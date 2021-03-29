Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 29 mars 2021
Coeurs fermés : Alice Babs, David Linx, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Coeurs fermés : Alice Babs, David Linx, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more
Alice Babs & Duke Ellington, © X/DR

"Je vais fermer mon coeur", chante Alice Babs. Pas de panique, on a la clé pour le rouvrir : c'est la même qui ouvre les oreilles...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I'm gonna lock my heart - ALICE BABS
    Alice Babs avec le Arne Domnérus & Rolf Ericssons Orkester

    I'm Gonna Lock My Heart

    Jimmy Eaton. : compositeur, Terry Shand. : compositeur, Alice Babs (voix), Rolf Ericson (trompette), Arne Domnérus (saxophone alto), Rolf Blomquist (saxophone ténor), Lars Gullin (saxophone baryton), Gunnar Svensson (piano), Yngve Akerberg (contrebasse), Jack Norén (batterie)
    Album Lars Gullin, The Sideman 1949-52 / Vol. 6 Label Dragon (DRCD391) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    Praise god and dance - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington

    Praise God and Dance

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duek Ellington (piano, direction), Alice Babs (voix), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Russell Procope (clarinette, saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Hamilton (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Cat Anderson (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Money Johnson (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Benny Green (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Jeff Castleman (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie), Steve Little (batterie), The A.M.E. Mother Zion Church Choir, Solomon Herriott Jr. (direction), Choir of St. Hilda's and St. Hugh's School, William Toole (direction), Central Connecticut State College Singers, Dr. Robert Soule (direction), The Frank Parker Singers
    Album Second Sacred Concert Label America Records (006/007) Année 1968
  • 19h18
    Alon basela - AVISHAI COHEN
    Avishai Cohen

    Alon basela

    Avishai Cohen. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (voix, contrebasse), Karen Malka (voix), Lionel Belmondo (flûte), Stéphane Belmondo (bugle), Shai Maestro (piano), Itamar Doari (percussions), Amos Hoffman (oud)
    Album Aurora Label Blue Note (5099969491702) Année 2009
  • 19h24
    Bud - MARK GUILIANA
    Mark Guiliana

    Bud

    Mark Guiliana. : compositeur, Mark Guiliana (batterie, électronique)
    Album Beat Music ! Beat Music ! Beat Music ! Label Motéma Année 2019
  • 19h27
    Darkness in mind (feat. Sullivan Fortner) - KASSA OVERALL, SULLIVAN FORTNER
    Kassa Overall

    Darkness in Mind

    Kassa Overall (voix, batterie, synthétiseur basse), Sullivan Fortner (piano), Stephan Crump (basse), Morgan Guerin (clarinettes), Mike Mohamed (batterie)
    Album I Think I'm Good Label Brownswood (BWOOD0219CD) Année 2020
  • 19h34
    Insensatez - ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM
    Antônio Carlos Jobim

    Insensatez

    Antônio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Antônio Carlos Jobim (piano, guitare), Leo Wright (flûte), Edison Machado (batterie), Section de cordes, Claus Ogerman (direction)
    Album The Composer of Desafinado, Plays Label Verve (823011-2) Année 1963
  • 19h37
    Prelude in A major, op. 28 #7 (chopin) - SUN RA and his ARKESTRA
    Sun Ra Arkestra

    Prelude in A major, op. 28 #7

    Frédéric Chopin. : compositeur, Sun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (piano, synthétiseur), Jothan Callins (trompette, direction), Michael Ray (trompette), Tyrone Hill (trombone), Marshall Allen (saxophone alto, flûte), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Noel Scott (saxophone alto), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), James Jacson (basson), India Cooke (violon), Stephen 'Kash' Killion (violoncelle), John Ore (contrebasse), Clifford Barbaro (batterie), Earl C. 'Buster' Smith (batterie), Elson Dos Santos Nascimento, Talvin Singh (tabla), June Tyson (violon)
    Album Pleiades : A Jazz Symphonique, 1990 Label Enterplanetary Koncepts Année 2018
  • 19h46
    Portrait of Chopin - AZIZA MUSTAFA ZADEH
    Aziza Mustafa Zadeh

    Portrait of Chopin

    Aziza Mustafa Zadeh. : compositeur, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh (piano, voix)
    Album Shamans Label Decca (470234-2) Année 2002
  • 19h51
    The fuse - TONY PAELEMAN
    Tony Paeleman

    The Fuse

    Tony Paeleman. : compositeur, Tony Paeleman (Rhodes, claviers), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)
    Album The Fuse Label Shed Music (016) Année 2021
  • 19h54
    Azadi (feat. Manu Codjia) - DAVID LINX
    David Linx

    Azadi

    David Linx. : compositeur, David Linx (voix), Grégory Privat (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare électrique), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
    Album Skin In the Game Label Cristal (CR297) Année 2020
