Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 20 mai 2019
Cole Porter Forever : Airelle Besson, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis, Caetano Veloso and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on n'en a que pour Cole Porter. On le célébrera pendant une heure, avec Caetano Veloso, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis et John Coltrane, Brad Mehldau et Keely Smith !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Dinah Washington
« For Those In Love » I Get a Kick Out of YouDinah Washington (voix), Clark Terry (trompette), Paul Quinichette (saxophone Ténor), Cecil Payne (saxophone Baryton), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Wynton Kelly (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Keter Betts (basse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)LABEL : American Jazz ClassicsANNÉE : 2014
19:08
Art Tatum
« Night And Day » Night and DayArt Tatum (piano), Roy Eldridge (trompette), John Simmons (basse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)LABEL : Barclay
19:14
Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66
« Equinox » Night and DaySérgio Mendes (piano, Voix), John Pisano (guitare), Janis Hansen (voix), Lani Hall (voix), Bob Matthews (contrebasse, Voix), João Palma (batterie), José Soares (percussions, Voix)LABEL : A&M RECORDSANNÉE : 1967
19:18
Caetano Veloso
« Caetano Veloso » Get Out of TownCaetano Veloso (voix, Guitare), Armando Marçal (percussions)LABEL : PhilipsANNÉE : 1986
19:21
Airelle Besson & Nelson Veras
« Prélude » Pouki poukiAirelle Besson (trompette), Nelson Veras (guitare)ALBUM : PRELUDELABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2014
19:26
Miles Davis
« Miles Davis - Olympia 20 mars 1960 - Part 1 » All of YouMiles Davis (trompette), John Coltrane (saxophone Ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)LABEL : TREMAANNÉE : 1994
19:44
Keely Smith
« Wild Cool and Swingin' » What is This Thing Called Love ?Keely Smith (voix), Nelson Riddle (direction)LABEL : Capitol
19:45
Dizzy Gillespie
« The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to DaddyDizzy Gillespie (trompette), Junior Mance (piano), Les Spann (guitare), Sam Jones (basse), Lex Humphries (batterie)ALBUM : HAVE TRUMPET WILL EXCITELABEL : VERVE
19:46
19:51
Brad Mehldau
« Live In Tokyo » From This Moment OnBrad Mehldau (piano)LABEL : NonesuchANNÉE : 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration