Mercredi 18 novembre 2020
1h

Carry Me Home : Lena Horne, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Kokoroko, Ann O’aro and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lena Horne, © Getty / Yale Joel

Ce soir, un bateau part. Il nous emmène à la maison. Pour retrouver notre vie, en construire une nouvelle. Pour se sentir en paix, quelque soit la saison.

Programmation musicale

Lennie Hayton, Bing Crosby - Some of These Days (Shelton Brooks)
Album Saga Jazz : Scat Singing (the Art of Vocal Jazz)
Lennie Hayton & His Orchestra, Lenni Shelton (piano, direction), Bing Crosby (voix, scat), Nat Natoli (trompette), Eddie Lang (guitare), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone), Bill Rank (trombone)
Saga

Saga Jazz : Scat Singing (the Art of Vocal Jazz)
Saga Jazz : Scat Singing (the Art of Vocal Jazz)

Harry Belafonte, Lena Horne - There’s a Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon for NY (George & Ira Gershwin)
Album Porgy and Bess
Leonard Hayton & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix), Lena Horn (voix)
RCA

Porgy and Bess
Porgy and Bess

John Stubblefield - Going Home
 Album If Music Presents You Need This ! A Journey Into Deep Jazz
John Stubblefield (saxophone ténor), Mulgrew Miller (piano), Charnett Moffett (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie)
BBE

Going Home
Going Home

Kokoroko - Carry Me Home
Single de 2020
Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette, voix), assie Kinoshi (saxophone, voix), Richie Seivwright (trombone, voix), TOby Adenaike (guitare), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Duane Atherley (basse), Ayi Salawu (batterie), Onome Edgeworth (percussions)
Brownswood

Carry Me Home
Carry Me Home

Sabu Martinez, Sahib Shihab - Söndagsbladet Dålig (Sabu Martinez, Christer Boustedt, Palle Danielsson)
Album Winds and Skins
Sabu Martinez (percussions), Christer Boustedt (saxophone), Palle Danielsson (contrebasse)
Mellotronen

Winds and Skins
Winds and Skins

La La Lars - Vardag Vardag
Album La La Lars
Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophone ténor, flûte), Carl Bagge (Philicorda, piano), Johan Berthling (basse), Lars Skoglund (batterie)
Headspin

La La Lars
La La Lars

Chiminyo - ...Into the Sunkiss… (Chiminyo)
Album I Am Panda
Chiminyo (piano, effets)
Gearbox

I Am Panda
I Am Panda

Alan Wakeman - Manhattan Variation (Alan Wakeman)
Album The Octet Broadcasts - 1969 And 1979
Alan Wakeman (saxophone ténor), Henry Lowther (trompette), Alan Skidmore (saxophone ténor), Art Themen (saxophone ténor), Gordon Beck (piano), Chris Lawrence (basse), Nigel Morris (batterie)
Gearbox

The Octet Broadcasts - 1969 And 1979
The Octet Broadcasts - 1969 And 1979

Ann O’aro - Sobatkor (Anne-Gaëlle Hoarau)
Album Longoz
Ann O'aro (voix), Teddy Doris (choeur), Bino Waro (roulér, sati, pikér, percussions, voix)
Cobalt

Longoz
Longoz

Jacques Schwarz-Bart - Mi Shebeirach (traditionnel, Jacques Schwarz-Bart)
Album Hazzan
Jacques Schwarz-Bart (saxophone), Grégory Privat (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
Yellowbird

Hazzan
Hazzan

Harry Belafonte - Oh, I Got Plenty of Nothin’ (George & Ira Gershwin)
 Album Porgy and Bess
Robert Corman & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix)
RCA

Porgy and Bess
Porgy and Bess
