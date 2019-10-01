Programmation musicale
Mardi 1 octobre 2019
Convulsions : Miles Davis, Loïs Le Van, Cannonball Adderley, The Bad Plus, Jonathan Jurion and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des vapeurs d'absinthe, des oiseaux qui défient les ouragans, des batteries furieuses et des saxophones bouillonnants... ce soir dans Banzzaï, tout est là pour nous remuer, nous retourner, et nous faire vibrer.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Young-Holt Unlimited
Soulful StrutEugene Record. : compositeur, Sonny Sanders. : compositeur, Isaac 'Redd' Holt (batterie), Eldee Young (basse), Ken Chaney (piano)Album Soulful Stuff Label Kent (CDKEN 919)
- 19h05The Awakening
ConvulsionsFrank Gordon. : compositeur, Ken Chaney (piano), Frank Gordon (trompette), Richard (Ari) Brown (saxophone ténor), Steve Galloway (trombone), Reggie Willis (basse), Arlington Davis Jr. (batterie)Album Hear, Sense And Feel Label Black Jazz (SDGBJ1209) Année 1972
- 19h13Jackie McLean, Michael Carvin
De I Comahlee AhMichael Carvin. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto, cloches, voix), Michael Carvin (batterie, percussions, voix)Album Antiquity Label Steeplechase Année 1974
