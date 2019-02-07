Call the Police : Nat King Cole, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des serpents qui groovent, des batteurs qui fument, des bluesmen qui jouent au Monopoly... Il est temps que la police débarque, dans cette émission.
Programmation musicale
Nat King Cole Trio - Call the Police
Single de 1956
Decca
Lester Young, Oscar Peterson - Flic
Album Going for Myself
Verve
Booker Ervin - Gichi
Album Tex Book Tenor
Blue Note
Harrison Kennedy, V Segal, JJ Milteau - No Monopoly On Heart
Album Crossborder Blues
Naive
Kenny Werner, Toots Thielemans - Windows
Album Toots Thielemans and Kenny Werner
Verve
Tingvall Trio - Sjuan
Album Cirklar
Skip
Stephane Galland, Ibrahim Maalouf - Memetics
Album And the Mystery of Kem
Outhere
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Crisis
Album Mosaic
Blue Note
Dur-Dur Band - Yabaal
Album Dur Dur of Somalia - Volume 1, Volume 2
Analog Africa
Lou Donaldson - Snake Bone
Album Say It Loud!
Blue Note
