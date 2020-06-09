Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 9 juin 2020
59 min

Ciel Caraïbes : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Arnaud Dolmen, Louie Bellson, Ashley Henry and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ciel Caraïbes : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Arnaud Dolmen, Louie Bellson, Ashley Henry and more
Véronique Hermann Sambin, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

Ce soir, le ciel chante. Il a la voix d'une femme, ses notes tombent comme la pluie, et nourrissent les océans...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Shein vi dil'vone (Like the moon above you) - PEARL BAILEY
    Pearl Bailey

    Shein vi dil'vone (Like the Moon Above You)

    Chaim Tauber. : compositeur, Joseph Rumshinsky. : compositeur, Ruth Tauber. : compositeur, Pearl Bailey (voix), Don Redman & His Orchestra
    Album A Broad Label Roulette Année 1958
  • 19h05
    A gush of periwinkles - LOUIE BELLSON
    Louie Bellson

    A gush of periwinkles

    Joe Roccisano. : compositeur, Louie Bellson (batterie), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Pete Cristlieb (saxophone ténor), Bob Bain (guitare), Ross Tompkins (piano), Gary Pratt (basse)
    Album Louie Bellson Jam With Blue Mitchell Label Fantasy Année 1979
  • 19h11
    The sky sings (feat. Layla Moallem, Jasmin Moallem & Kerendun) - SEFI ZISLING
    Sefi Zisling

    The Sky Sings

    Sefi Zisling (trompette), Noam Havkin (claviers), Uzi Ramirez (guitare électrique), Omri Shani (basse électrique), Tom Bollig (batterie), Idan Kupferberg (percussions), Layla Moallem (voix, percussions), Jasmin Moallem (voix), KerenDun (voix), Yair Slutzki (trombone), Yaron Ouzana (trombone)
    Album Expanse Label Tru Thoughts (TRU382D) Année 2019
  • 19h19
    Downtown blues - ADAM BEN EZRA
    Adam Ben Ezra

    Downtown Blues

    Adam Ben Ezra. : compositeur, Adam Ben Ezra (contrebasse, piano, claviers, oud, beatbox, voix), Omer Mor (percussions, batterie, beatbox, claviers, programmation)
    Album Hide and Seek Label Autoproduction Année 2020
  • 19h22
    Wonderful - VERO HERMANN SAMBIN
    Véro Hermann Sambin

    Wonderful

    Véro Hermann Sambin. : compositeur, Véro Hermann Sambin (voix), Leedyah Barlagne (choeurs), Grégory Privat (piano), Ralph Lavital (guitare), Rrégis Thérèse (basse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
    Album Sky Loom Label Jazz Family (JF061)
  • 19h28
    Caribbean cutie - CANNONBALL ADDERLEY
    Julian Adderley.compositeur

    Caribbean Cutie

    Cannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Hank Jones (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
    Album Spontaneous Combustion Label Savoy Jazz (ZD 70816)
  • 19h34
    Shape your mind to die - LEON THOMAS
    Leon Thomas

    Shape Your Mind to Die

    Leon Thomas. : compositeur, Neal Creque. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone), John Blair (vitar), Neal Creque (piano), Jesse Kilpatrick (batterie), Baba Feme (percussions)
    Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
  • 19h41
    Karubé (feat. Lionel Loueke & Marion Canonge) - ARNAUD DOLMEN
    Arnaud Dolmen

    Karubé

    Arnaud Dolmen. : compositeur, Arnaud Dolmen (batterie), Adrien Sanchez (saxophone ténor), Lionel Loueke (guitare), Marion Canonge (piano), Joachim Gavin (contrebasse)
    Album Tonbé lévé Label Autoproduction (3341348433936) Année 2017
  • 19h47
    Sunrise - ASHLEY HENRY
    Ashley Henry

    Sunrise

    Ashley Henry. : compositeur, Ashley Henry (piano), Ferg Ireland (basse), Marijus Aleska (batterie)
    Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter Label Sony (19075891582) Année 2019
  • 19h52
    Cumbanchero - RUBEN GONZALEZ
    Ruben Gonzalez

    Cumbanchero

    Rafael Conchola Hernandez. : compositeur, Rubén González (piano), Orlando 'Cachaito' Lopez (contrebasse), Roberto Garcia (congas, cloches)), Manuel 'Guajiro' Mirabal (trompette), Manuel 'Puntillita' Licea (voix, choeurs), Carlos Gonzalez (congas), Catrlos Puisseaux (güiro), Alberto Valdés (maracas), Amadito Valdés (timbales)
    Album Introducing Ruben Gonzalez Label World Circuit Année 2017
  • 19h57
    My blue heaven - ART TATUM
    Art Tatum

    My Blue Heaven

    Walter Donaldson. : compositeur, George Whiting. : compositeur, Art Tatum (piano), Benny Carter (saxophone alto), Louie Bellson (batterie)
    Album The Complete Pablo Group Masterpieces Label Pablo (99980/1) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 8 juin 2020
59 min
Pas de chance : Dinah Washington, Laurent de Wilde, Thelonious Monk, Chassol and more
émission suivante
mercredi 10 juin 2020
59 min
Les enfants libres : Pulcinella, Kokoroko, Joe Henderson, Web Web and more