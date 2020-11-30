Corrects, droits : LaVern Baker, Fred Pallem, Nesrine, Anouar Brahem and more

Juju & The Space Rangers

Got to Be Right on Me

Plunky Branch. : compositeur, Muzi Branch. : compositeur, Melvin Glover. : compositeur, Plunky Branch (saxophone ténor, shereke, flûte, voix), Eka Ete Jackie Lewis (percussions), Muzi Branch (basse électrique, shekere), Melvin Glover (guitare, shereke), Tony Green (percussions, batterie), Okyerema Asante (percussions africaines, cloches, percussion, voix), Brian Jackqon(piano), Judy Sprears (choeurs), Peddie Maples (voix, percussions)