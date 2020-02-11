Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 11 février 2020
Communications : Aretha Franklin, Tom Waits, Rose Murphy, Jacky Terrasson, Stan Getz and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Slim Gaillard nous vante les mérites de la communication, et dresse amoureusement un tableau minutieux de tous les objets qui la permettent. Il a raison, c'est beau les télégrammes, les téléphones, les microphones et autres dictaphones... l'important, finalement, c'est de parler.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Slim Gaillard
CommunicationsSlim Gaillard (voix, guitare)Album Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
- 19h04Gábor Szabó
Just a Little CommunicationBobby Womack. : compositeur, Gabor Szabo (guitare), Bobby Womack (guitare rythmique électrique), Wolfgang Melz (basse), Jim Reltner (batterie), Felix Falcon (congas)Album High Contrast Label Verve (065406-2) Année 2003
- 19h12Blind John Davis
Telegram to My BabyBlind John Davis (piano,voix)Album Complete Recorded Works in Chronological Order, Vol 1, 1938-52
- 19h16Sonny Stitt
Ringin' InSonny Stitt. : compositeur, Sonny Stitt (saxophone ténor), Jack McDuff (orgue), Eddie Diehl (guitare), Art Taylor (batterie), Ray Barretto (conga)Album Milestones of a Jazz Legend / CD 7 : Sonny Stitt & Top Brass / Stitt Meets Brother Jack Label The Intense Media (600422G) Année 2018
- 19h21Tom Waits
Telephone Call From IstanbulTom Waits. : compositeur, Tom Waits (voix, claviers, batterie), Marc Ribot (banjo), Greg Cohen (basse), Michael Blair (batterie)Album Frank's wild years Label Island Année 1987
- 19h26Rose Murphy
Busy LineFrank Stanton. : compositeur, Murray Semos. : compositeur, Rose Murphy (piano, voix), Jack Marshall (guitare), Major Holley (contrebasse)Album Busy Line Label Body Soul (bs 2418) Année 1948
- 19h28Jacky Terrasson
The Call.Jacky Terrasson. : compositeur, Jacky Terrasson (piano), Ali Jackson (batterie), Géraud Portal (basse)Album 53 Label Blue Note (0808196) Année 2019
- 19h34Joshua Redman
How Come U Don’t Call Me AnymorePrince. : compositeur, Joshua Redman. : compositeur, Joshua Redman (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano), Larry Grenadier (contrebasse), Brian Blade (batterie)Album Timeless Tales (For Changing Times) Label Warner Bros (WB 9362-47052-2)
- 19h39Ahmed Abdul-Malik
CommunicationAhmed Abdul-Malik. : compositeur, Ahmed Abdul-Malik (contrebasse), Richard Williams (trompette), Rudy Collins (batterie), Chief Bey (tambour africain)Album Jazz Sounds of Africa Label Prestige (PRCD 24279-2) Année 2003
- 19h50Clifford Brown
Brownie SpeaksClifford Brown. : compositeur, Clifford Brown (trompette), Lou Donaldson (saxophone alto), Elmo Hope (piano), Percy Heath (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Memorial Album Label Blue Note (7815262) Année 1953
- 19h53Stan Getz
The Telephone SongRoberto Menescal. : compositeur, Ronaldo Boscoli. : compositeur, Norman Gimbel. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Astrud Gilberto (voix), Gene Cherico (contrebasse), Helcio Milito (batterie), Kenny Burrell (guitare)Album Getz au Go Go (live) Label Verve (0602517396876) Année 2007
- 19h56Aretha Franklin
Talk To Me, Talk To MeJoe Seneca. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Junior Mance (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Bernie Glow (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Geroge Dorsey (saxophone alto), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Arif Mardin (direction)Album Rare and unreleased recordings from the reign of the queen of soul Label Atlantic (R2 272188) Année 2007
