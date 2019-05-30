Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 30 mai 2019
59 min

Coutances, Go Bumcello : en public et en direct de Jazz Sous les Pommiers

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Coutances, Go Bumcello : en public et en direct de Jazz Sous les Pommiers
Bumcello / Jazz Sous les Pommiers 2019, © Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

Deuxième soirée à Coutances, en plein coeur du festival Jazz Sous les Pommiers ! Ce soir, en direct du bar du théâtre, une spéciale Bumcello ! Le duo formé par Vincent Segal et Cyril Atef vient présenter samedi à Coutances le répertoire de son dernier album...

Go, Bumcello
Go, Bumcello

Bumcello - Everyday
Album Monster Talk
Buda Musique

Monster Talk
Monster Talk

Bumcello - Beautiful You
Album Nude For Love
Tôt ou Tard

Nude For Love
Nude For Love

Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb
 Album T-Bone Guarnierus
Label Bleu

T-Bone Guarnierus
T-Bone Guarnierus

Orchestre de la Lune - Dancing Bob
Album Dancing Bob
Cristal

Dancing Bob
Dancing Bob

Roger Raspail, Alain Jean-Marie - Bossa de la plage
Album Dalva
Heavently Sweetness

Dalva
Dalva

Yacine Boularès, Vincent Segal, Nasheet Waits - Dar Shems - the House of the Sun
Album Abu Sadiya
Accords Croisés

Abu Sadiya
Abu Sadiya

Guts - Hip Hop First of All
Album Hip Hop After All
Heavently Sweetness

Hip Hop After All
Hip Hop After All

Bumcello - Time Bum
Album Al
Tôt ou Tard

Al
Al

Roseaux, Aloe Blacc - We All Must Live Together
Album Roseaux
Tôt ou Tard

Roseaux
Roseaux

Harrison Kennedy, J.J. Milteau, Vincent Segal - Rollin and Thumblin
Album CrossBorder Blues
Naive

CrossBorder Blues
CrossBorder Blues

Laurent Coulondre - Suspension Bridge
 Album Gravity Zero
Sound Surveyor

Gravity Zero
Gravity Zero

Koki Nakano, Vincent Segal - Petite pièce pour un inconnu
Album Lift
No Format

Lift
Lift

Bumcello - Jacaranda
Album Al
Tôt ou Tard

Al
Al

Nicolas Parent Trio, Vincent Segal - Doux Mirage
Album Mirage
L'Intemporel

Mirage
Mirage
