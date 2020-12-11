Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Vendredi 11 décembre 2020
Croiser l’amour : Nellie Lutcher, Max Hartock, Ramsey Lewis, Mario Canonge and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nellie Lutcher, © Getty / Metronome

Ce soir, l'amour est au coin de la rue ! Pour l'attraper, il suffit de lui tendre la main. De lui proposer des fleurs. D'ouvrir le champ des possibles avec des notes invisibles...

Programmation musicale

Nellie Lutcher - He’s A Real Gone Guy (Nellie Lutcher)
Single
Nellie Lutcher (voix, piano), Nappy Lamare (guitare), Billy Hadnott (contrebasse) Lee Young (batterie)
Capitol

He’s A Real Gone Guy
He’s A Real Gone Guy

Donald Byrd - Here I Am (Donal Byrd)
Album Byrd in Hand
Donald Byrd (trompette), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note

Byrd in Hand
Byrd in Hand

Ramsey Lewis - Les Fleur (Charles Stepney)Album Maiden Voyage
Minnie Ripperton (choeurs) Ramsey Lewis (piano), Cleveland Eaton (contrebasse), Maurice White (batterie), Ensemble à cordes
Cadet

Maiden Voyage
Maiden Voyage

Black Flower -Upwards (Nathan Daems)Album Abyssinia Afterlife
Nathan Daems (saxophones ténor et baryton, fûte, melodica), Jon Birdsong (cornet, cor alto), Smokey Hormel (guitare électrique),Filip Vanderbril (basse) Simon Segers (batterie) Robbe Kiechen (percussions)
Zephyrus Records

Abyssinia Afterlife
Abyssinia Afterlife

Supergombo - Ekows (Etienne Kermac)
Album Sigitolo
Guillaume Pluton (trompette), Teddy Doris (trombone), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophones alto et baryton), Etienne Kermac (basse, synthétiseur), Francis Larue (guitare électrique), Romain Nassini (claviers, synthétiseur), David Doris (percussions)
Z Production

Sigitolo
Sigitolo

Ben Webster - Lover Come Back to Me(Oscar Hammerstein II/ Sigmund Romberg)
Album Soulville
Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Stan Levey (batterie)
Verve

Soulville
Soulville

Max Hartock Quartet - West Indies (Max Hartock)
Album West Indies
Max Hartock (batterie), Virgile Lefebvre (saxophone ténor), Richard Turegano (piano), Bertrand Beruard (contrebasse)
Promise Land

West Indies
West Indies

Mario Canonge, Erik Pedurand - Mèsi Patron (Mario Canonge)
Album Kapital
Erik Pedurand (voix), Mario Canonge (piano)
Aztec Musique

Kapital
Kapital

 

Fernando Huergo - The Possibility of Change (Fernando Huergo)
Album The Possibility of Change
Fernando Huergo (contrebasse, compositions) Cosimo Boni (trompette), Paul Sánchez (trompette), Doug Olsen (trompette, bugle) Jeff Claassen (trompette), Jason Camelio (trombone) Bulut Gulen (trombone)  Ethan Santos (trombone) Randy Pingrey (trombone)  Ryon Bean (trombone basse) Allan Chase (saxophone alto) Tucker Antell (saxophone alto, clarinette) Yulia Musayelyan (flûte, saxophone alto) Joel Springer (saxophone ténor) Rick DiMuzio (saxophone ténor, clarinette) Daniel Ian Smith (saxophone baryton), Santiago Bosch (piano), Gen Yoshimura (batterie)
Next Level

The Possibility of Change
The Possibility of Change
L'équipe de l'émission :
