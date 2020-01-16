Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 16 janvier 2020
Cachés : Ann Peebles, Plume, The Bad Plus, Don Bryant, Walter Smith III and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Cachés, échappés, semés, nos musiciens.ennes ce soir cultivent le goût du secret. Et quand ils.elles les partagent avec nous, nous sommes bluffés.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ann Peebles
I Feel Like Breaking up Somebody’s Home TonightAl Jackson. : compositeur, Timothy Matthews. : compositeur, Ann Peebles (voix), Teenie Hodges (guitare), Charles Hodges (orgue, piano), Wayne Jackson (trompette), Andrew Love (saxophone ténor), Ed Logan (saxophone ténor), James Mitchell (saxophone basse), Jack Hale (trombone), Leroy Hodges (basse), Howard Grimes (batterie), Rhodes, Chalmers and Rhodes (choeurs)Album Straight From the Heart Label London (SHU 8 434) Année 1972
- 19h05Don Bryant
A Nickel and a NailDon Robey. : compositeur, Vernon Morrison. : compositeur, Don Bryant (voix), Joe Restivo (guitare), Art Edmaiston (saxophone), Kirk Smothers (saxophone), Charles Hodges (claviers), Marc Franklin (trompette), Archie 'Hubbie' Turner (claviers), Scott Bomar (basse), Howard Grimes (batterie), Jennifer Puckett (cordes), Jesse Munson (cordes), Jonathan Kirkscey (cordes), Yennifer Correia (cordes)Album Don’t Give up On Love Label Fat Possum Année 2017
- 19h09Plume
Escaping the Dark SideTwoo Plumes. : compositeur, Plume (saxophone alto), Leonardo Montana (piano), Géraud Portal (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie)Album Escaping the Dark Side Label Jazz&people (JPCD819003) Année 2018
- 19h19Walter Smith III
AceWalter Smtih III. : compositeur, Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Matthew Stevens (guitare), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Marcus Gilmore (batterie)Album In Common Label Whirlwind (233623) Année 2018
- 19h24Jolie Holland
Tiny Idyll / Lil’ MissyJolie Holland. : compositeur, Jolie Holland (piano), Brian Miller (guitares), Paul Scriver (saxophone), Keith Cary (basse), Dave Mihaly (batterie, marimba)Album Escondida Label Anti (8714092669220) Année 2004
- 19h28Harish Raghavan
SeaminerHarish Raghavan. : compositeur, Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Immanuel Wilkins (saxophone alto), Micah Thomas (piano), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Kweku Sumbry (batterie)Album Call for Action Label Whirlwind (348970) Année 2019
- 19h38The Bad Plus, Joshua Redman
As this Moment Slips AwayReid Anderson. : compositeur, Joshua Redman (saxophone ténor), Ethan Iverson (piano), Reid Anderson (contrebasse), David King (batterie)Album The Bad Plus Joshua Redman Label Nonesuch (NONESUCH) Année 2015
- 19h46Sonny Clark
Cool Struttin’Sonny Clark. : compositeur, Sonny Clark (piano), Art Farmer (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Cool Struttin’ Label Blue Note (CP35-3089)
- 19h55Sisters Of Invention
Jag kan inte seKarolina Almgren (basse, saxophones, voix, flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, piano, synthé, voix, percussion)Album Navigating Label Oh Yeah
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 15 janvier 2020