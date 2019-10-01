Banzzaï
Mardi 1 octobre 2019
59 min

Convulsions : Miles Davis, Loïs Le Van, Cannonball Adderley, The Bad Plus, Jonathan Jurion and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Convulsions : Miles Davis, Loïs Le Van, Cannonball Adderley, The Bad Plus, Jonathan Jurion and more
Miles Davis, © Getty / Paul Bergen

Des vapeurs d'absinthe, des oiseaux qui défient les ouragans, des batteries furieuses et des saxophones bouillonnants... ce soir dans Banzzaï, tout est là pour nous remuer, nous retourner, et nous faire vibrer.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Soulful strut - YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED
    Young-Holt Unlimited

    Soulful Strut

    Eugene Record. : compositeur, Sonny Sanders. : compositeur, Isaac 'Redd' Holt (batterie), Eldee Young (basse), Ken Chaney (piano)
    Album Soulful Stuff Label Kent (CDKEN 919)
  • 19h05
    Convulsions - K CHANEY
    The Awakening

    Convulsions

    Frank Gordon. : compositeur, Ken Chaney (piano), Frank Gordon (trompette), Richard (Ari) Brown (saxophone ténor), Steve Galloway (trombone), Reggie Willis (basse), Arlington Davis Jr. (batterie)
    Album Hear, Sense And Feel Label Black Jazz (SDGBJ1209) Année 1972
  • 19h13
    De i Comahlee Ah - JACKIE MCLEAN
    Jackie McLean, Michael Carvin

    De I Comahlee Ah

    Michael Carvin. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto, cloches, voix), Michael Carvin (batterie, percussions, voix)
    Album Antiquity Label Steeplechase Année 1974
