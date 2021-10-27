Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 27 octobre 2021
Cool cool cool : China Moses, Makoto Ozone, Bruno Angelini, Dizzy Gillespie and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Une Cadillac. Du Popcorn. Une bonne caméra. En route vers le cool !
La programmation musicale :
- Clare Sisters
Cool Cool CoolWilliams. : compositeur, Thompson. : compositeurAlbum Popcorn Classics Volume 10 (Hip, Cool And Groovy Sounds For The Now Generation) (extrait) Label Sunshine Oldies Année 2007
- Makoto Ozone & Gary Burton
Popcorn ExplosionMakoto Ozone. : compositeur, Makoto Ozone (piano), Gary Burton (vibraphone)Album Time Thread Label Verve Année 2017
- Younger Zen
Cristo RedentorKevin LeGendre. : compositeur, Cleveland Watkiss (voix), Wade Austin (steel pan, programmation), Konrad Zeno Foster (basse)Album Cristo Redentor Label Cadillac (730971) Année 2021
- Mike Westbrook
Construction (live)Mike Westbrook. : compositeur, Mike Westbrook (piano électrique, direction), John Surman (saxophone soprano solo), The Swedish Radio Jazz Group, Bengt Hallberg (piano), Rune Gustafsson (guitare solo), Georg Riedel (basse), Stefan Brolund (guitare basse), Egil Johansen (batterie), Jan Bandel (vibraphone), Arne Domnérus (saxophone alto), Claes Rosendahl (saoxphone ténor, flûte), Lennart Åberg (saxophones), Erik Nilsson (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Americo Bellotto (trompette), Bertil Lövgren (trompette), Jan Allan (trompette), Håkan Nyqvist (trompette), Lars Olofsson (trombone), Sven Larsson (trombone basse)Album Love and understanding : Citadel / Room 315 Sweden '74 Label My Only Desire (394432) Année 2020
- Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66
For What it's WorthStephen Stills. : compositeur, Sergio Mendes (piano), Gracinha Leporace (voix), Oscar Castro-Neves (guitare), Joe Osborn (basse), Mark Stevens (batterie)Album Stillness Label Universal Sound / Soul Jazz (US CD57) Année 2013
- Dizzy Gillespie
Mas que nadaJoerg Ben. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Mike Longo (piano), James Moody (flûte), Frank Schifano (contrebasse), Candy Finch (batterie)Album Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac Label Impulse ! (A 9 149) Année 1967
- Theo Croker
Soul Call // VibrateTheo Croker. : compositeur, Theo Croker (trompette, bugle, Fender rhodes, ambiance pads, samples, drum sequencing), Michael King (piano, orgue Hammond B3, Fender Rhodes, Pro 2, Prophet), Eric Wheeler (basse électrique), Shekwoaga Ode (batterie, congas), Jeff Parker (guitare électrique), Anthony Ware (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, clarinette alto, clarinette basse,flûte, bri sax), Kassa Overal (batterie, track sampling, drum sequencing, rap, voix), Gary Bartz; saxophone alto, saxophone soprano)Album BLK2tLIFE // A Future Past Label Sony Masterworks Année 2021
- Bruno Angelini
David, Spike, Jim and the Others (pour David Lynch, Spike Lee et Jim Jarmusch)Bruno Angelini. : compositeur, Bruno Angelini (piano), Fabrice Martinez (trompette, électronique), Eric Echampard (batterie)Album Transatlantic Roots Label Vision Fugitive Année 2021
- China Moses & The Vibe Tribe
Put it on the Line (Vibe Tribe Version)China Moses (voix)Album China Moses & The Vibe Tribe Label Mps Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
