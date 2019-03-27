Chantons : Leyla McCalla, Louis Prima, Blossom Dearie, Benny Goodman and more

Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mercredi 27 mars 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Leyla McCalla, © Pacific Press

Ce soir, dans nos notes, il y a des explosions, des séparations, des complications, mais ça n'est pas pour ça qu'on ne chantera pas. 

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Louis Prima

    « Lake Tahoe Prima Style » Go Back Where You Stayed Last Night

    Louis Prima (voix), Gia Maione (voix), Sam Butera & The WitnessLABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1962
    « Lake Tahoe Prima Style » Go Back Where You Stayed Last Night
    19:07
    Benny Goodman

    « The Benny Goodman Story » Sing, Sing, Sing

    Benny Goodman (clarinette), Chris Griffin (trompette), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Bernie Privin (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone), Will Bradley (trombone), Hymie Shertzer (saxophone Alto), Phil Bodner (saxophone Alto), Al Klink (saxophone Ténor), Peanuts Hucko (saxophone Ténor), Dick Hyman (piano), Tony Mottla (guitare), Milt Hinton (basse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)ALBUM : THE BENNY GOODMAN STORYLABEL : CAPITOLANNÉE : 1955
    « The Benny Goodman Story » Sing, Sing, Sing
    19:15
    Nubiyan Twist, K.g.o.

    « Jungle Run » Basa Basa (feat. K.O.G.)

    K.o.g. (voix), Nubiyan Twist, Tom Excell (guitare), Nick Richards (saxophone Alto), Joe Henwood (saxophone Baryton), Denis Scully (saxophone Ténor, Flûte), Jonny Enser (trompette), Oliver Cadman (piano, Claviers), Luke Wynter (basse), Finn Booth (batterie), Pilo Adami (percussions)LABEL : StrutANNÉE : 2019
    « Jungle Run » Basa Basa (feat. K.O.G.)
    19:22
    Tony Allen

    « A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers » Politely

    Tony Allen (batterie), Jean-phi Dary (piano), Jean-jacques Elangué (saxophone Ténor), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone Baryton), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)ALBUM : A TRIBUTE TO ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERSLABEL : DECCA RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    « A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers » Politely
    19:28
    The Modern Jazz Quartet

    « The Modern Jazz Quartet - The Quintessence » Fontessa

    The Modern Jazz Quartet, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), John Lewis (piano), Percy Heath (basse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)LABEL : Frémeaux & AssociésANNÉE : 2011
    « The Modern Jazz Quartet - The Quintessence » Fontessa
    19:40
    Blossom Dearie

    « My Gentleman Friend » Boum

    Blossom Dearie (voix, Piano), Bobby Jaspar (flûte), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ray Brown (basse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)ALBUM : MY GENTLEMAN FRIENDLABEL : VERVE
    « My Gentleman Friend » Boum
    19:42
    Roger Kellaway, Putte Wickman, Red Mitchell

    « Some O’This and Some O’That » Simple Isn't Easy

    Roger Kellaway (piano), Putte Wickman (clarinette), Red Mitchell (contrebasse)LABEL : DragonANNÉE : 1990
    « Some O’This and Some O’That » Simple Isn't Easy
    19:48
    Kokoroko

    « Kokoroko » Adwa

    Kokoroko, Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone Alto), Oscar Jerome (guitare), Richie Seivwright (trombone), Sheila Maurice-grey (trompette), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Mutale Chashi (basse), Ayo Salawu (batterie), Onome Ighamre Edgeworth (percussions)LABEL : BrownswoodANNÉE : 2019
    « Kokoroko » Adwa
    19:54
    Leyla Mccalla

    « The Capitalist Blues » Settle down

    Leyla Mccalla (voix), Jonas Attis (voix, Choeur), James Carrier (sonnaille, Kône, Choeur), Beniste Belony (batterie Basse, Choeur), Peterson Joseph (claisse Claire, Granj, Kône, Choeur), Steeve Valcourt (choeur), Junior Lamarre (choeur), Luckson Colobry Of Lakou Mizik (choeur)LABEL : Jazz VillageANNÉE : 2019
    « The Capitalist Blues » Settle down
L'équipe de l'émission :
