Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 4 septembre 2020
Chics matous : Rose Murphy, Tony Allen, Endless, Dominique Fillon, Lee Morgan and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, après deux joyaux brûlants du label de Washington Black Fire, on plongera au royaume des chats. Vous dansiez ? Et bien, miaulez maintenant !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Wayne Davis
Look at the People !Nehemiah Dixon. : compositeur, Wayne Davis. : compositeur, Wayne Davis (voix, synthétiseur, tambourin), David Leacraft (trompette), Phillip Harris (bugle), Greylin Hunter (trombone), Clarence 'Oscar' Smith (saxophone ténor), Karlton D. Sloan (saxophone ténor), Wanda P. Robinson (flûte), Leron Young (guitare), Everett Brokks (guitare basse), James Funches (guitare basse), Stephen A. Walker (batterie), Albert Robinson (percussions), Al McCray (choeur), Edward Duncan III (choeur), Jerome Bell (choeur), Phillip Stancil (cordes, synthétiseurs)Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
- 19h07Lon Moshe
Doin’ The Carvin’ for ThaboLon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra, Lon Moshe (vibraphone)Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
- 19h12Lee Morgan
Tom CatLee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Curtis Fuller (trombone), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Tom Cat Label Blue Note (7844462) Année 1990
- 19h24Tito Puente & His Orchestra
Gata Miau, MiauAlbum El rey bravo Label Tico / Reborn Recordings Année 1962
- 19h27Buck Clayton
All the Cats Join InRay Gilbert. : compositeur, Eddie Sauter. : compositeur, Alec Wilder. : compositeur, Buck Clayton (trompette), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Ruby Braff (trompette), J.C. Higginbotham (trombone), Tyree Glenn (trombone, vibraphone), Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Steve Jordan (guitare), Kenny Kersey (piano), Walter Page (contrebasse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)Album All the Cats Join In Label Cbs (LSP 9800811)
- 19h35Tony Allen
Cool CatsTony Allen. : compositeur, Yann Jankielewicz. : compositeur, Tony Allen (batterie), Yann Jankielewicz (saxophone soprano), Jean-Jacques Elangué (saxophone ténor), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Indy Dibongue (guitare), Jean-Philippe Dary (orgue), Damon Albarn (piano), Vincent Taurelle (clavinet), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)Album The Source Label Blue Note Année 2017
- 19h39Victor Ola-Iya & His Cool Cats
Cool Cats InvitationAlbum Nigeria Freedom Sounds ! Calypso, Highlife, Juju & Apala Popular Music and the Birth of Independent Nigeria 1960-63 Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
- 19h43Endless
Micki ""da cat"" DoraDavid Haudrechy. : compositeur, David Haudrechy (saxophone soprano), Grégoire Aguilar (piano)Album Lost Lake Label Neuklang (NCD4165) Année 2017
- 19h49Dominique Fillon Trio
Quiet the CatDominique Fillon. : compositeur, Dominique Fillon (piano), Kevin Reveyrand (contrebasse), Francis Arnaud (batterie)Album As It Comes Label Cristal (CR 199) Année 2011
- 19h54Rose Murphy
I Ain’t Got NobodySpence Williams. : compositeur, Roger A. Graham. : compositeur, Rose Murphy (piano, voix), Willie Smith (saxophone alto), Barney Kessel (guitare), Bruce Lawrence (contrebasse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi Label Verve Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration