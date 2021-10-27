Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mercredi 27 octobre 2021
59 min

Cool cool cool : China Moses, Makoto Ozone, Bruno Angelini, Dizzy Gillespie and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Cool cool cool : China Moses, Makoto Ozone, Bruno Angelini, Dizzy Gillespie and more
China Moses, © Getty / Steve Thorne

Une Cadillac. Du Popcorn. Une bonne caméra. En route vers le cool !

La programmation musicale :
  • Cool Cool Cool - Clare Sisters
    Clare Sisters

    Cool Cool Cool

    Williams. : compositeur, Thompson. : compositeur
    Album Popcorn Classics Volume 10 (Hip, Cool And Groovy Sounds For The Now Generation) (extrait) Label Sunshine Oldies Année 2007
  • Popcorn Explosion - Makoto Ozone & Gary Burton
    Makoto Ozone & Gary Burton

    Popcorn Explosion

    Makoto Ozone. : compositeur, Makoto Ozone (piano), Gary Burton (vibraphone)
    Album Time Thread Label Verve Année 2017
  • Cristo Redentor - Younger Zen
    Younger Zen

    Cristo Redentor

    Kevin LeGendre. : compositeur, Cleveland Watkiss (voix), Wade Austin (steel pan, programmation), Konrad Zeno Foster (basse)
    Album Cristo Redentor Label Cadillac (730971) Année 2021
  • Construction (live) - Mike Westbrook
    Mike Westbrook

    Construction (live)

    Mike Westbrook. : compositeur, Mike Westbrook (piano électrique, direction), John Surman (saxophone soprano solo), The Swedish Radio Jazz Group, Bengt Hallberg (piano), Rune Gustafsson (guitare solo), Georg Riedel (basse), Stefan Brolund (guitare basse), Egil Johansen (batterie), Jan Bandel (vibraphone), Arne Domnérus (saxophone alto), Claes Rosendahl (saoxphone ténor, flûte), Lennart Åberg (saxophones), Erik Nilsson (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Americo Bellotto (trompette), Bertil Lövgren (trompette), Jan Allan (trompette), Håkan Nyqvist (trompette), Lars Olofsson (trombone), Sven Larsson (trombone basse)
    Album Love and understanding : Citadel / Room 315 Sweden '74 Label My Only Desire (394432) Année 2020
  • For What it's Worth - Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66
    Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66

    For What it's Worth

    Stephen Stills. : compositeur, Sergio Mendes (piano), Gracinha Leporace (voix), Oscar Castro-Neves (guitare), Joe Osborn (basse), Mark Stevens (batterie)
    Album Stillness Label Universal Sound / Soul Jazz (US CD57) Année 2013
  • Mas que nada - Dizzy Gillespie
    Dizzy Gillespie

    Mas que nada

    Joerg Ben. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Mike Longo (piano), James Moody (flûte), Frank Schifano (contrebasse), Candy Finch (batterie)
    Album Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac Label Impulse ! (A 9 149) Année 1967
  • Soul Call // Vibrate - Theo Croker
    Theo Croker

    Soul Call // Vibrate

    Theo Croker. : compositeur, Theo Croker (trompette, bugle, Fender rhodes, ambiance pads, samples, drum sequencing), Michael King (piano, orgue Hammond B3, Fender Rhodes, Pro 2, Prophet), Eric Wheeler (basse électrique), Shekwoaga Ode (batterie, congas), Jeff Parker (guitare électrique), Anthony Ware (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, clarinette alto, clarinette basse,flûte, bri sax), Kassa Overal (batterie, track sampling, drum sequencing, rap, voix), Gary Bartz; saxophone alto, saxophone soprano)
    Album BLK2tLIFE // A Future Past Label Sony Masterworks Année 2021
  • David, Spike, Jim and the Others (pour David Lynch, Spike Lee et Jim Jarmusch) - Bruno Angelini
    Bruno Angelini

    David, Spike, Jim and the Others (pour David Lynch, Spike Lee et Jim Jarmusch)

    Bruno Angelini. : compositeur, Bruno Angelini (piano), Fabrice Martinez (trompette, électronique), Eric Echampard (batterie)
    Album Transatlantic Roots Label Vision Fugitive Année 2021
  • Put it on the Line (Vibe Tribe Version) - China Moses & The Vibe Tribe
    China Moses & The Vibe Tribe

    Put it on the Line (Vibe Tribe Version)

    China Moses (voix)
    Album China Moses & The Vibe Tribe Label Mps Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
