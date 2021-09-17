Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 17 septembre 2021
59 min

Course de fond : Sananda Maitreya, Ray Charles, Betty Carter, The Touré Raichel Collective and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sananda Maitreya, © Getty / Gie Knaeps

Qu'on coure, qu'on nage, qu'on rame, l'important ce soir c'est d'avancer.

La programmation musicale :
  • Run for Cover - The Dells
    The Dells

    Run for Cover

    Billy Davis. : compositeur, Carl Smith. : compositeur, Gary Jackson. : compositeur, Raynard Miner. : compositeur, Johnny Carter (voix), Marvin Junior (voix), Chuck Barksdale (voix), Mickey McGill (voix), Verne Allison (voix)
    Album Northern Soul Label Chess (9830153) Année 2005
  • My Bonnie - Ray Charles
    Ray Charles

    My Bonnie

    Ray Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano, voix), Phillip Guilbeau (trompette), John Hunt (bugle), Hank Crawford (saxophone alto), David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone ténor, flûte), Leroy 'Hog' Cooper (saxophone baryton), Edgar Willis (contrebasse), Bruno Carr (batterie), The Raelets, Gwendolyn Berry (choeurs), Margie Hendrix (choeurs), Priscilla 'Pat' Moseley Lyles (choeurs), Ethel 'Darlene' McCrea (choeurs)
    Album In Antibes 1961 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5733) Année 2018
  • Too High - Joe Farrell
    Joe Farrell

    Too High

    Stevie Wonder. : compositeur, Joe Farrell (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor, flûte), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Steve Gadd (batterie), Joe Beck (guitare), Don Allas (conga), Herb Bushler (basse électrique)
    Album Playtime : 10 Pure 70's Jazz-Funk Tracks Label Hi&fly (H&F 0001) Année 2000
  • Passing Ships - Andrew Hill
    Andrew Hill

    Passing Ships

    Andrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), Woody Shaw (trompette), Dizzy Reece (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), Bob Northern (cor anglais), Howard Johnson (tuba, clarinette basse), Joe Farrell (saxophone soprano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Lenny White (batterie)
    Album Passing Ships Label Blue Note (5938712) Année 2003
  • Silent Dancer - Dejan Terzic Axiom
    Dejan Terzic Axiom

    Silent Dancer

    Dejan Terzic. : compositeur, Dejan Terzic (batterie, percussions), Chris Speed (saxophone ténor), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Matt Penman (contrebasse)
    Album Silent Dancer Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ79622) Année 2021
  • Pandora's Plight - Sananda Maitreya
    Sananda Maitreya

    Pandora's Plight

    Antonio Faraò. : compositeur, Sananda Maitreya (voix), Antonio Faraò (piano)
    Album Pandora's Playhouse Label Treehouse Année 2021
  • Together - Matthew Halsall
    Matthew Halsall

    Together

    Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Nat Birchall (saxophone), Rachel Gladwin (harpe), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Marek Dorcik (batterie)
    Album Colour Yes Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD003SE) Année 2019
  • Beware my Heart - Betty Carter
    Betty Carter

    Beware my Heart

    Sam Coslow. : compositeur, Betty Carter (voix), Harold Mabern (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Roy McCurdy (batterie)
    Album Inside Betty Carter Label Parlophone Année 1993
  • Diaraby - The Touré-Raichel Collective
    The Touré-Raichel Collective

    Diaraby

    Idan Raichel. : compositeur, Vieux Farka Touré. : compositeur, Vieux Farka Touré (voix), Idan Raichel (piano)
    Album The Paris Session Label Cumbancha (CMB-CD-32) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
