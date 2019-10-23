Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mercredi 23 octobre 2019
Mercredi 23 octobre 2019
Charade : Buika, Blossom Dearie, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Quincy Jones and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les panthères sont roses, l'eau chute en cascade, les chanteuses jouent aux charades... Ce soir, on savoure la musique jusqu'à la dernière goutte.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Blossom Dearie
CharadeHenry Mancini. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Jack Marshall (direction, arrangements)Album May I Come In ? Label Capitol (4954492) Année 1998
- 19h04Quincy Jones
Odd BallHenry Mancini. : compositeur, Quincy Jones (direction), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Toots Thielemans (guitare, harmonica, sifflements), Zool Sims (saxophone), Phil Woods (saxophone), Walter Kane (saxophone), Ernie Royal (trompette), Billy Byers (trombone), Bobby Scott (piano), Major Holley (basse), Milt Hinton (basse), Osie Johnson (batterie), Gary Burton (vibraphone)Album Quincy Jones Explores The Music Of Henry Mancini Label Verve (0602517995741) Année 1964
- 19h08Oliver Nelson
CascadesOliver Nelson. : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (saxophone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), George Barrow (saxophone baryton), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)Album The Blues And The Abstract Truth Label Impulse ! (254631 2) Année 1987
- 19h14Les Brown Jr.
Baby Elephant WalkHenry Mancini. : compositeur, Les Brown Jr. (batterie)Album Wildest Drums Yet ! Label Gnp Crescendo Année 1962
- 19h17Cheick Tidiane Seck
TanjahRandy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (piano, voix), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
- 19h29Manu Dibango
Tek TimeManu Dibango. : compositeur, Manu Dibango (saxophone, voix), Sly Dunbar (batterie), 'Sticky' Thompson (conga, percussions), 'Crusher' Bennett (conga, percussions), Mikey 'boo' Richards (conga, percussions), Wayne Armond (guitare), Peter Ashbourne (claviers), Ansel Collins (claviers), Robbie Lyn (claviers), Clive 'Azul' Hunt (claviers), Geoffrey Chung (claviers), Gwen Guthrie (voix), Ullanda McCullough (voix), Brenda White (voix), Yvonne Lewis (voix), Franck Floyd (voix), Randy Brecker (trompette), Jon Faddis (trompette), Mike Lawrence (trompette), Michael Brecker (saxophone), Lou Marini (saxophone), Barry Rogers (trombone), Ed Byrne (trombone), Paul Griffin (arrangements cordes), Ray Jones (direction cordes)Album Gone Clear Label Wagram (3042122) Année 1998
- 19h37Joseph Kabasellé & l'African Jazz
Independance Cha-ChaJoseph Kabasellé. : compositeur, Joseph Kabasellé (voix), Nicolas Kasanda (guitare), Brazzos (basse), Pierrot (batterie)Album 30 Ans De Musique Africaine 1960 1990 Label Sonodisc (CD 52910) Année 1991
- 19h41Bebo Valdés
La Bella CubanaJosé White. : compositeur, Bebo Valdés (piano)Album Bebo Label Calle 54 (828766895520) Année 2005
- 19h46Buika
En el último tragoJosé Alfredo Jiménez-Sandoval. : compositeur, Concha Buika (voix), Chucho Valdés (piano)Album En El Último Trago Label Warner Music Spain (2564686147) Année 2009
- 19h48Nitai Hershkovits
Far Picture of BresiNitai Hershkovits. : compositeur, Or Bareket. : compositeur, Amir Bresler. : compositeur, Nitai Hershkovits (piano, Prophet 08), Or Bareket (contrebasse), Amir Bresler (batterie)Album Lemon The Moon Label Yellowbird (767522779820) Année 2019
- 19h54Tony Coe
The Pink PantherHenry Mancini. : compositeur, Tony Coe (saxophone), Tony Hymas (piano), Chris Laurence (contrebasse)Album Mainly Mancini Label Chabada (530262)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
