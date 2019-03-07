Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 7 mars 2019
59 min

Chanter l’amour : Celine Rudolph, Stéphane Kerecki, Jowee Omicil, Count Basie and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Chanter l’amour : Celine Rudolph, Stéphane Kerecki, Jowee Omicil, Count Basie and more
Celine Rudolph, © Getty / Jazz Archiv Hamburg/ullstein bild

On chante toujours juste quand on chante l'amour. Ca n'est pas Joe Williams, Charles Mingus, Celine Rudolph, Stéphane Kerecki, et Eldridge Holmes qui diront le contraire !

La programmation musicale :
    19:01

    Alright okay you win

    DiversLABEL : BARCLAY
    Alright okay you win
    19:06

    Love chant

    Charles Mingus, Eddie Bert, Mal Waldron, Willie Jones, Max Roach, George BarrowLABEL : FANTASY
    Love chant
    19:13
    Air

    Playground love

    Stephane Kerecki Quartet, Stephane Kerecki, Emile Parisien, Jozef Dumoulin, Fabrice MoreauLABEL : IncisesANNÉE : 2018
    Playground love
    19:19
    Celine Rudolph

    C'est un love song

    Celine Rudolph, Lionel LouekeLABEL : OBSESSIONSANNÉE : 2018
    C'est un love song
    19:24

    Simpatico

    Gary Mcfarland, Gabor SzaboLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 2018
    Simpatico
    19:29

    Three little words

    Milt Jackson, John Coltrane, Hank Jones, Paul Chambers, Connie KayLABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1988
    Three little words
    19:29

    Three little words

    Milt Jackson, John Coltrane, Hank Jones, Paul Chambers, Connie KayLABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1988
    Three little words
    19:37
    Young Victor Popular

    Love Letters (LP Version)

    The Eddie Higgins Trio, Eddie Higgins, Richard Evans, Marshall ThompsonLABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 2005
    Love Letters (LP Version)
    19:43
    Jowee Omicil

    De l'orient

    Jowee OmicilLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2018
    De l'orient
    19:46

    Totem pole

    Lee Morgan, Joe Henderson, Barry Harris, Bob Cranshaw, Billy HigginsALBUM : The sidewinderLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1987
    Totem pole
    19:57

    Lovely woman

    Eldridge HolmesLABEL : SNAPPER MUSICANNÉE : 2012
    Lovely woman
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 6 mars 2019
59 min
Courir les rues : Quincy Jones, LABTrio, Makaya McCraven, Donald Byrd and more
émission suivante
vendredi 8 mars 2019
59 min
Sous la couverture : Linda Scott, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny Rollins, Milt Buckner and more