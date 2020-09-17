Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 17 septembre 2020
Chaud Tango : Line Kruse, Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien, Louis Armstrong, Majid Bekkas and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous ne comptons ni nos sous, ni nos pas. Ce soir nous dansons, nous flambons, et tous les tangos du monde ne nous arrêteront pas.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h03Young-Holt Unlimited
Ain't There Something Money Can't BuyAlbum Wack wack (the best of Young Holt) Label Edsel Année 2015
- 19h09Ramsey Lewis
Do What You WannaRamsey Lewis. : compositeur, Ramsey Lewis (piano électrique), Cleveland Eaton (basse), Maurice White (batterie, percussions)Album Another Voyage Label Cadet Année 1969
- 19h11The Kutimangoes
Money is the CurseMichael Blicher (saxophones), Aske Drasbaek (saxophones), Gustav Rasmussen (trombone, guitare), Johannes Buhl Andresen (Fender Rhodes), Eddie Jarl (batterie), Casper Mikkelsen (batterie), Magnus Lindgaard Jochumsen (percussions)Album Afrotropism Label Tramp Année 2019
- 19h18Majid Bekkas
BaniaTraditionnel. : compositeur, Magic Spirit Quartet. : compositeur, Majid Bekkas (gembri, od, guitare électrique, voix), Goran Kajfeš (trompette, trompette électrique, percussions), Jesper Nordenström (orgue, synthétiseur), Stefan Pasborg (batterie, percussions)Album Magic Spirit Quartet Label Act (ACT98962) Année 2020
- 19h24Archie Shepp Quartet
Suite Blue.Archie Shepp (saxophone), Tom McClung (piano), Wayne Dockery (basse), Steve McRaven (batterie), Dar Gnawa :, Maalem Abdellah El Gourd (voix, percussions), Abdou El Gourd (voix, percussions), Abdelkader El Khlyfy (voix, percussions), Khalid Rahhali (voix, percussions), Nourredine Touati (voix, percussions)Album Kindred spirits Label Archieball (ARCH0501)
- 19h39Pierre Durand Roots 4tet
What You Want & What You ChoosePierre Durand. : compositeur, Pierre Durand (guitare électrique), Hugues Mayot (saxophone ténor), Guido Zorn (contrebasse), Joe Quitzke (batterie)Album Chapter Two : Libertad ! Label Les Disques De Lily Année 2016
- 19h44Line Kruse Orchestra
Tango 'La jalouse'Line Kruse. : compositeur, Line Kruse (violon), Gérard Presencer (trompette, bugle), Pierre Bertrand (saxophones, flûtes), Stéphane Chausse (clarinettes, saxophones, flûtes), Philippe Slominski (trompette, bugle), Hervé Michelet (trompette, bugle), Denis Leloup (trombone), Steen Nikolaj Hansen (trombones), Vladimir Dubois (cor), Hervé Samb (guitare), Jean-Yves Jung (piano), Jérôme Regard (basse), Lukmil Perez-Herrera (batterie), Minino Garay (percussion, batterie)Album Hidden Stone Label Continuo Jazz (CC777722) Année 2017
- 19h50Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien
Army DreamerKate Bush. : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (arrangements). : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (accodéon), Emile Parisien (saxophone soprano)Album Abrazo Label Act (ACT96312) Année 2020
- 19h56Louis Armstrong
It Takes Two to TangoSy Oliver's OrchestraAlbum Louis Armstrong : C'est si bon - 1950-1954 Label Decca (0600753336601) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
