Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 22 janvier 2020
59 min

Chantez-les bas : Carmen McRae, Simon Goubert, Iiro Rantala, Duke Ellington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Carmen McRae, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

"Chantez-les bas", en créole, ça veut dire chanter tout bas. C'est ce que nous explique Nat King Cole,  qu'on écoute toujours attentivement... même quand il chante tout doucement !

Nat King Cole - Chantez-les bas
Album St. Louis Blues
Capitol 

Duke Ellington, Johnny Hodges - Beale Street Blues
Album Back to Back
Verve 

Simon Goubert, Mike Ladd - Upsouth : Cherry Hill - Shady Hill
Album Nous verrons...
Ex-tension 

Gary Brunton, Bojan Z, Simon Goubert - Back Home
Album Night Bus
Juste une Trace 

Erick Cosaque - Guadeloupe, île de mes amours
Album Chinal Ka, 1973 - 1995
Heavently Sweetness 

Camille Soprann Hildevert - Soprann aux Antilles
Album Kouté Jazz
Heavently Sweetness 

Larry Young, Grant Green - Plaza de Toros
Album Into Somethin’
Blue Note 

Elvin Jones - Half And Half
Album Illumination !
Impulse ! 

Carmen McRae, Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
Album Take Five Live
Columbia

Iiro Rantala - January
Album My Finnish Calendar
ACT 

