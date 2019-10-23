Banzzaï
Mercredi 23 octobre 2019
59 min

Charade : Buika, Blossom Dearie, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Quincy Jones and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, les panthères sont roses, l'eau chute en cascade, les chanteuses jouent aux charades... Ce soir, on savoure la musique jusqu'à la dernière goutte.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Charade - HENRY MANCINI, JOHNNY MERCER
    Blossom Dearie

    Charade

    Henry Mancini. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Jack Marshall (direction, arrangements)
    Album May I Come In ? Label Capitol (4954492) Année 1998
  • 19h04
    Odd ball - HENRY MANCINI
    Quincy Jones

    Odd Ball

    Henry Mancini. : compositeur, Quincy Jones (direction), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Toots Thielemans (guitare, harmonica, sifflements), Zool Sims (saxophone), Phil Woods (saxophone), Walter Kane (saxophone), Ernie Royal (trompette), Billy Byers (trombone), Bobby Scott (piano), Major Holley (basse), Milt Hinton (basse), Osie Johnson (batterie), Gary Burton (vibraphone)
    Album Quincy Jones Explores The Music Of Henry Mancini Label Verve (0602517995741) Année 1964
  • 19h08
    Cascades - OLIVER NELSON
    Oliver Nelson

    Cascades

    Oliver Nelson. : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (saxophone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), George Barrow (saxophone baryton), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)
    Album The Blues And The Abstract Truth Label Impulse ! (254631 2) Année 1987
  • 19h14
    Baby elephant walk - LES BROWN Jr
    Les Brown Jr.

    Baby Elephant Walk

    Henry Mancini. : compositeur, Les Brown Jr. (batterie)
    Album Wildest Drums Yet ! Label Gnp Crescendo Année 1962
  • 19h17
    Tanjah - RANDY WESTON
    Cheick Tidiane Seck

    Tanjah

    Randy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (piano, voix), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)
    Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
  • 19h29
    Tek time - MANU DIBANGO
    Manu Dibango

    Tek Time

    Manu Dibango. : compositeur, Manu Dibango (saxophone, voix), Sly Dunbar (batterie), 'Sticky' Thompson (conga, percussions), 'Crusher' Bennett (conga, percussions), Mikey 'boo' Richards (conga, percussions), Wayne Armond (guitare), Peter Ashbourne (claviers), Ansel Collins (claviers), Robbie Lyn (claviers), Clive 'Azul' Hunt (claviers), Geoffrey Chung (claviers), Gwen Guthrie (voix), Ullanda McCullough (voix), Brenda White (voix), Yvonne Lewis (voix), Franck Floyd (voix), Randy Brecker (trompette), Jon Faddis (trompette), Mike Lawrence (trompette), Michael Brecker (saxophone), Lou Marini (saxophone), Barry Rogers (trombone), Ed Byrne (trombone), Paul Griffin (arrangements cordes), Ray Jones (direction cordes)
    Album Gone Clear Label Wagram (3042122) Année 1998
  • 19h37
    Independance cha-cha (1960 Zaire) - JOSEPH KABASELLE
    Joseph Kabasellé & l'African Jazz

    Independance Cha-Cha

    Joseph Kabasellé. : compositeur, Joseph Kabasellé (voix), Nicolas Kasanda (guitare), Brazzos (basse), Pierrot (batterie)
    Album 30 Ans De Musique Africaine 1960 1990 Label Sonodisc (CD 52910) Année 1991
  • 19h41
    La bella cubana - JOSE WHITE LAFITTE
    Bebo Valdés

    La Bella Cubana

    José White. : compositeur, Bebo Valdés (piano)
    Album Bebo Label Calle 54 (828766895520) Année 2005
  • 19h46
    En el ultimo trago - JOSE ALFREDO JIMENEZ SANDOVAL
    Buika

    En el último trago

    José Alfredo Jiménez-Sandoval. : compositeur, Concha Buika (voix), Chucho Valdés (piano)
    Album En El Último Trago Label Warner Music Spain (2564686147) Année 2009
  • 19h48
    Far picture of bresi - NITAI HERSHKOVITS
    Nitai Hershkovits

    Far Picture of Bresi

    Nitai Hershkovits. : compositeur, Or Bareket. : compositeur, Amir Bresler. : compositeur, Nitai Hershkovits (piano, Prophet 08), Or Bareket (contrebasse), Amir Bresler (batterie)
    Album Lemon The Moon Label Yellowbird (767522779820) Année 2019
  • 19h54
    The pink panther - HENRY MANCINI
    Tony Coe

    The Pink Panther

    Henry Mancini. : compositeur, Tony Coe (saxophone), Tony Hymas (piano), Chris Laurence (contrebasse)
    Album Mainly Mancini Label Chabada (530262)
