Champagne : Carla Bley, Théo Girard, Ezra Collective, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qui a parlé de modération ? Les notes d'Eartha Kitt, de Théo Girard et de Carla Bley, elles pétillent, et on peut les écouter jusqu'à l'ivresse.
Programmation musicale
Joe Liggins and the Honeydrippers - Pink Champagne
Single de 1950
Shellac
Théo Girard Quartet - Champagne !
Album Bulle
Discobole
Ezra Collective - Quest For Coin
Album You Can’t Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle
Keith Tippett Group - This is What Happens
Album Dedicated To you, But You Weren’t Listening
Vertigo
Phil France - Circle
Album Circle
Gondwana
Jonah Jones Quartet - Blue Champagne
Album A Touch of Blues
Capitol
Les vikings de la Guadeloupe - Ka nou pé fé
Compilation Kouté Jazz
Heavently Sweetness
Tropical Jazz Trio - Senor Blues
Album Tropical Jazz Trio
French Paradox
Horace Silver - Kathy
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note
Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard - The Girl Who Cried Champagne
Album Trios
ECM
Eartha Kitt - Champagne Taste
Album In Person at the Plaza
GNP
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration