Ben Webster - Lover Come Back to Me(Oscar Hammerstein II/ Sigmund Romberg)

Album Soulville

Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Stan Levey (batterie)

Verve

Max Hartock Quartet - West Indies (Max Hartock)

Album West Indies

Max Hartock (batterie), Virgile Lefebvre (saxophone ténor), Richard Turegano (piano), Bertrand Beruard (contrebasse)

Promise Land

Mario Canonge, Erik Pedurand - Mèsi Patron (Mario Canonge)

Album Kapital

Erik Pedurand (voix), Mario Canonge (piano)

Aztec Musique

Fernando Huergo - The Possibility of Change (Fernando Huergo)

Album The Possibility of Change

Fernando Huergo (contrebasse, compositions) Cosimo Boni (trompette), Paul Sánchez (trompette), Doug Olsen (trompette, bugle) Jeff Claassen (trompette), Jason Camelio (trombone) Bulut Gulen (trombone) Ethan Santos (trombone) Randy Pingrey (trombone) Ryon Bean (trombone basse) Allan Chase (saxophone alto) Tucker Antell (saxophone alto, clarinette) Yulia Musayelyan (flûte, saxophone alto) Joel Springer (saxophone ténor) Rick DiMuzio (saxophone ténor, clarinette) Daniel Ian Smith (saxophone baryton), Santiago Bosch (piano), Gen Yoshimura (batterie)

Next Level