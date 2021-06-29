Programmation musicale
Mardi 29 juin 2021
Comme à l’hôtel : Allison Miller, Michel Petrucciani, Count Basie, Pulcinella and more
Ce soir, Banzzaï est un petit hôtel cossu, qui accueille les amours des musiciens perdus...
- 19h00Della Reese
There's a Small HotelRichard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeur, Della Reese (voix)Album There's a Small Hotel Label Rca Année 1961
- 19h04Michel Petrucciani
One Night in the HotelDuke Ellingon. : compositeur, Michel Petrucciani (piano)Album Promenade With Duke Label Blue Note (7805902) Année 1994
- 19h10Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom
Welcome HotelAllison Miller. : compositeur, Allison Miller (batterie), Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Ben Goldberg (clarinette), Myra Melford (piano), Jenny Scheinman (violon), Todd Sickafoose (basse)Album Glitter Wolf Label The Royal Potato Family Année 2019
- 19h18Artemis
Cry, Buttercup CryRocco Accetta. : compositeur, Renee Rosnes. : compositeur, Cécile McLorin Salvant (voix), Ingrid Jensen (trompette), Mélissa Aldana (saxophone ténor), Anat Cohen (clarinette), Renee Rosnes (piano), Noriko Ueda (contrebasse), Allison Miller (batterie)Album Artemis Label Blue Note (00602508937385) Année 2020
