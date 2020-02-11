Communications : Aretha Franklin, Tom Waits, Rose Murphy, Jacky Terrasson, Stan Getz and more

Aretha Franklin

Talk To Me, Talk To Me

Joe Seneca. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Junior Mance (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Bernie Glow (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Geroge Dorsey (saxophone alto), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Arif Mardin (direction)