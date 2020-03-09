Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 9 mars 2020
Comme un samedi : Art Ensemble of Chicago, Marion Hayden,Roland Kirk and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on se pose cette question simple: et si les lundis devenaient soudain des samedis ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02McCoy Tyner
For TomorrowMcCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Adrienne Anderson (voix), Benjamin Carter (voix), Bessye Ruth Scott (voix), Carl Scott (voix), Fran Dorsey (voix), Joan Taylor (voix), Suzanne Simmons (voix)Album Inner Voices Label Milestone (M 9 113) Année 1977
- 19h09Willis Gator Tail Jackson
Hoot And Holler Saturday NightRudolph Toombs. : compositeur, Eddie Mack, Bobby Smith OrchestraAlbum Doin' the Gator Tail : Tenor Sax Blasting 1949-1959 Label Jasmine (229373) Année 2018
- 19h12Famoudou Don Moye.compositeur, Enoch Williamson.compositeur
Saturday morningThe Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Famoudou Don Moye (batterie, percussions), Titos Sompa (congas, mbira...), Enoch Williamson (bongos, congas, djembe)Album We Are on the Edge : A 50th Anniversary Celebration Label Pi Recordings (PI80) Année 2019
- 19h17Omer Avital
AfrikOmer Avital. : compositeur, Omer Avital (contrebasse), Yonathan Avishai (piano), Asaf Yuria (saxophone), Alexander Levin (saxophone ténor), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)Album Abutbul Music Label Jazz Village Année 2016
- 19h26E.C. Arinze
Saturday NightAlbum Nigeria Freedom Sounds ! Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
- 19h29Roland Kirk
The Creole Love CallDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Roland Kirk (saxophone ténor, manzello, stritch), Ron Burton (piano), Steve Novosel (contrebasse), Jimmy Hopps (batterie)Album The Inflated Tear Label Atlantic (8122 75207 2) Année 1998
- 19h34David Walters
Pa léDavid Walters. : compositeur, David Walters (multi-instruments), Bruno Patchworks (multi-instruments), Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Clément Chetaille (claviers), Olivier Koundouno (violoncelle, guitare)Album Soleil kréyol Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2020
- 19h36Marion Hayden
The Uncrowned KingMarion Hayden. : compositeur, Marion Hayden (basse), Cassius Richmond (saxophone alto), Sean Dobbins (batterie), Mike Jellick (piano), Vincent Bowens (saxophone ténor), Rayse Biggs (trompette)Album Detroit Jazz City Label Blue Note Année 2015
- 19h45Quincy Jones Orchestra
Chega de Saudade (No More Blues)Antonio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Clark Terry (trompette), Rudy Collins (batterie), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Roland Kirk (flûte), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Lalo Schifrin (piano), Jim Hall (guitare), Chris White (basse), Jodé Paula (percussions), Jack del Rio (percussions), Carlos Gomez (percussions), Quincy Jones (arrangement, direction)Album Big Band Bossa Nova Label Mercury (814225-2) Année 1963
- 19h50Pierre De Bethmann Trio
La cane de JeanneGeorges Brassens. : compositeur, Pierre De Bethmann (claviers), Sylvain Romano (basse), Tony Rabeson (batterie)Album Essais / Vol. 3 Label Alea (ALEA012) Année 2019
- 19h56Oscar PetersonPiano
Saturday night (is the loneliest night of the week)Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Ed Thigpen : BatterieAlbum A jazz portrait of Frank Sinatra Label Verve (825769-2) Année 1959
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration