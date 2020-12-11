Croiser l’amour : Nellie Lutcher, Max Hartock, Ramsey Lewis, Mario Canonge and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, l'amour est au coin de la rue ! Pour l'attraper, il suffit de lui tendre la main. De lui proposer des fleurs. D'ouvrir le champ des possibles avec des notes invisibles...
Programmation musicale
Nellie Lutcher - He’s A Real Gone Guy (Nellie Lutcher)
Single
Nellie Lutcher (voix, piano), Nappy Lamare (guitare), Billy Hadnott (contrebasse) Lee Young (batterie)
Capitol
Donald Byrd - Here I Am (Donal Byrd)
Album Byrd in Hand
Donald Byrd (trompette), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note
Ramsey Lewis - Les Fleur (Charles Stepney)Album Maiden Voyage
Minnie Ripperton (choeurs) Ramsey Lewis (piano), Cleveland Eaton (contrebasse), Maurice White (batterie), Ensemble à cordes
Cadet
Black Flower -Upwards (Nathan Daems)Album Abyssinia Afterlife
Nathan Daems (saxophones ténor et baryton, fûte, melodica), Jon Birdsong (cornet, cor alto), Smokey Hormel (guitare électrique),Filip Vanderbril (basse) Simon Segers (batterie) Robbe Kiechen (percussions)
Zephyrus Records
Supergombo - Ekows (Etienne Kermac)
Album Sigitolo
Guillaume Pluton (trompette), Teddy Doris (trombone), Jérôme Bartolomé (saxophones alto et baryton), Etienne Kermac (basse, synthétiseur), Francis Larue (guitare électrique), Romain Nassini (claviers, synthétiseur), David Doris (percussions)
Z Production
Ben Webster - Lover Come Back to Me(Oscar Hammerstein II/ Sigmund Romberg)
Album Soulville
Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Stan Levey (batterie)
Verve
Max Hartock Quartet - West Indies (Max Hartock)
Album West Indies
Max Hartock (batterie), Virgile Lefebvre (saxophone ténor), Richard Turegano (piano), Bertrand Beruard (contrebasse)
Promise Land
Mario Canonge, Erik Pedurand - Mèsi Patron (Mario Canonge)
Album Kapital
Erik Pedurand (voix), Mario Canonge (piano)
Aztec Musique
Fernando Huergo - The Possibility of Change (Fernando Huergo)
Album The Possibility of Change
Fernando Huergo (contrebasse, compositions) Cosimo Boni (trompette), Paul Sánchez (trompette), Doug Olsen (trompette, bugle) Jeff Claassen (trompette), Jason Camelio (trombone) Bulut Gulen (trombone) Ethan Santos (trombone) Randy Pingrey (trombone) Ryon Bean (trombone basse) Allan Chase (saxophone alto) Tucker Antell (saxophone alto, clarinette) Yulia Musayelyan (flûte, saxophone alto) Joel Springer (saxophone ténor) Rick DiMuzio (saxophone ténor, clarinette) Daniel Ian Smith (saxophone baryton), Santiago Bosch (piano), Gen Yoshimura (batterie)
Next Level
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration