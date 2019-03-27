Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 27 mars 2019
Chantons : Leyla McCalla, Louis Prima, Blossom Dearie, Benny Goodman and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans nos notes, il y a des explosions, des séparations, des complications, mais ça n'est pas pour ça qu'on ne chantera pas.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Louis Prima
« Lake Tahoe Prima Style » Go Back Where You Stayed Last NightLouis Prima (voix), Gia Maione (voix), Sam Butera & The WitnessLABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1962
19:07
Benny Goodman
« The Benny Goodman Story » Sing, Sing, SingBenny Goodman (clarinette), Chris Griffin (trompette), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Bernie Privin (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone), Will Bradley (trombone), Hymie Shertzer (saxophone Alto), Phil Bodner (saxophone Alto), Al Klink (saxophone Ténor), Peanuts Hucko (saxophone Ténor), Dick Hyman (piano), Tony Mottla (guitare), Milt Hinton (basse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)ALBUM : THE BENNY GOODMAN STORYLABEL : CAPITOLANNÉE : 1955
19:15
Nubiyan Twist, K.g.o.
« Jungle Run » Basa Basa (feat. K.O.G.)K.o.g. (voix), Nubiyan Twist, Tom Excell (guitare), Nick Richards (saxophone Alto), Joe Henwood (saxophone Baryton), Denis Scully (saxophone Ténor, Flûte), Jonny Enser (trompette), Oliver Cadman (piano, Claviers), Luke Wynter (basse), Finn Booth (batterie), Pilo Adami (percussions)LABEL : StrutANNÉE : 2019
19:22
Tony Allen
« A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers » PolitelyTony Allen (batterie), Jean-phi Dary (piano), Jean-jacques Elangué (saxophone Ténor), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone Baryton), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)ALBUM : A TRIBUTE TO ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERSLABEL : DECCA RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:28
The Modern Jazz Quartet
« The Modern Jazz Quartet - The Quintessence » FontessaThe Modern Jazz Quartet, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), John Lewis (piano), Percy Heath (basse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)LABEL : Frémeaux & AssociésANNÉE : 2011
19:40
Blossom Dearie
« My Gentleman Friend » BoumBlossom Dearie (voix, Piano), Bobby Jaspar (flûte), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ray Brown (basse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)ALBUM : MY GENTLEMAN FRIENDLABEL : VERVE
19:42
Roger Kellaway, Putte Wickman, Red Mitchell
« Some O’This and Some O’That » Simple Isn't EasyRoger Kellaway (piano), Putte Wickman (clarinette), Red Mitchell (contrebasse)LABEL : DragonANNÉE : 1990
19:48
Kokoroko
« Kokoroko » AdwaKokoroko, Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone Alto), Oscar Jerome (guitare), Richie Seivwright (trombone), Sheila Maurice-grey (trompette), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Mutale Chashi (basse), Ayo Salawu (batterie), Onome Ighamre Edgeworth (percussions)LABEL : BrownswoodANNÉE : 2019
19:54
Leyla Mccalla
« The Capitalist Blues » Settle downLeyla Mccalla (voix), Jonas Attis (voix, Choeur), James Carrier (sonnaille, Kône, Choeur), Beniste Belony (batterie Basse, Choeur), Peterson Joseph (claisse Claire, Granj, Kône, Choeur), Steeve Valcourt (choeur), Junior Lamarre (choeur), Luckson Colobry Of Lakou Mizik (choeur)LABEL : Jazz VillageANNÉE : 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
