Carry Me Home : Lena Horne, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Kokoroko, Ann O’aro and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, un bateau part. Il nous emmène à la maison. Pour retrouver notre vie, en construire une nouvelle. Pour se sentir en paix, quelque soit la saison.
Programmation musicale
Lennie Hayton, Bing Crosby - Some of These Days (Shelton Brooks)
Album Saga Jazz : Scat Singing (the Art of Vocal Jazz)
Lennie Hayton & His Orchestra, Lenni Shelton (piano, direction), Bing Crosby (voix, scat), Nat Natoli (trompette), Eddie Lang (guitare), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone), Bill Rank (trombone)
Saga
Harry Belafonte, Lena Horne - There’s a Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon for NY (George & Ira Gershwin)
Album Porgy and Bess
Leonard Hayton & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix), Lena Horn (voix)
RCA
John Stubblefield - Going Home
Album If Music Presents You Need This ! A Journey Into Deep Jazz
John Stubblefield (saxophone ténor), Mulgrew Miller (piano), Charnett Moffett (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie)
BBE
Kokoroko - Carry Me Home
Single de 2020
Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette, voix), assie Kinoshi (saxophone, voix), Richie Seivwright (trombone, voix), TOby Adenaike (guitare), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Duane Atherley (basse), Ayi Salawu (batterie), Onome Edgeworth (percussions)
Brownswood
Sabu Martinez, Sahib Shihab - Söndagsbladet Dålig (Sabu Martinez, Christer Boustedt, Palle Danielsson)
Album Winds and Skins
Sabu Martinez (percussions), Christer Boustedt (saxophone), Palle Danielsson (contrebasse)
Mellotronen
La La Lars - Vardag Vardag
Album La La Lars
Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophone ténor, flûte), Carl Bagge (Philicorda, piano), Johan Berthling (basse), Lars Skoglund (batterie)
Headspin
Chiminyo - ...Into the Sunkiss… (Chiminyo)
Album I Am Panda
Chiminyo (piano, effets)
Gearbox
Alan Wakeman - Manhattan Variation (Alan Wakeman)
Album The Octet Broadcasts - 1969 And 1979
Alan Wakeman (saxophone ténor), Henry Lowther (trompette), Alan Skidmore (saxophone ténor), Art Themen (saxophone ténor), Gordon Beck (piano), Chris Lawrence (basse), Nigel Morris (batterie)
Gearbox
Ann O’aro - Sobatkor (Anne-Gaëlle Hoarau)
Album Longoz
Ann O'aro (voix), Teddy Doris (choeur), Bino Waro (roulér, sati, pikér, percussions, voix)
Cobalt
Jacques Schwarz-Bart - Mi Shebeirach (traditionnel, Jacques Schwarz-Bart)
Album Hazzan
Jacques Schwarz-Bart (saxophone), Grégory Privat (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
Yellowbird
Harry Belafonte - Oh, I Got Plenty of Nothin’ (George & Ira Gershwin)
Album Porgy and Bess
Robert Corman & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix)
RCA
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration