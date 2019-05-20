Cole Porter Forever : Airelle Besson, Dinah Washington, Miles Davis, Caetano Veloso and more

Dinah Washington « For Those In Love » I Get a Kick Out of You Dinah Washington (voix), Clark Terry (trompette), Paul Quinichette (saxophone Ténor), Cecil Payne (saxophone Baryton), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Wynton Kelly (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Keter Betts (basse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie) LABEL : American Jazz Classics ANNÉE : 2014