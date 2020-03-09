Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 9 mars 2020
59 min

Comme un samedi : Art Ensemble of Chicago, Marion Hayden,Roland Kirk and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Marion Hayden, © facebook.com/marion.hayden

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on se pose cette question simple: et si les lundis devenaient soudain des samedis ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    For tomorrow - MAC COY TYNER
    McCoy Tyner

    For Tomorrow

    McCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Adrienne Anderson (voix), Benjamin Carter (voix), Bessye Ruth Scott (voix), Carl Scott (voix), Fran Dorsey (voix), Joan Taylor (voix), Suzanne Simmons (voix)
    Album Inner Voices Label Milestone (M 9 113) Année 1977
  • 19h09
    Hoot and holler saturday night - RUDOLPH TOOMBS
    Willis Gator Tail Jackson

    Hoot And Holler Saturday Night

    Rudolph Toombs. : compositeur, Eddie Mack, Bobby Smith Orchestra
    Album Doin' the Gator Tail : Tenor Sax Blasting 1949-1959 Label Jasmine (229373) Année 2018
  • 19h12
    Saturday morning - FAMOUDOU DON MOYE
    Famoudou Don Moye.compositeur, Enoch Williamson.compositeur

    Saturday morning

    The Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Famoudou Don Moye (batterie, percussions), Titos Sompa (congas, mbira...), Enoch Williamson (bongos, congas, djembe)
    Album We Are on the Edge : A 50th Anniversary Celebration Label Pi Recordings (PI80) Année 2019
  • 19h17
    Afrik - OMER AVITAL
    Omer Avital

    Afrik

    Omer Avital. : compositeur, Omer Avital (contrebasse), Yonathan Avishai (piano), Asaf Yuria (saxophone), Alexander Levin (saxophone ténor), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)
    Album Abutbul Music Label Jazz Village Année 2016
  • 19h26
    Saturday night - E.C. ARINZE
    E.C. Arinze

    Saturday Night

    Album Nigeria Freedom Sounds ! Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
  • 19h29
    The creole love call - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Roland Kirk

    The Creole Love Call

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Roland Kirk (saxophone ténor, manzello, stritch), Ron Burton (piano), Steve Novosel (contrebasse), Jimmy Hopps (batterie)
    Album The Inflated Tear Label Atlantic (8122 75207 2) Année 1998
  • 19h34
    Pa lé (feat. Ibrahim Maalouf) - DAVID WALTERS
    David Walters

    Pa lé

    David Walters. : compositeur, David Walters (multi-instruments), Bruno Patchworks (multi-instruments), Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Clément Chetaille (claviers), Olivier Koundouno (violoncelle, guitare)
    Album Soleil kréyol Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2020
  • 19h36
    The uncrowned king - MARION HAYDEN
    Marion Hayden

    The Uncrowned King

    Marion Hayden. : compositeur, Marion Hayden (basse), Cassius Richmond (saxophone alto), Sean Dobbins (batterie), Mike Jellick (piano), Vincent Bowens (saxophone ténor), Rayse Biggs (trompette)
    Album Detroit Jazz City Label Blue Note Année 2015
  • 19h45
    Chega de saudade - ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM, VINICIUS DE MORAES
    Quincy Jones Orchestra

    Chega de Saudade (No More Blues)

    Antonio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Clark Terry (trompette), Rudy Collins (batterie), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Roland Kirk (flûte), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Lalo Schifrin (piano), Jim Hall (guitare), Chris White (basse), Jodé Paula (percussions), Jack del Rio (percussions), Carlos Gomez (percussions), Quincy Jones (arrangement, direction)
    Album Big Band Bossa Nova Label Mercury (814225-2) Année 1963
  • 19h50
    La cane de Jeanne - GEORGES BRASSENS
    Pierre De Bethmann Trio

    La cane de Jeanne

    Georges Brassens. : compositeur, Pierre De Bethmann (claviers), Sylvain Romano (basse), Tony Rabeson (batterie)
    Album Essais / Vol. 3 Label Alea (ALEA012) Année 2019
  • 19h56
    Saturday night (is the loneliest night of the week) - JULE STYNE , SAMMY COHN
    Oscar PetersonPiano

    Saturday night (is the loneliest night of the week)

    Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Ed Thigpen : Batterie
    Album A jazz portrait of Frank Sinatra Label Verve (825769-2) Année 1959
L'équipe de l'émission :
