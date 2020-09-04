Chics matous : Rose Murphy, Tony Allen, Endless, Dominique Fillon, Lee Morgan and more

Buck Clayton

All the Cats Join In

Ray Gilbert. : compositeur, Eddie Sauter. : compositeur, Alec Wilder. : compositeur, Buck Clayton (trompette), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Ruby Braff (trompette), J.C. Higginbotham (trombone), Tyree Glenn (trombone, vibraphone), Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Steve Jordan (guitare), Kenny Kersey (piano), Walter Page (contrebasse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)