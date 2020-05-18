Cheek to Cheek : Ella Fitzgerald, Max Labor, Kora Jazz Trio, Yaron Herman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on parle de petit paradis, et on cultive les petits bonheurs. Les voix de Louis et Ella qui se frôlent, le souffle de Lee Morgan, le jazz trempé dans les mers chaudes de Max Labor et Ralph Lavital, les "Good Stuff" de Iiro Rantala et Ulf Wakenius... Et si ce n'était pas difficile, d'être heureux ?

[1ère diffusion : 23 avril 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong - Cheek to Cheek

Album Ella and Louis

Verve

Lee Morgan - The Sidewinder

Album The Sidewinder

Blue Note

Max Labor - Mama Says

Album Kouté Jazz / A collection of rare Jazz from the French West Indies

Heavenly Sweetness

Ralph Lavital - Carnaval

Album Carnaval

Jazz Family

Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Helsinki

Album Good Stuff

ACT

Kora Jazz Trio - Via Con me

Album Part IV

Giro

Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes - Sais (Egypt)

Album Cosmic Funk

Flying Dutchman

Yaron Herman - First Dance

Album Y

Decca

Jimmie Lunceford - I’m Walking Through Heaven with You

Album Jimmie Lunceford and his orchestra 1934-1935

Classics Records

Ray Bryant - If I Can Just Make It Into Heaven

Album Somewhere In France

Label M