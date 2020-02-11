Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 11 février 2020
59 min

Communications : Aretha Franklin, Tom Waits, Rose Murphy, Jacky Terrasson, Stan Getz and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Communications : Aretha Franklin, Tom Waits, Rose Murphy, Jacky Terrasson, Stan Getz and more
Aretha Franklin, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Ce soir, Slim Gaillard nous vante les mérites de la communication, et dresse amoureusement un tableau minutieux de tous les objets qui la permettent. Il a raison, c'est beau les télégrammes, les téléphones, les microphones et autres dictaphones... l'important, finalement, c'est de parler.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Communications - SLIM GAILLARD
    Slim Gaillard

    Communications

    Slim Gaillard (voix, guitare)
    Album Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
  • 19h04
    Just a little communication - GABOR SZABO, BOBBY WOMACK
    Gábor Szabó

    Just a Little Communication

    Bobby Womack. : compositeur, Gabor Szabo (guitare), Bobby Womack (guitare rythmique électrique), Wolfgang Melz (basse), Jim Reltner (batterie), Felix Falcon (congas)
    Album High Contrast Label Verve (065406-2) Année 2003
  • 19h12
    Telegram to My Baby - Blind John Davis(piano,voix)Ransom Knowling(contrebasse)Willie Lacey(guitare)
    Blind John Davis

    Telegram to My Baby

    Blind John Davis (piano,voix)
    Album Complete Recorded Works in Chronological Order, Vol 1, 1938-52
  • 19h16
    Ringin' in - SONNY STITT
    Sonny Stitt

    Ringin' In

    Sonny Stitt. : compositeur, Sonny Stitt (saxophone ténor), Jack McDuff (orgue), Eddie Diehl (guitare), Art Taylor (batterie), Ray Barretto (conga)
    Album Milestones of a Jazz Legend / CD 7 : Sonny Stitt & Top Brass / Stitt Meets Brother Jack Label The Intense Media (600422G) Année 2018
  • 19h21
    Telephone call from Istanbul - TOM WAITS
    Tom Waits

    Telephone Call From Istanbul

    Tom Waits. : compositeur, Tom Waits (voix, claviers, batterie), Marc Ribot (banjo), Greg Cohen (basse), Michael Blair (batterie)
    Album Frank's wild years Label Island Année 1987
  • 19h26
    Busy line - SEMOS MURRAY , FRANK STANTON
    Rose Murphy

    Busy Line

    Frank Stanton. : compositeur, Murray Semos. : compositeur, Rose Murphy (piano, voix), Jack Marshall (guitare), Major Holley (contrebasse)
    Album Busy Line Label Body Soul (bs 2418) Année 1948
  • 19h28
    The call - JACKY TERRASSON
    Jacky Terrasson

    The Call.

    Jacky Terrasson. : compositeur, Jacky Terrasson (piano), Ali Jackson (batterie), Géraud Portal (basse)
    Album 53 Label Blue Note (0808196) Année 2019
  • 19h34
    How come u don't call me anymore - PRINCE Arr JOSHUA REDMAN
    Joshua Redman

    How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

    Prince. : compositeur, Joshua Redman. : compositeur, Joshua Redman (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano), Larry Grenadier (contrebasse), Brian Blade (batterie)
    Album Timeless Tales (For Changing Times) Label Warner Bros (WB 9362-47052-2)
  • 19h39
    Communication - AHMED ABDUL-MALIK
    Ahmed Abdul-Malik

    Communication

    Ahmed Abdul-Malik. : compositeur, Ahmed Abdul-Malik (contrebasse), Richard Williams (trompette), Rudy Collins (batterie), Chief Bey (tambour africain)
    Album Jazz Sounds of Africa Label Prestige (PRCD 24279-2) Année 2003
  • 19h50
    Brownie speaks - CLIFFORD BROWN
    Clifford Brown

    Brownie Speaks

    Clifford Brown. : compositeur, Clifford Brown (trompette), Lou Donaldson (saxophone alto), Elmo Hope (piano), Percy Heath (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Memorial Album Label Blue Note (7815262) Année 1953
  • 19h53
    The telephone song - ROBERTO MENESCAL, RONALDO BOSCOLI, NORMAN GIMBEL
    Stan Getz

    The Telephone Song

    Roberto Menescal. : compositeur, Ronaldo Boscoli. : compositeur, Norman Gimbel. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Astrud Gilberto (voix), Gene Cherico (contrebasse), Helcio Milito (batterie), Kenny Burrell (guitare)
    Album Getz au Go Go (live) Label Verve (0602517396876) Année 2007
  • 19h56
    Talk to me, talk to me (Soul '69 outtake) - JOE SENECA
    Aretha Franklin

    Talk To Me, Talk To Me

    Joe Seneca. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Junior Mance (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Bernie Glow (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Geroge Dorsey (saxophone alto), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Arif Mardin (direction)
    Album Rare and unreleased recordings from the reign of the queen of soul Label Atlantic (R2 272188) Année 2007
