Jeudi 17 septembre 2020
59 min

Chaud Tango : Line Kruse, Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien, Louis Armstrong, Majid Bekkas and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Chaud Tango : Line Kruse, Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien, Louis Armstrong, Majid Bekkas and more
Line Kruse, © Lis Kasper

Ce soir, nous ne comptons ni nos sous, ni nos pas. Ce soir nous dansons, nous flambons, et tous les tangos du monde ne nous arrêteront pas.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h03
    Ain't there somethin (live medley) - YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED
    Young-Holt Unlimited

    Ain't There Something Money Can't Buy

    Album Wack wack (the best of Young Holt) Label Edsel Année 2015
  • 19h09
    Do What You Wanna - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey Lewis

    Do What You Wanna

    Ramsey Lewis. : compositeur, Ramsey Lewis (piano électrique), Cleveland Eaton (basse), Maurice White (batterie, percussions)
    Album Another Voyage Label Cadet Année 1969
  • 19h11
    Money is the curse - THE KUTIMANGOES
    The Kutimangoes

    Money is the Curse

    Michael Blicher (saxophones), Aske Drasbaek (saxophones), Gustav Rasmussen (trombone, guitare), Johannes Buhl Andresen (Fender Rhodes), Eddie Jarl (batterie), Casper Mikkelsen (batterie), Magnus Lindgaard Jochumsen (percussions)
    Album Afrotropism Label Tramp Année 2019
  • 19h18
    Bania - MAJID BEKKAS
    Majid Bekkas

    Bania

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Magic Spirit Quartet. : compositeur, Majid Bekkas (gembri, od, guitare électrique, voix), Goran Kajfeš (trompette, trompette électrique, percussions), Jesper Nordenström (orgue, synthétiseur), Stefan Pasborg (batterie, percussions)
    Album Magic Spirit Quartet Label Act (ACT98962) Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Suite blue - ARCHIE SHEPP QUARTET
    Archie Shepp Quartet

    Suite Blue.

    Archie Shepp (saxophone), Tom McClung (piano), Wayne Dockery (basse), Steve McRaven (batterie), Dar Gnawa :, Maalem Abdellah El Gourd (voix, percussions), Abdou El Gourd (voix, percussions), Abdelkader El Khlyfy (voix, percussions), Khalid Rahhali (voix, percussions), Nourredine Touati (voix, percussions)
    Album Kindred spirits Label Archieball (ARCH0501)
  • 19h39
    What you want & what you choose - PIERRE DURAND ROOTS 4TET
    Pierre Durand Roots 4tet

    What You Want & What You Choose

    Pierre Durand. : compositeur, Pierre Durand (guitare électrique), Hugues Mayot (saxophone ténor), Guido Zorn (contrebasse), Joe Quitzke (batterie)
    Album Chapter Two : Libertad ! Label Les Disques De Lily Année 2016
  • 19h44
    Tango "La jalouse" - LINE KRUSE ORCHESTRA
    Line Kruse Orchestra

    Tango 'La jalouse'

    Line Kruse. : compositeur, Line Kruse (violon), Gérard Presencer (trompette, bugle), Pierre Bertrand (saxophones, flûtes), Stéphane Chausse (clarinettes, saxophones, flûtes), Philippe Slominski (trompette, bugle), Hervé Michelet (trompette, bugle), Denis Leloup (trombone), Steen Nikolaj Hansen (trombones), Vladimir Dubois (cor), Hervé Samb (guitare), Jean-Yves Jung (piano), Jérôme Regard (basse), Lukmil Perez-Herrera (batterie), Minino Garay (percussion, batterie)
    Album Hidden Stone Label Continuo Jazz (CC777722) Année 2017
  • 19h50
    Army dreamer - VINCENT PEIRANI & EMILE PARISIEN
    Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien

    Army Dreamer

    Kate Bush. : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (arrangements). : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (accodéon), Emile Parisien (saxophone soprano)
    Album Abrazo Label Act (ACT96312) Année 2020
  • 19h56
    It takes two to tango - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong

    It Takes Two to Tango

    Sy Oliver's Orchestra
    Album Louis Armstrong : C'est si bon - 1950-1954 Label Decca (0600753336601) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
