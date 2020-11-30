Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 30 novembre 2020
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Corrects, droits : LaVern Baker, Fred Pallem, Nesrine, Anouar Brahem and more
LaVern Baker, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Exigeants, nous ? Pas vraiment. Nous souhaitons juste qu'on nous aime correctement. Tout comme LaVern Baker en son temps !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Love me right - LA VERN BAKER
    La Vern Baker

    Love Me Right

    Bobby Darin. : compositeur, Don Kirshner. : compositeur, La Vern Baker (voix)
    Album Please Don't Freeze ! Label Trikont (TRIKONT US-0451) Année 2013
  • 19h05
    Got to be right on me - JUJU & THE SPACE RANGERS
    Juju & The Space Rangers

    Got to Be Right on Me

    Plunky Branch. : compositeur, Muzi Branch. : compositeur, Melvin Glover. : compositeur, Plunky Branch (saxophone ténor, shereke, flûte, voix), Eka Ete Jackie Lewis (percussions), Muzi Branch (basse électrique, shekere), Melvin Glover (guitare, shereke), Tony Green (percussions, batterie), Okyerema Asante (percussions africaines, cloches, percussion, voix), Brian Jackqon(piano), Judy Sprears (choeurs), Peddie Maples (voix, percussions)
    Album African Rhythms Label Strut (STRUTCD 018) Année 2001
  • 19h10
    Funky mama - LOU DONALDSON
    Lou Donaldson

    Funky Mama

    John Patton. : compositeur, Lou Donaldson (saxophone alto), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Grant Green (guitare), John Patton (orgue), Ben Dixon (batterie)
    Album The Natural Soul Label Blue Note (7841082) Année 1989
  • 19h21
    Phunky fanfare - SIMON BEGG
    Simon Begg, Keith Mansfield

    Phunky Fanfare

    Keith Mansfield. : compositeur, Si Begg (DJ)
    Album Bootleg Beats Label Kpm Année 2009
  • 19h24
    Language of love - JASON JOSHUA
    Jason Joshua & The Penrose Scholars

    Language of Love

    Jason Joshua. : compositeur, Jason Joshua (voix), Ben Calazza (trompette), Joseph Quiñones (trombone, voix, congas), Steve Surman (saxophone t énor), Eric Johnson (flûte), Anthony Delgado (piano), Brian Ponce (voix, guitare), Chris Manjarrez (basse), Gabriel L. Rowland (batterie), Bosco Mann (guiro), Adriana Flores (voix)
    Album Language of Love Label Penrose Année 2020
