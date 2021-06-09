Cole Porter Forever : Eartha Kitt, Patrice Caratini, Brad Mehldau Trio, Mal Waldron and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Le 9 juin de l'année 1891, c'était la naissance d'un américain pas comme les autres. Un génie qui va marquer le siècle suivant d'une empreinte indélébile, en inventant des centaines de chansons, chantées par des générations de musiciens.

Ce génie, c'est Cole Porter. C'est son anniversaire aujoud'hui.

Et puisque c'est comme ça, on va se balader dans ses morceaux pendant une heure. Une heure pour se rappeler que Cole Porter est partout, dans toutes les voix, dans tous les continents, dans tous les temps. Forever.

Programmation musicale

Eartha Kitt - My heart belongs to daddy (Cole Porter)

Eartha Kitt (chant), Henri Réné et son Orchestre

Album That Bad Eartha

RCA

Mal Waldron - From this Moment On (Cole Porter)

Idrees Sulieman (trompette), Shahib Shihab (saxophone alto), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Mal Waldron (piano), Julian Euell (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)

Album Mal/2

Prestige

Django Reinhardt - I Get a Kick out of You (Cole Porter)

Django Reinhardt (guitare), Patrick et son Orchestre : Gaston Lapeyronnie (trompette), Alex Renard (trompette), Noel Chiboust (trompette), Guy Paquinet (trombone, direction), Pierre Deck (trombone), Rene Weiss (trombone), Maurice Cizeron (saxophone alto), Charles Lisee (saxophone alto), Max Blanc (saxophone alto, André Ekyan (saxophone alto), Coco Kiehn (saxophone ténor), Roger Chomer (vibraphone), Jean Chabaud (piano), Louis Pecqueux (contrebasse), Maurice Chaillou (batterie, violoncelle)

Album Plays the music of Cole Porter & Jerome Kern

Essential Jazz Classics

Ella Fitzgerald - Too Darn Hot (Cole Porter)

Ella Fitzgerald (chant), The Paul Smith Quartet : Jim Hall (guitare), Paul Smith (piano), Wilfred Middlebrooks (contrebasse), Gus Johnson (batterie)

Album Mack The Knife: Ella in Berlin

Verve

Patrice Caratini Jazz Ensemble, Sara Lazarus - All of You (Cole Porter)

Sarah Lazarus (chant), Claude Egea (trompette), Pierre Drevet (trompette), François Bonhomme (cor), André Villéger (saxophones, clarinettes), Christophe Monniot (saxophone alto), Matthieu Donarier (saxophone), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone), Denis Leloup (trombone), François Thuillier (tuba), David Chevallier (banjo, guitare), Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (contrebasse, direction), Thomas Grimmonprez (batterie), Sebastian Quezada (percussion).

Album Anything Goes: les chansons de Cole Porter Le Chant du Monde

Caetano Veloso - Get Out Of Town (Cole Porter)

Caetano Veloso (chant, guitare), Toni Costa (guitare), Marcelo Costa (percussion), Armando Marcal (percussion)

Album Caetano Veloso

Nonesuch

Brad Mehldau Trio - I Concentrate on You (Cole Porter)

Brad Mehldau (piano), Larry Grenadier (contrebasse), Jeff Ballard (batterie

Album Blues and Ballads

Nonesuch

Bohuslan Big Band - Begin The Beguine (Cole Porter)

Nils Landgren (trombone, voix), Lennart Grahn (trompette, bugle), Samuel Olsson (trompette, bugle), Staffan Svensson (trompette) Jan Eliasson (trompette) Magnus Svedberg (trombone), Christer Olofsson (trombone), Karin Hammar (trombone), Niclas Rydh (trombone basse), Johan Borgström (saxophones), Ove Ingemarsson (saxophone ténor), Mikael Karlsson (saxophone ténor), Alberto Pinton: baritone saxophone, bass clarinet, clarinet, flute; Tommy Kotter (piano) Yasuhito Mori (basse), Ebba Westerberg (percussion) Göran Kroon (batterie)

Album Don’t Fence Me In

ACT

Fine Young Cannibals - Love for Sale (Cole Porter)

Graeme Hamilton (trompette), Andy Cox (guitare), Davis Steele (basse, piano), Martin Parry (batterie)

Album Fine Young Cannibals

London Records

Cole Porter - Never Give Anything Away (Cole Porter)

Cole Porter (chant), Benjamin Frith (piano)

Album Cole Sings Porter

Koch

Charlie Haden, Keith Jarrett - Every Time We Say Goodbye (Cole Porter)

Keith Jarrett (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse)

Album Last Dance

ECM