Vendredi 8 février 2019
59 min

Coups de Poker : Gregory Porter, Sonny Clark, Oscar Peterson and more

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, © Getty / Metronome

On a toutes les cartes en main ce soir. On a la témérité d'un Billy the Kid, on a de l'or, on a de l'amour, et même une quinte flush dans notre jeu...

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendrick, Ross - Moanin
Sonny Clark - Royal Flush
Time Grove - A.L.P.
Amir Bresler, S Zisling, Rejoicer - Afro Golden Line
Coleman Hawkins, Leonard Feather's Esquire All Stars- Esquire Bounce
Rec NY, 4 décembre 1943
Commodore

Slim and Slam - 8, 9 and 10
Single de 1938
Vocalion

George Russell - Concerto for Billy the Kid
Oscar Peterson Trio - Politics and Poker
Gregory Porter - When Love Was King
Julian Siegel - Game of Cards
