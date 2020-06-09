Programmation musicale
Mardi 9 juin 2020
Ciel Caraïbes : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Arnaud Dolmen, Louie Bellson, Ashley Henry and more
Ce soir, le ciel chante. Il a la voix d'une femme, ses notes tombent comme la pluie, et nourrissent les océans...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Pearl Bailey
Shein vi dil'vone (Like the Moon Above You)Chaim Tauber. : compositeur, Joseph Rumshinsky. : compositeur, Ruth Tauber. : compositeur, Pearl Bailey (voix), Don Redman & His OrchestraAlbum A Broad Label Roulette Année 1958
- 19h05Louie Bellson
A gush of periwinklesJoe Roccisano. : compositeur, Louie Bellson (batterie), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Pete Cristlieb (saxophone ténor), Bob Bain (guitare), Ross Tompkins (piano), Gary Pratt (basse)Album Louie Bellson Jam With Blue Mitchell Label Fantasy Année 1979
- 19h11Sefi Zisling
The Sky SingsSefi Zisling (trompette), Noam Havkin (claviers), Uzi Ramirez (guitare électrique), Omri Shani (basse électrique), Tom Bollig (batterie), Idan Kupferberg (percussions), Layla Moallem (voix, percussions), Jasmin Moallem (voix), KerenDun (voix), Yair Slutzki (trombone), Yaron Ouzana (trombone)Album Expanse Label Tru Thoughts (TRU382D) Année 2019
- 19h19Adam Ben Ezra
Downtown BluesAdam Ben Ezra. : compositeur, Adam Ben Ezra (contrebasse, piano, claviers, oud, beatbox, voix), Omer Mor (percussions, batterie, beatbox, claviers, programmation)Album Hide and Seek Label Autoproduction Année 2020
- 19h22Véro Hermann Sambin
WonderfulVéro Hermann Sambin. : compositeur, Véro Hermann Sambin (voix), Leedyah Barlagne (choeurs), Grégory Privat (piano), Ralph Lavital (guitare), Rrégis Thérèse (basse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)Album Sky Loom Label Jazz Family (JF061)
- 19h28Julian Adderley.compositeur
Caribbean CutieCannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Hank Jones (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)Album Spontaneous Combustion Label Savoy Jazz (ZD 70816)
- 19h34Leon Thomas
Shape Your Mind to DieLeon Thomas. : compositeur, Neal Creque. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone), John Blair (vitar), Neal Creque (piano), Jesse Kilpatrick (batterie), Baba Feme (percussions)Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
- 19h41Arnaud Dolmen
KarubéArnaud Dolmen. : compositeur, Arnaud Dolmen (batterie), Adrien Sanchez (saxophone ténor), Lionel Loueke (guitare), Marion Canonge (piano), Joachim Gavin (contrebasse)Album Tonbé lévé Label Autoproduction (3341348433936) Année 2017
- 19h47Ashley Henry
SunriseAshley Henry. : compositeur, Ashley Henry (piano), Ferg Ireland (basse), Marijus Aleska (batterie)Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter Label Sony (19075891582) Année 2019
- 19h52Ruben Gonzalez
CumbancheroRafael Conchola Hernandez. : compositeur, Rubén González (piano), Orlando 'Cachaito' Lopez (contrebasse), Roberto Garcia (congas, cloches)), Manuel 'Guajiro' Mirabal (trompette), Manuel 'Puntillita' Licea (voix, choeurs), Carlos Gonzalez (congas), Catrlos Puisseaux (güiro), Alberto Valdés (maracas), Amadito Valdés (timbales)Album Introducing Ruben Gonzalez Label World Circuit Année 2017
- 19h57Art Tatum
My Blue HeavenWalter Donaldson. : compositeur, George Whiting. : compositeur, Art Tatum (piano), Benny Carter (saxophone alto), Louie Bellson (batterie)Album The Complete Pablo Group Masterpieces Label Pablo (99980/1) Année 1990
