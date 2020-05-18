Cheek to Cheek : Ella Fitzgerald, Max Labor, Kora Jazz Trio, Yaron Herman and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on parle de petit paradis, et on cultive les petits bonheurs. Les voix de Louis et Ella qui se frôlent, le souffle de Lee Morgan, le jazz trempé dans les mers chaudes de Max Labor et Ralph Lavital, les "Good Stuff" de Iiro Rantala et Ulf Wakenius... Et si ce n'était pas difficile, d'être heureux ?
[1ère diffusion : 23 avril 2018]
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong - Cheek to Cheek
Album Ella and Louis
Verve
Lee Morgan - The Sidewinder
Album The Sidewinder
Blue Note
Max Labor - Mama Says
Album Kouté Jazz / A collection of rare Jazz from the French West Indies
Heavenly Sweetness
Ralph Lavital - Carnaval
Album Carnaval
Jazz Family
Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Helsinki
Album Good Stuff
ACT
Kora Jazz Trio - Via Con me
Album Part IV
Giro
Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes - Sais (Egypt)
Album Cosmic Funk
Flying Dutchman
Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Decca
Jimmie Lunceford - I’m Walking Through Heaven with You
Album Jimmie Lunceford and his orchestra 1934-1935
Classics Records
Ray Bryant - If I Can Just Make It Into Heaven
Album Somewhere In France
Label M
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration