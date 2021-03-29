Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 29 mars 2021
Coeurs fermés : Alice Babs, David Linx, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Je vais fermer mon coeur", chante Alice Babs. Pas de panique, on a la clé pour le rouvrir : c'est la même qui ouvre les oreilles...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Alice Babs avec le Arne Domnérus & Rolf Ericssons Orkester
I'm Gonna Lock My HeartJimmy Eaton. : compositeur, Terry Shand. : compositeur, Alice Babs (voix), Rolf Ericson (trompette), Arne Domnérus (saxophone alto), Rolf Blomquist (saxophone ténor), Lars Gullin (saxophone baryton), Gunnar Svensson (piano), Yngve Akerberg (contrebasse), Jack Norén (batterie)Album Lars Gullin, The Sideman 1949-52 / Vol. 6 Label Dragon (DRCD391) Année 2004
- 19h06Duke Ellington
Praise God and DanceDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Duek Ellington (piano, direction), Alice Babs (voix), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Russell Procope (clarinette, saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Hamilton (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Cat Anderson (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Money Johnson (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Benny Green (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Jeff Castleman (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie), Steve Little (batterie), The A.M.E. Mother Zion Church Choir, Solomon Herriott Jr. (direction), Choir of St. Hilda's and St. Hugh's School, William Toole (direction), Central Connecticut State College Singers, Dr. Robert Soule (direction), The Frank Parker SingersAlbum Second Sacred Concert Label America Records (006/007) Année 1968
- 19h18Avishai Cohen
Alon baselaAvishai Cohen. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (voix, contrebasse), Karen Malka (voix), Lionel Belmondo (flûte), Stéphane Belmondo (bugle), Shai Maestro (piano), Itamar Doari (percussions), Amos Hoffman (oud)Album Aurora Label Blue Note (5099969491702) Année 2009
- 19h24Mark Guiliana
BudMark Guiliana. : compositeur, Mark Guiliana (batterie, électronique)Album Beat Music ! Beat Music ! Beat Music ! Label Motéma Année 2019
- 19h27Kassa Overall
Darkness in MindKassa Overall (voix, batterie, synthétiseur basse), Sullivan Fortner (piano), Stephan Crump (basse), Morgan Guerin (clarinettes), Mike Mohamed (batterie)Album I Think I'm Good Label Brownswood (BWOOD0219CD) Année 2020
- 19h34Antônio Carlos Jobim
InsensatezAntônio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Antônio Carlos Jobim (piano, guitare), Leo Wright (flûte), Edison Machado (batterie), Section de cordes, Claus Ogerman (direction)Album The Composer of Desafinado, Plays Label Verve (823011-2) Année 1963
- 19h37Sun Ra Arkestra
Prelude in A major, op. 28 #7Frédéric Chopin. : compositeur, Sun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (piano, synthétiseur), Jothan Callins (trompette, direction), Michael Ray (trompette), Tyrone Hill (trombone), Marshall Allen (saxophone alto, flûte), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Noel Scott (saxophone alto), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), James Jacson (basson), India Cooke (violon), Stephen 'Kash' Killion (violoncelle), John Ore (contrebasse), Clifford Barbaro (batterie), Earl C. 'Buster' Smith (batterie), Elson Dos Santos Nascimento, Talvin Singh (tabla), June Tyson (violon)Album Pleiades : A Jazz Symphonique, 1990 Label Enterplanetary Koncepts Année 2018
- 19h46Aziza Mustafa Zadeh
Portrait of ChopinAziza Mustafa Zadeh. : compositeur, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh (piano, voix)Album Shamans Label Decca (470234-2) Année 2002
- 19h51Tony Paeleman
The FuseTony Paeleman. : compositeur, Tony Paeleman (Rhodes, claviers), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)Album The Fuse Label Shed Music (016) Année 2021
- 19h54David Linx
AzadiDavid Linx. : compositeur, David Linx (voix), Grégory Privat (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare électrique), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)Album Skin In the Game Label Cristal (CR297) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
