Coups de Poker : Gregory Porter, Sonny Clark, Oscar Peterson and more
On a toutes les cartes en main ce soir. On a la témérité d'un Billy the Kid, on a de l'or, on a de l'amour, et même une quinte flush dans notre jeu...
Programmation musicale
Lambert, Hendrick, Ross - Moanin
Single de 1959
Columbia
Sonny Clark - Royal Flush
Album Sonny Clark Quintets
Blue Note
Time Grove - A.L.P.
Album More That One Thing
Wah Wah
Amir Bresler, S Zisling, Rejoicer - Afro Golden Line
Album Afro Golden Line
Raw Tapes
Coleman Hawkins, Leonard Feather's Esquire All Stars- Esquire Bounce
Rec NY, 4 décembre 1943
Commodore
Slim and Slam - 8, 9 and 10
Single de 1938
Vocalion
George Russell - Concerto for Billy the Kid
Album The Jazz Workshop
RCA
Oscar Peterson Trio - Politics and Poker
Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961
Fondamen
Gregory Porter - When Love Was King
Album One Night Only (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 2 april 2018)
Decca
Julian Siegel - Game of Cards
Album Urban Theme Park
Basho
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration