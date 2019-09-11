Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 11 septembre 2019
59 min

Champagne : Carla Bley, Théo Girard, Ezra Collective, Horace Silver and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Champagne : Carla Bley, Théo Girard, Ezra Collective, Horace Silver and more
Carla Bley, © Getty / John van Hasselt - Corbis

Qui a parlé de modération ? Les notes d'Eartha Kitt, de Théo Girard et de Carla Bley, elles pétillent, et on peut les écouter jusqu'à l'ivresse.

Programmation musicale

Joe Liggins and the Honeydrippers - Pink Champagne
Single de 1950
Shellac

Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne

Théo Girard Quartet - Champagne !
Album Bulle
Discobole

Bulle
Bulle

Ezra Collective - Quest For Coin
Album You Can’t Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle

You Can’t Steal My Joy
You Can’t Steal My Joy

Keith Tippett Group - This is What Happens
Album Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening
Vertigo

Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening
Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening

Phil France - Circle
Album Circle
Gondwana

Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening
Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening

Jonah Jones Quartet - Blue Champagne
Album A Touch of Blues
Capitol

A Touch of Blues
A Touch of Blues

Les vikings de la Guadeloupe - Ka nou pé fé
Compilation Kouté Jazz
Heavently Sweetness

Kouté Jazz
Kouté Jazz

Tropical Jazz Trio - Senor Blues
Album Tropical Jazz Trio
French Paradox 

Kouté Jazz
Kouté Jazz

Horace Silver - Kathy
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note 

In Pursuit of the 27th Man
In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard - The Girl Who Cried Champagne
Album Trios
ECM

Trios
Trios

Eartha Kitt - Champagne Taste
Album In Person at the Plaza
GNP 

In Person at the Plaza
In Person at the Plaza
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 10 septembre 2019
59 min
Demander la lune : Billie Holiday, Emile Parisien, Gary Burton, Wayne Shorter and more
émission suivante
jeudi 12 septembre 2019
59 min
Soul partout : Patti Drew, Keith Jarrett, Randy Weston, Harold Mabern and more