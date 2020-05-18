Banzzaï
Lundi 18 mai 2020
59 min

Cheek to Cheek : Ella Fitzgerald, Max Labor, Kora Jazz Trio, Yaron Herman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on parle de petit paradis, et on cultive les petits bonheurs. Les voix de Louis et Ella qui se frôlent, le souffle de Lee Morgan, le jazz trempé dans les mers chaudes de Max Labor et Ralph Lavital, les "Good Stuff" de Iiro Rantala et Ulf Wakenius... Et si ce n'était pas difficile, d'être heureux ?

[1ère diffusion : 23 avril 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong - Cheek to Cheek
Album Ella and Louis
Verve  

Ella and Louis
Lee Morgan - The Sidewinder
Album The Sidewinder
Blue Note  

The Sidewinder
Max Labor - Mama Says
Album Kouté Jazz / A collection of rare Jazz from the French West Indies
Heavenly Sweetness

Kouté Jazz
Ralph Lavital - Carnaval
Album Carnaval
Jazz Family  

Carnaval
Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Helsinki
Album Good Stuff
ACT  

Good Stuff
Kora Jazz Trio - Via Con me
Album Part IV
Giro  

Part IV
Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes - Sais (Egypt)
Album Cosmic Funk
Flying Dutchman  

Cosmic Funk
Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Decca  

Y
Jimmie Lunceford - I’m Walking Through Heaven with You
Album Jimmie Lunceford and his orchestra 1934-1935
Classics Records

Jimmie Lunceford
Ray Bryant - If I Can Just Make It Into Heaven
Album Somewhere In France
Label M

Somewhere In France
