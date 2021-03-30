Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 30 mars 2021
59 min

Construire ses rêves : Magic Malik, Eliane Elias, Cal Tjader, Jakob Bro, The Budos Band and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Construire ses rêves : Magic Malik, Eliane Elias, Cal Tjader, Jakob Bro, The Budos Band and more
Magic Malik, © Getty / Christian Ducasse

Aux amours disparus, aux pas perdus, à la justice mal rendue... il y a toujours de nouveaux rêves à opposer.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Since I don't have you anymore (mastered) - KELLY FINNIGAN
    Kelly Finnigan

    Since I Don't Have You Anymore

    Brendan O'Connell. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan. : compositeur, Max Ramey. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan (voix, piano, batterie, vibraphone, guitare baryton, percussions), Joe Ramey (guitare), Max Ramey (basse), Will Phillips (congas), Matt Szemera (violon), Shaina K. Evoniuk (violon), Jacob Hansen-Joseph (alto), Joanne De Mars (violoncelle), Aaron Johnson (arrangements corde)
    Album The Tales People Tell Label Colemine Année 2019
  • 19h06
    Impeach the President - THE SURE FIRE SOUL ENSEMBLE, KELLY FINNIGAN
    The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

    Impeach the President

    Roy Hammond. : compositeur, Kelly Finnigan (voix), Tim Felten (claviers), Nick Costa (guitare, choeurs), Omar Lopez (basse), Jake Najor (batterie), Kiko Cornejo Jr. (congas), Sheryll Pasis (tambourin)
    Album Impeach the President Label Colemine Année 2020
  • 19h09
    Budos rising - THE BUDOS BAND
    The Budos Band

    Budos Rising

    John Carbonella. : compositeur, Michael Deller. : compositeur, Daniel Foder. : compositeur, Andrew Greene (trompette), David Guy (trompette), Cochemea Gastelum (saxopohne ténor), Jared Tankel (saxophone baryton), Thomas Brenneck (guitare électrique), Mike Deller (farsifa), Daisy Sugarman (flûte), Daniel Foder (guitare basse), Brian Profilo (batterie), Dame Rodriguez (percussions), Vincent Balestrino (shekere, tambourin), Rob Lombardo (bongos, congas), John Carbonella Jr. (congas)
    Album II Label Ter A Terre (TAT-018) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 29 mars 2021
59 min
Coeurs fermés : Alice Babs, David Linx, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more
émission suivante
mercredi 31 mars 2021
59 min
Par là, par là : Madeleine et Salomon, Xavier Desandre Navarre, Ike Quebec, Eddy Louiss and more