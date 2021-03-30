Programmation musicale
Mardi 30 mars 2021
Construire ses rêves : Magic Malik, Eliane Elias, Cal Tjader, Jakob Bro, The Budos Band and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Aux amours disparus, aux pas perdus, à la justice mal rendue... il y a toujours de nouveaux rêves à opposer.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Kelly Finnigan
Since I Don't Have You AnymoreBrendan O'Connell. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan. : compositeur, Max Ramey. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan (voix, piano, batterie, vibraphone, guitare baryton, percussions), Joe Ramey (guitare), Max Ramey (basse), Will Phillips (congas), Matt Szemera (violon), Shaina K. Evoniuk (violon), Jacob Hansen-Joseph (alto), Joanne De Mars (violoncelle), Aaron Johnson (arrangements corde)Album The Tales People Tell Label Colemine Année 2019
- 19h06The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble
Impeach the PresidentRoy Hammond. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan (voix), Tim Felten (claviers), Nick Costa (guitare, choeurs), Omar Lopez (basse), Jake Najor (batterie), Kiko Cornejo Jr. (congas), Sheryll Pasis (tambourin)Album Impeach the President Label Colemine Année 2020
- 19h09The Budos Band
Budos RisingJohn Carbonella. : compositeur, Michael Deller. : compositeur, Daniel Foder. : compositeur, Andrew Greene (trompette), David Guy (trompette), Cochemea Gastelum (saxopohne ténor), Jared Tankel (saxophone baryton), Thomas Brenneck (guitare électrique), Mike Deller (farsifa), Daisy Sugarman (flûte), Daniel Foder (guitare basse), Brian Profilo (batterie), Dame Rodriguez (percussions), Vincent Balestrino (shekere, tambourin), Rob Lombardo (bongos, congas), John Carbonella Jr. (congas)Album II Label Ter A Terre (TAT-018) Année 2007
