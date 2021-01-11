Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
59 min

Comme un lundi : Dakota Staton, Adrien Chicot, Chico Hamilton, Dayna Stephens and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Comme un lundi : Dakota Staton, Adrien Chicot, Chico Hamilton, Dayna Stephens and more
Dakota Staton, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Vous aimez les lundis, vous ? Du côté des musiciens, on est mitigés. Certains veulent les célébrer, d'autres proposent tout bonnement de les supprimer. Alors, lundi joli ou lundi banni ? Vous choisissez !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Some days it's monday - DAKOTA STATON
    Dakota Staton

    Some Days it's Monday

    Jack Wilson. : compositeur, Mike Corda. : compositeur, Dakota Staton (voix), Sid Feller & son orchestre
    Album Five Classic Albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1259) Année 2017
  • 19h06
    Jamph - HANK MOBLEY SEPTET
    Hank Mobley

    Jamph

    Curtis Fuller. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Billy Root (saxophone ténor), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Lee Morgan (trompette), Ray Ryant (piano), Tommy Bryant (contrebasse), 'Specs' Wright (batterie)
    Album Another Monday Night at Birdland Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 32) Année 1989
  • 19h17
    (they call it) stormy monday - LOU RAWLS & LES MAC CANN TRIO
    'T-Bone' Walker.compositeur

    (They Call it) Stormy Monday

    Lou Ralws With Les McCann Ltd., Lou Rawls (voix), Les McCann (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)
    Album Stormy Monday Label Blue Note (7914412) Année 1962
  • 19h22
    Git rid of monday - SHIRLEY HORN TRIO
    Shirley Horn Trio

    Git Rid of Monday

    Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Charles Ables (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)
    Album All Night Long Label Steeplechase (SCCD 31157) Année 1991
  • 19h26
    Black monday - ANDREW HILL
    Andrew Hill

    Black Monday

    Andrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Andrew !!! Label Blue Note (3114382) Année 2005
  • 19h36
    See you monday - ADRIEN CHICOT
    Adrien Chicot

    See You Monday

    Adrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)
    Album City Walk Label Gaya (GAYA045) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 8 janvier 2021
1h
Vrai ou faux ? : Mildred Bailey, Kamasi Washington, Guilhem Flouzat, Ray Barretto and more
émission suivante
mardi 12 janvier 2021
1h
Some Cats Know : Esther Phillips, Léon Phal, Bud Powell, Charles Mingus and more