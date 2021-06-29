Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 29 juin 2021
59 min

Comme à l’hôtel : Allison Miller, Michel Petrucciani, Count Basie, Pulcinella and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Comme à l’hôtel : Allison Miller, Michel Petrucciani, Count Basie, Pulcinella and more
Allison Miller, © Getty / NBC

Ce soir, Banzzaï est un petit hôtel cossu, qui accueille les amours des musiciens perdus...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    There's a small hotel - DELLA REESE
    Della Reese

    There's a Small Hotel

    Richard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeur, Della Reese (voix)
    Album There's a Small Hotel Label Rca Année 1961
  • 19h04
    One night in the hotel - MICHEL PETRUCCIANI
    Michel Petrucciani

    One Night in the Hotel

    Duke Ellingon. : compositeur, Michel Petrucciani (piano)
    Album Promenade With Duke Label Blue Note (7805902) Année 1994
  • 19h10
    Welcome hotel - ALLISON MILLER'S BOOM TIC BOOM
    Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom

    Welcome Hotel

    Allison Miller. : compositeur, Allison Miller (batterie), Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Ben Goldberg (clarinette), Myra Melford (piano), Jenny Scheinman (violon), Todd Sickafoose (basse)
    Album Glitter Wolf Label The Royal Potato Family Année 2019
  • 19h18
    Cry, buttercup cry - ARTEMIS, CECILE MAC LORIN SALVANT
    Artemis

    Cry, Buttercup Cry

    Rocco Accetta. : compositeur, Renee Rosnes. : compositeur, Cécile McLorin Salvant (voix), Ingrid Jensen (trompette), Mélissa Aldana (saxophone ténor), Anat Cohen (clarinette), Renee Rosnes (piano), Noriko Ueda (contrebasse), Allison Miller (batterie)
    Album Artemis Label Blue Note (00602508937385) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 28 juin 2021
59 min
Marchons : Nancy Sinatra, Michel Meis, Bessie Smith, Franck Tortiller, Percy Mayfield and more
émission suivante
mercredi 30 juin 2021
59 min
Avis de fantômes : Charles Mingus, Clotilde Rullaud, Paul Jarret, Roy Hargrove and more