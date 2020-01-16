Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 16 janvier 2020
59 min

Cachés : Ann Peebles, Plume, The Bad Plus, Don Bryant, Walter Smith III and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ann Peebles, © Getty / Tom Hill

Cachés, échappés, semés, nos musiciens.ennes ce soir cultivent le goût du secret. Et quand ils.elles les partagent avec nous, nous sommes bluffés.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I feel like breaking up somebody's home tonight - JACKSON , MATTHEWS
    Ann Peebles

    I Feel Like Breaking up Somebody’s Home Tonight

    Al Jackson. : compositeur, Timothy Matthews. : compositeur, Ann Peebles (voix), Teenie Hodges (guitare), Charles Hodges (orgue, piano), Wayne Jackson (trompette), Andrew Love (saxophone ténor), Ed Logan (saxophone ténor), James Mitchell (saxophone basse), Jack Hale (trombone), Leroy Hodges (basse), Howard Grimes (batterie), Rhodes, Chalmers and Rhodes (choeurs)
    Album Straight From the Heart Label London (SHU 8 434) Année 1972
  • 19h05
    A nickel and a nail - V E MORRISON, D ROBEY
    Don Bryant

    A Nickel and a Nail

    Don Robey. : compositeur, Vernon Morrison. : compositeur, Don Bryant (voix), Joe Restivo (guitare), Art Edmaiston (saxophone), Kirk Smothers (saxophone), Charles Hodges (claviers), Marc Franklin (trompette), Archie 'Hubbie' Turner (claviers), Scott Bomar (basse), Howard Grimes (batterie), Jennifer Puckett (cordes), Jesse Munson (cordes), Jonathan Kirkscey (cordes), Yennifer Correia (cordes)
    Album Don’t Give up On Love Label Fat Possum Année 2017
  • 19h09
    Escaping the dark side - PLUME
    Plume

    Escaping the Dark Side

    Twoo Plumes. : compositeur, Plume (saxophone alto), Leonardo Montana (piano), Géraud Portal (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie)
    Album Escaping the Dark Side Label Jazz&people (JPCD819003) Année 2018
  • 19h19
    Ace - WALTER SMITH III
    Walter Smith III

    Ace

    Walter Smtih III. : compositeur, Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Matthew Stevens (guitare), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Marcus Gilmore (batterie)
    Album In Common Label Whirlwind (233623) Année 2018
  • 19h24
    Tiny idyll / lil missy - JOLIE HOLLAND
    Jolie Holland

    Tiny Idyll / Lil’ Missy

    Jolie Holland. : compositeur, Jolie Holland (piano), Brian Miller (guitares), Paul Scriver (saxophone), Keith Cary (basse), Dave Mihaly (batterie, marimba)
    Album Escondida Label Anti (8714092669220) Année 2004
  • 19h28
    Seaminer - HARISH RAGHAVAN
    Harish Raghavan

    Seaminer

    Harish Raghavan. : compositeur, Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Immanuel Wilkins (saxophone alto), Micah Thomas (piano), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Kweku Sumbry (batterie)
    Album Call for Action Label Whirlwind (348970) Année 2019
  • 19h38
    As this moment slips away - REID ANDERSON
    The Bad Plus, Joshua Redman

    As this Moment Slips Away

    Reid Anderson. : compositeur, Joshua Redman (saxophone ténor), Ethan Iverson (piano), Reid Anderson (contrebasse), David King (batterie)
    Album The Bad Plus Joshua Redman Label Nonesuch (NONESUCH) Année 2015
  • 19h46
    Cool struttin' - SONNY CLARK
    Sonny Clark

    Cool Struttin’

    Sonny Clark. : compositeur, Sonny Clark (piano), Art Farmer (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Cool Struttin’ Label Blue Note (CP35-3089)
  • 19h55
    Jag kan inte se - SISTERS OF INVENTION
    Sisters Of Invention

    Jag kan inte se

    Karolina Almgren (basse, saxophones, voix, flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, piano, synthé, voix, percussion)
    Album Navigating Label Oh Yeah
L'équipe de l'émission :
