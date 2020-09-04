Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 4 septembre 2020
59 min

Chics matous : Rose Murphy, Tony Allen, Endless, Dominique Fillon, Lee Morgan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Chics matous : Rose Murphy, Tony Allen, Endless, Dominique Fillon, Lee Morgan and more
Rose Murphy, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, après deux joyaux brûlants du label de Washington Black Fire, on plongera au royaume des chats. Vous dansiez ? Et bien, miaulez maintenant !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Look at the people ! - WAYNE DAVIS
    Wayne Davis

    Look at the People !

    Nehemiah Dixon. : compositeur, Wayne Davis. : compositeur, Wayne Davis (voix, synthétiseur, tambourin), David Leacraft (trompette), Phillip Harris (bugle), Greylin Hunter (trombone), Clarence 'Oscar' Smith (saxophone ténor), Karlton D. Sloan (saxophone ténor), Wanda P. Robinson (flûte), Leron Young (guitare), Everett Brokks (guitare basse), James Funches (guitare basse), Stephen A. Walker (batterie), Albert Robinson (percussions), Al McCray (choeur), Edward Duncan III (choeur), Jerome Bell (choeur), Phillip Stancil (cordes, synthétiseurs)
    Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
  • 19h07
    Doin' the carvin' for Thabo - LON MOSHE
    Lon Moshe

    Doin’ The Carvin’ for Thabo

    Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra, Lon Moshe (vibraphone)
    Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
  • 19h12
    Tom cat - LEE MORGAN
    Lee Morgan

    Tom Cat

    Lee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Curtis Fuller (trombone), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Tom Cat Label Blue Note (7844462) Année 1990
  • 19h24
    Gata Miau Miau - TITO PUENTE & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Tito Puente & His Orchestra

    Gata Miau, Miau

    Album El rey bravo Label Tico / Reborn Recordings Année 1962
  • 19h27
    All the cats join in - BUCK CLAYTON
    Buck Clayton

    All the Cats Join In

    Ray Gilbert. : compositeur, Eddie Sauter. : compositeur, Alec Wilder. : compositeur, Buck Clayton (trompette), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Ruby Braff (trompette), J.C. Higginbotham (trombone), Tyree Glenn (trombone, vibraphone), Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Steve Jordan (guitare), Kenny Kersey (piano), Walter Page (contrebasse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)
    Album All the Cats Join In Label Cbs (LSP 9800811)
  • 19h35
    Cool cats - TONY ALLEN
    Tony Allen

    Cool Cats

    Tony Allen. : compositeur, Yann Jankielewicz. : compositeur, Tony Allen (batterie), Yann Jankielewicz (saxophone soprano), Jean-Jacques Elangué (saxophone ténor), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Indy Dibongue (guitare), Jean-Philippe Dary (orgue), Damon Albarn (piano), Vincent Taurelle (clavinet), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)
    Album The Source Label Blue Note Année 2017
  • 19h39
    Cool cats invitation - VICTOR OLA-IYA & HIS COOL CATS
    Victor Ola-Iya & His Cool Cats

    Cool Cats Invitation

    Album Nigeria Freedom Sounds ! Calypso, Highlife, Juju & Apala Popular Music and the Birth of Independent Nigeria 1960-63 Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
  • 19h43
    Micki "da cat" Dora - ENDLESS
    Endless

    Micki ""da cat"" Dora

    David Haudrechy. : compositeur, David Haudrechy (saxophone soprano), Grégoire Aguilar (piano)
    Album Lost Lake Label Neuklang (NCD4165) Année 2017
  • 19h49
    Quiet the cat - DOMINIQUE FILLON TRIO
    Dominique Fillon Trio

    Quiet the Cat

    Dominique Fillon. : compositeur, Dominique Fillon (piano), Kevin Reveyrand (contrebasse), Francis Arnaud (batterie)
    Album As It Comes Label Cristal (CR 199) Année 2011
  • 19h54
    I ain't got nobody - ROSE MURPHY
    Rose Murphy

    I Ain’t Got Nobody

    Spence Williams. : compositeur, Roger A. Graham. : compositeur, Rose Murphy (piano, voix), Willie Smith (saxophone alto), Barney Kessel (guitare), Bruce Lawrence (contrebasse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)
    Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi Label Verve Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 3 septembre 2020
59 min
Au centre de la terre : Macha Gharibian, Martial Solal, Herbie Hancock, Yonathan Avishai and more
émission suivante
lundi 7 septembre 2020
59 min
Plus fort que toi : Shirley Scott, Naïssam Jalal, Max Roach, Astrud Gilberto and more