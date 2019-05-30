Coutances, Go Bumcello : en public et en direct de Jazz Sous les Pommiers

Deuxième soirée à Coutances, en plein coeur du festival Jazz Sous les Pommiers ! Ce soir, en direct du bar du théâtre, une spéciale Bumcello ! Le duo formé par Vincent Segal et Cyril Atef vient présenter samedi à Coutances le répertoire de son dernier album...

Bumcello - Everyday

Album Monster Talk

Buda Musique

Bumcello - Beautiful You

Album Nude For Love

Tôt ou Tard

Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb

Album T-Bone Guarnierus

Label Bleu

Orchestre de la Lune - Dancing Bob

Album Dancing Bob

Cristal

Roger Raspail, Alain Jean-Marie - Bossa de la plage

Album Dalva

Heavently Sweetness

Yacine Boularès, Vincent Segal, Nasheet Waits - Dar Shems - the House of the Sun

Album Abu Sadiya

Accords Croisés

Guts - Hip Hop First of All

Album Hip Hop After All

Heavently Sweetness

Bumcello - Time Bum

Album Al

Tôt ou Tard

Roseaux, Aloe Blacc - We All Must Live Together

Album Roseaux

Tôt ou Tard

Harrison Kennedy, J.J. Milteau, Vincent Segal - Rollin and Thumblin

Album CrossBorder Blues

Naive

Laurent Coulondre - Suspension Bridge

Album Gravity Zero

Sound Surveyor

Koki Nakano, Vincent Segal - Petite pièce pour un inconnu

Album Lift

No Format

Bumcello - Jacaranda

Album Al

Tôt ou Tard

Nicolas Parent Trio, Vincent Segal - Doux Mirage

Album Mirage

L'Intemporel

