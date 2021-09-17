Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 17 septembre 2021
Course de fond : Sananda Maitreya, Ray Charles, Betty Carter, The Touré Raichel Collective and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'on coure, qu'on nage, qu'on rame, l'important ce soir c'est d'avancer.
La programmation musicale :
- The Dells
Run for CoverBilly Davis. : compositeur, Carl Smith. : compositeur, Gary Jackson. : compositeur, Raynard Miner. : compositeur, Johnny Carter (voix), Marvin Junior (voix), Chuck Barksdale (voix), Mickey McGill (voix), Verne Allison (voix)Album Northern Soul Label Chess (9830153) Année 2005
- Ray Charles
My BonnieRay Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano, voix), Phillip Guilbeau (trompette), John Hunt (bugle), Hank Crawford (saxophone alto), David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone ténor, flûte), Leroy 'Hog' Cooper (saxophone baryton), Edgar Willis (contrebasse), Bruno Carr (batterie), The Raelets, Gwendolyn Berry (choeurs), Margie Hendrix (choeurs), Priscilla 'Pat' Moseley Lyles (choeurs), Ethel 'Darlene' McCrea (choeurs)Album In Antibes 1961 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5733) Année 2018
- Joe Farrell
Too HighStevie Wonder. : compositeur, Joe Farrell (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor, flûte), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Steve Gadd (batterie), Joe Beck (guitare), Don Allas (conga), Herb Bushler (basse électrique)Album Playtime : 10 Pure 70's Jazz-Funk Tracks Label Hi&fly (H&F 0001) Année 2000
- Andrew Hill
Passing ShipsAndrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), Woody Shaw (trompette), Dizzy Reece (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), Bob Northern (cor anglais), Howard Johnson (tuba, clarinette basse), Joe Farrell (saxophone soprano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Lenny White (batterie)Album Passing Ships Label Blue Note (5938712) Année 2003
- Dejan Terzic Axiom
Silent DancerDejan Terzic. : compositeur, Dejan Terzic (batterie, percussions), Chris Speed (saxophone ténor), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Matt Penman (contrebasse)Album Silent Dancer Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ79622) Année 2021
- Sananda Maitreya
Pandora's PlightAntonio Faraò. : compositeur, Sananda Maitreya (voix), Antonio Faraò (piano)Album Pandora's Playhouse Label Treehouse Année 2021
- Matthew Halsall
TogetherMatthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Nat Birchall (saxophone), Rachel Gladwin (harpe), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Marek Dorcik (batterie)Album Colour Yes Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD003SE) Année 2019
- Betty Carter
Beware my HeartSam Coslow. : compositeur, Betty Carter (voix), Harold Mabern (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Roy McCurdy (batterie)Album Inside Betty Carter Label Parlophone Année 1993
- The Touré-Raichel Collective
DiarabyIdan Raichel. : compositeur, Vieux Farka Touré. : compositeur, Vieux Farka Touré (voix), Idan Raichel (piano)Album The Paris Session Label Cumbancha (CMB-CD-32) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 16 septembre 2021