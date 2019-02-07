Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 7 février 2019
59 min

Call the Police : Nat King Cole, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Call the Police : Nat King Cole, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and more
Lou Donaldson, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

Des serpents qui groovent, des batteurs qui fument, des bluesmen qui jouent au Monopoly... Il est temps que la police débarque, dans cette émission.

Programmation musicale

Nat King Cole Trio - Call the Police
Single de 1956
Decca

Lester Young, Oscar Peterson - Flic
Album Going for Myself
Verve

Booker Ervin - Gichi
Album Tex Book Tenor
Blue Note

Harrison Kennedy, V Segal, JJ Milteau - No Monopoly On Heart
Album Crossborder Blues
Naive

Kenny Werner, Toots Thielemans - Windows
Album Toots Thielemans and Kenny Werner
Verve

Tingvall Trio - Sjuan
Album Cirklar
Skip

Stephane Galland, Ibrahim Maalouf - Memetics
Album And the Mystery of Kem
Outhere

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Crisis
Album Mosaic
Blue Note

Dur-Dur Band - Yabaal
Album Dur Dur of Somalia - Volume 1, Volume 2
Analog Africa

Lou Donaldson - Snake Bone
Album Say It Loud!
Blue Note

Say It Loud!
