Champagne : Carla Bley, Théo Girard, Ezra Collective, Horace Silver and more

Qui a parlé de modération ? Les notes d'Eartha Kitt, de Théo Girard et de Carla Bley, elles pétillent, et on peut les écouter jusqu'à l'ivresse.

Programmation musicale

Joe Liggins and the Honeydrippers - Pink Champagne

Single de 1950

Shellac

Théo Girard Quartet - Champagne !

Album Bulle

Discobole

Ezra Collective - Quest For Coin

Album You Can’t Steal My Joy

Enter The Jungle

Keith Tippett Group - This is What Happens

Album Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening

Vertigo

Phil France - Circle

Album Circle

Gondwana

Jonah Jones Quartet - Blue Champagne

Album A Touch of Blues

Capitol

Les vikings de la Guadeloupe - Ka nou pé fé

Compilation Kouté Jazz

Heavently Sweetness

Tropical Jazz Trio - Senor Blues

Album Tropical Jazz Trio

French Paradox

Horace Silver - Kathy

Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Blue Note

Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard - The Girl Who Cried Champagne

Album Trios

ECM

Eartha Kitt - Champagne Taste

Album In Person at the Plaza

GNP