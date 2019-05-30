Coutances, Go Bumcello : en public et en direct de Jazz Sous les Pommiers
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Deuxième soirée à Coutances, en plein coeur du festival Jazz Sous les Pommiers ! Ce soir, en direct du bar du théâtre, une spéciale Bumcello ! Le duo formé par Vincent Segal et Cyril Atef vient présenter samedi à Coutances le répertoire de son dernier album...
Bumcello - Everyday
Album Monster Talk
Buda Musique
Bumcello - Beautiful You
Album Nude For Love
Tôt ou Tard
Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb
Album T-Bone Guarnierus
Label Bleu
Orchestre de la Lune - Dancing Bob
Album Dancing Bob
Cristal
Roger Raspail, Alain Jean-Marie - Bossa de la plage
Album Dalva
Heavently Sweetness
Yacine Boularès, Vincent Segal, Nasheet Waits - Dar Shems - the House of the Sun
Album Abu Sadiya
Accords Croisés
Guts - Hip Hop First of All
Album Hip Hop After All
Heavently Sweetness
Bumcello - Time Bum
Album Al
Tôt ou Tard
Roseaux, Aloe Blacc - We All Must Live Together
Album Roseaux
Tôt ou Tard
Harrison Kennedy, J.J. Milteau, Vincent Segal - Rollin and Thumblin
Album CrossBorder Blues
Naive
Laurent Coulondre - Suspension Bridge
Album Gravity Zero
Sound Surveyor
Koki Nakano, Vincent Segal - Petite pièce pour un inconnu
Album Lift
No Format
Bumcello - Jacaranda
Album Al
Tôt ou Tard
Nicolas Parent Trio, Vincent Segal - Doux Mirage
Album Mirage
L'Intemporel
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration