Chantez-les bas : Carmen McRae, Simon Goubert, Iiro Rantala, Duke Ellington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Chantez-les bas", en créole, ça veut dire chanter tout bas. C'est ce que nous explique Nat King Cole, qu'on écoute toujours attentivement... même quand il chante tout doucement !
Programmation musicale
Nat King Cole - Chantez-les bas
Album St. Louis Blues
Capitol
Duke Ellington, Johnny Hodges - Beale Street Blues
Album Back to Back
Verve
Simon Goubert, Mike Ladd - Upsouth : Cherry Hill - Shady Hill
Album Nous verrons...
Ex-tension
Gary Brunton, Bojan Z, Simon Goubert - Back Home
Album Night Bus
Juste une Trace
Erick Cosaque - Guadeloupe, île de mes amours
Album Chinal Ka, 1973 - 1995
Heavently Sweetness
Camille Soprann Hildevert - Soprann aux Antilles
Album Kouté Jazz
Heavently Sweetness
Larry Young, Grant Green - Plaza de Toros
Album Into Somethin’
Blue Note
Elvin Jones - Half And Half
Album Illumination !
Impulse !
Carmen McRae, Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
Album Take Five Live
Columbia
Iiro Rantala - January
Album My Finnish Calendar
ACT
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration