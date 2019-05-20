Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 20 mai 2019
59 min

Cole Porter Forever : Airelle Besson, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis, Caetano Veloso and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Cole Porter Forever : Airelle Besson, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis, Caetano Veloso and more
Airelle Besson, © Antonin Chaix

Ce soir, on n'en a que pour Cole Porter. On le célébrera pendant une heure, avec Caetano Veloso, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis et John Coltrane, Brad Mehldau et Keely Smith !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Dinah Washington

    « For Those In Love » I Get a Kick Out of You

    Dinah Washington (voix), Clark Terry (trompette), Paul Quinichette (saxophone Ténor), Cecil Payne (saxophone Baryton), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Wynton Kelly (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Keter Betts (basse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)LABEL : American Jazz ClassicsANNÉE : 2014
    « For Those In Love » I Get a Kick Out of You
    19:08
    Art Tatum

    « Night And Day » Night and Day

    Art Tatum (piano), Roy Eldridge (trompette), John Simmons (basse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)LABEL : Barclay
    « Night And Day » Night and Day
    19:14
    Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66

    « Equinox » Night and Day

    Sérgio Mendes (piano, Voix), John Pisano (guitare), Janis Hansen (voix), Lani Hall (voix), Bob Matthews (contrebasse, Voix), João Palma (batterie), José Soares (percussions, Voix)LABEL : A&M RECORDSANNÉE : 1967
    « Equinox » Night and Day
    19:18
    Caetano Veloso

    « Caetano Veloso » Get Out of Town

    Caetano Veloso (voix, Guitare), Armando Marçal (percussions)LABEL : PhilipsANNÉE : 1986
    « Caetano Veloso » Get Out of Town
    19:21
    Airelle Besson & Nelson Veras

    « Prélude » Pouki pouki

    Airelle Besson (trompette), Nelson Veras (guitare)ALBUM : PRELUDELABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2014
    « Prélude » Pouki pouki
    19:26
    Miles Davis

    « Miles Davis - Olympia 20 mars 1960 - Part 1 » All of You

    Miles Davis (trompette), John Coltrane (saxophone Ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)LABEL : TREMAANNÉE : 1994
    « Miles Davis - Olympia 20 mars 1960 - Part 1 » All of You
    19:44
    Keely Smith

    « Wild Cool and Swingin' » What is This Thing Called Love ?

    Keely Smith (voix), Nelson Riddle (direction)LABEL : Capitol
    « Wild Cool and Swingin' » What is This Thing Called Love ?
    19:45
    Dizzy Gillespie

    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy

    Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Junior Mance (piano), Les Spann (guitare), Sam Jones (basse), Lex Humphries (batterie)ALBUM : HAVE TRUMPET WILL EXCITELABEL : VERVE
    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy
    19:45
    Dizzy Gillespie

    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy

    Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Junior Mance (piano), Les Spann (guitare), Sam Jones (basse), Lex Humphries (batterie)ALBUM : HAVE TRUMPET WILL EXCITELABEL : VERVE
    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy
    19:46
    Dizzy Gillespie

    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy

    Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Junior Mance (piano), Les Spann (guitare), Sam Jones (basse), Lex Humphries (batterie)ALBUM : HAVE TRUMPET WILL EXCITELABEL : VERVE
    « The Verve-Philipe Dizzy Gillespie Small Group Sessions » My Heart Belongs to Daddy
    19:51
    Brad Mehldau

    « Live In Tokyo » From This Moment On

    Brad Mehldau (piano)LABEL : NonesuchANNÉE : 2004
    « Live In Tokyo » From This Moment On
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 17 mai 2019
59 min
Méchant Whisky : Amina Claudine Myers, Ralph Lavital, George Shearing, Laurent Coq, Kyle Eastwood and more
émission suivante
mardi 21 mai 2019
59 min
Suivons Peggy Lee ! : Charles Mingus, Roy Hargrove, Stan Getz, Dave Barbour and more