Coups de Poker : Gregory Porter, Sonny Clark, Oscar Peterson and more

On a toutes les cartes en main ce soir. On a la témérité d'un Billy the Kid, on a de l'or, on a de l'amour, et même une quinte flush dans notre jeu...

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendrick, Ross - Moanin

Single de 1959

Columbia

Sonny Clark - Royal Flush

Album Sonny Clark Quintets

Blue Note

Time Grove - A.L.P.

Album More That One Thing

Wah Wah

Amir Bresler, S Zisling, Rejoicer - Afro Golden Line

Album Afro Golden Line

Raw Tapes

Coleman Hawkins, Leonard Feather's Esquire All Stars- Esquire Bounce

Rec NY, 4 décembre 1943

Commodore

Slim and Slam - 8, 9 and 10

Single de 1938

Vocalion

George Russell - Concerto for Billy the Kid

Album The Jazz Workshop

RCA

Oscar Peterson Trio - Politics and Poker

Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961

Fondamen

Gregory Porter - When Love Was King

Album One Night Only (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 2 april 2018)

Decca

Julian Siegel - Game of Cards

Album Urban Theme Park

Basho