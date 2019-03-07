Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 7 mars 2019
Chanter l’amour : Celine Rudolph, Stéphane Kerecki, Jowee Omicil, Count Basie and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On chante toujours juste quand on chante l'amour. Ca n'est pas Joe Williams, Charles Mingus, Celine Rudolph, Stéphane Kerecki, et Eldridge Holmes qui diront le contraire !
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Alright okay you winDiversLABEL : BARCLAY
19:06
Love chantCharles Mingus, Eddie Bert, Mal Waldron, Willie Jones, Max Roach, George BarrowLABEL : FANTASY
19:13
Air
Playground loveStephane Kerecki Quartet, Stephane Kerecki, Emile Parisien, Jozef Dumoulin, Fabrice MoreauLABEL : IncisesANNÉE : 2018
19:19
Celine Rudolph
C'est un love songCeline Rudolph, Lionel LouekeLABEL : OBSESSIONSANNÉE : 2018
19:24
SimpaticoGary Mcfarland, Gabor SzaboLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 2018
19:29
Three little wordsMilt Jackson, John Coltrane, Hank Jones, Paul Chambers, Connie KayLABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1988
19:29
19:37
Young Victor Popular
Love Letters (LP Version)The Eddie Higgins Trio, Eddie Higgins, Richard Evans, Marshall ThompsonLABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 2005
19:43
Jowee Omicil
De l'orientJowee OmicilLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2018
19:46
Totem poleLee Morgan, Joe Henderson, Barry Harris, Bob Cranshaw, Billy HigginsALBUM : The sidewinderLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1987
19:57
Lovely womanEldridge HolmesLABEL : SNAPPER MUSICANNÉE : 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
