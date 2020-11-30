Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 30 novembre 2020
Corrects, droits : LaVern Baker, Fred Pallem, Nesrine, Anouar Brahem and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Exigeants, nous ? Pas vraiment. Nous souhaitons juste qu'on nous aime correctement. Tout comme LaVern Baker en son temps !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01La Vern Baker
Love Me RightBobby Darin. : compositeur, Don Kirshner. : compositeur, La Vern Baker (voix)Album Please Don't Freeze ! Label Trikont (TRIKONT US-0451) Année 2013
- 19h05Juju & The Space Rangers
Got to Be Right on MePlunky Branch. : compositeur, Muzi Branch. : compositeur, Melvin Glover. : compositeur, Plunky Branch (saxophone ténor, shereke, flûte, voix), Eka Ete Jackie Lewis (percussions), Muzi Branch (basse électrique, shekere), Melvin Glover (guitare, shereke), Tony Green (percussions, batterie), Okyerema Asante (percussions africaines, cloches, percussion, voix), Brian Jackqon(piano), Judy Sprears (choeurs), Peddie Maples (voix, percussions)Album African Rhythms Label Strut (STRUTCD 018) Année 2001
- 19h10Lou Donaldson
Funky MamaJohn Patton. : compositeur, Lou Donaldson (saxophone alto), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Grant Green (guitare), John Patton (orgue), Ben Dixon (batterie)Album The Natural Soul Label Blue Note (7841082) Année 1989
- 19h21Simon Begg, Keith Mansfield
Phunky FanfareKeith Mansfield. : compositeur, Si Begg (DJ)Album Bootleg Beats Label Kpm Année 2009
- 19h24Jason Joshua & The Penrose Scholars
Language of LoveJason Joshua. : compositeur, Jason Joshua (voix), Ben Calazza (trompette), Joseph Quiñones (trombone, voix, congas), Steve Surman (saxophone t énor), Eric Johnson (flûte), Anthony Delgado (piano), Brian Ponce (voix, guitare), Chris Manjarrez (basse), Gabriel L. Rowland (batterie), Bosco Mann (guiro), Adriana Flores (voix)Album Language of Love Label Penrose Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
