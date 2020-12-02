Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 2 décembre 2020
1h

Changez-vous les idées : Daniel Erdmann, Hank Jones, Velly Joonas, Donald Byrd and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Daniel Erdmann, © Dirk Bleicker

Faites-leur confiance. Les musiciens ont du pouvoir. Celui de vous changer les idées. Celui de vous faire changer d'avis. Celui de vous changer, tout simplement.

Programmation musicale

The James Hunter Six - I Can Change Your Mind (James Hunter)
Album Nick of Time
James Hunter (guitare, voix), Freddy DeBoe (saxophone ténor), Michael Buckley (saxophone baryton), Victor Axelrod (piano), Adam Scone (orgue), Myles Weeks (basse), Rudy Albin (batterie)
Daptone

Nick of Time
Nick of Time

The Don Rendell / Ian Carr Quintet - Boy, Dog and Carrot (Ian Carr, Don Rendell)
Album Change is
Ian Carr (trompette bugle), Don Rendell (saxophone ténor), Michael Garrick (piano), Dave Green (contrebasse), Trevor Tomkin (batterie)
Columbia

Change is
Change is

Hank Jones, Oliver Nelson - Winchester Cathedral (Geoff Stephens)
 Album Happenings
Hank Jones (piano), Oliver Nelson (direction, arrangements), Clark Terry (trompette, voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), J. J. Johnson (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Tom Mitchell (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Bob Ashton (saxophone), Danny Bank (saxophone), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone), Jerome Richardson (saxophone), Phil Woods (saxophone), George Duvivier (basse), Grady Tate (batterie)
Impulse

Happenings
Happenings

Henry Mancini - Moanin’ (Bobby Timmons)
Album Combo !
Pete Candoll (trompette), Dick Nash (trombone), Ted Nash (saxophone alto), Art Pepper (clarinette), Ronny Lang (saxophone baryton), Johnny Williams (clavecin), Bob Bain (guitare), Rolly Bundock (basse), Larry Bunker (marimba), Ramon Rivera (conga), Shelly Manne (batterie)
RCA

Combo !
Combo !

Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution - Except the Velvet Flag (Daniel Erdmann
Album Won’t Put No Flag Out
Daniel Erdmann (saxophone ténor), Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Jim Hart (vibraphone)
BMC

Won’t Put No Flag Out
Won’t Put No Flag Out

Arthur Lipner - Cloud you be Loved (Bob Marley)
Compilation Bob Marley in Jazz
Arthur Lipner (marimba)
Wagram

Bob Marley in Jazz
Bob Marley in Jazz

Cortex - La Rue (Alain Mion)
Album Troupeau Bleu
Alain Mion (clvaires, voix), Alain Labib (saxophone alto), Jean Grevet (basse électrique), Alain Gandolfi (batterie, voix), Mireille Dalbray (voix)
Disque Espérance

Troupeau Bleu
Troupeau Bleu

Donald Byrd - Street Lady (Larry Mizell)
Album Street Lady
Donald Byrd (trompette, bugle, voix),  Fonce Mizell (clavinet, trompette, voix), Roger Glenn (flûte), Davie T. Walker (guitare), Fred Perren (synthétiseur, voix),Chuck Rainey (Fender basse), Harvey Mason (batterie), Stephane Peters (percussions), King Errison (congas)
Blue Note

Street Lady
Street Lady

Misha Panfilov Sound Combo - Days As Echoes (Misha Panfilov)
Album Days As Echoes
Misha Panfilov (synthétiseur, guitare, piano, basse, effet, percussions, voix), Sasha Petrov (saxophone ténor), Ilja Gussarov (flûte), Madis Katkosilt (batterie), Anna Dotsenko (voix) Funk Night Records

Days As Echoes
Days As Echoes

Velly Joonas - Stopp, Seisku Aeg ! (Velly Joonas, Jim Rafferty)
Single
Velly Joonas (voix), ensemble Vstretša
Melodia

Stopp, Seisku Aeg !
Stopp, Seisku Aeg !

Daniel Humair, Samuel Blaser, Heiri Känzig - Bass Song (Heiri Känzig)
Album 1291
Samuel Blaser (trombone), Heiri Känzig (basse), Daniel Humair (batterie)
Outhere

1291
1291
