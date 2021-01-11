Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
Comme un lundi : Dakota Staton, Adrien Chicot, Chico Hamilton, Dayna Stephens and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous aimez les lundis, vous ? Du côté des musiciens, on est mitigés. Certains veulent les célébrer, d'autres proposent tout bonnement de les supprimer. Alors, lundi joli ou lundi banni ? Vous choisissez !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Dakota Staton
Some Days it's MondayJack Wilson. : compositeur, Mike Corda. : compositeur, Dakota Staton (voix), Sid Feller & son orchestreAlbum Five Classic Albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1259) Année 2017
- 19h06Hank Mobley
JamphCurtis Fuller. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Billy Root (saxophone ténor), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Lee Morgan (trompette), Ray Ryant (piano), Tommy Bryant (contrebasse), 'Specs' Wright (batterie)Album Another Monday Night at Birdland Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 32) Année 1989
- 19h17'T-Bone' Walker.compositeur
(They Call it) Stormy MondayLou Ralws With Les McCann Ltd., Lou Rawls (voix), Les McCann (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)Album Stormy Monday Label Blue Note (7914412) Année 1962
- 19h22Shirley Horn Trio
Git Rid of MondayShirley Horn (voix, piano), Charles Ables (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)Album All Night Long Label Steeplechase (SCCD 31157) Année 1991
- 19h26Andrew Hill
Black MondayAndrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Andrew !!! Label Blue Note (3114382) Année 2005
- 19h36Adrien Chicot
See You MondayAdrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)Album City Walk Label Gaya (GAYA045) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration