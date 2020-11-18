Carry Me Home : Lena Horne, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Kokoroko, Ann O’aro and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, un bateau part. Il nous emmène à la maison. Pour retrouver notre vie, en construire une nouvelle. Pour se sentir en paix, quelque soit la saison.

Programmation musicale

Lennie Hayton, Bing Crosby - Some of These Days (Shelton Brooks)

Album Saga Jazz : Scat Singing (the Art of Vocal Jazz)

Lennie Hayton & His Orchestra, Lenni Shelton (piano, direction), Bing Crosby (voix, scat), Nat Natoli (trompette), Eddie Lang (guitare), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone), Bill Rank (trombone)

Saga

Harry Belafonte, Lena Horne - There’s a Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon for NY (George & Ira Gershwin)

Album Porgy and Bess

Leonard Hayton & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix), Lena Horn (voix)

RCA

John Stubblefield - Going Home

Album If Music Presents You Need This ! A Journey Into Deep Jazz

John Stubblefield (saxophone ténor), Mulgrew Miller (piano), Charnett Moffett (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie)

BBE

Kokoroko - Carry Me Home

Single de 2020

Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette, voix), assie Kinoshi (saxophone, voix), Richie Seivwright (trombone, voix), TOby Adenaike (guitare), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Duane Atherley (basse), Ayi Salawu (batterie), Onome Edgeworth (percussions)

Brownswood

Sabu Martinez, Sahib Shihab - Söndagsbladet Dålig (Sabu Martinez, Christer Boustedt, Palle Danielsson)

Album Winds and Skins

Sabu Martinez (percussions), Christer Boustedt (saxophone), Palle Danielsson (contrebasse)

Mellotronen

La La Lars - Vardag Vardag

Album La La Lars

Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophone ténor, flûte), Carl Bagge (Philicorda, piano), Johan Berthling (basse), Lars Skoglund (batterie)

Headspin

Chiminyo - ...Into the Sunkiss… (Chiminyo)

Album I Am Panda

Chiminyo (piano, effets)

Gearbox

Alan Wakeman - Manhattan Variation (Alan Wakeman)

Album The Octet Broadcasts - 1969 And 1979

Alan Wakeman (saxophone ténor), Henry Lowther (trompette), Alan Skidmore (saxophone ténor), Art Themen (saxophone ténor), Gordon Beck (piano), Chris Lawrence (basse), Nigel Morris (batterie)

Gearbox

Ann O’aro - Sobatkor (Anne-Gaëlle Hoarau)

Album Longoz

Ann O'aro (voix), Teddy Doris (choeur), Bino Waro (roulér, sati, pikér, percussions, voix)

Cobalt

Jacques Schwarz-Bart - Mi Shebeirach (traditionnel, Jacques Schwarz-Bart)

Album Hazzan

Jacques Schwarz-Bart (saxophone), Grégory Privat (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)

Yellowbird

Harry Belafonte - Oh, I Got Plenty of Nothin’ (George & Ira Gershwin)

Album Porgy and Bess

Robert Corman & His Orchestra, Harry Belafonte (voix)

RCA