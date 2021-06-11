C’est bon pour vous : Rosemary Clooney, Amaury Faye Trio, Art Farmer, The Chakachas and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Benny Goodman et Rosemary Clooney ont un mauvais pressentiment. Ils sentent que ce qui vient sera mauvais pour eux. Nous, on ne voit pas ce qui pourrait leur arriver. Avec ce swing heureux, avec cet amour qui leur tombe dessus, tout se passera bien, c'est certain!
Programmation musicale
Rosemary Clooney, Benny Goodman Sextet - It’s Bad For Me (Cole Porter)
Rosemary Clooney (chant), Benny Goodman (clarinette), Buck Clayton (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone), Aaron Bell (contrebasse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)
Album Date with the King
Columbia
Art Farmer, Benny Golson Jazztet - Another Git Together (P. Poindexter, J. Hendricks)
Art Farmer (trompette), Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Harold Mabern (piano), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Roy McCurdy (batterie)
Album Another Git Together
Columbia
Balaphonics - Golden Doudou (Balaphonics)
Romain Perda (balafon), Thomas Carpentier (guitare électrique), Brice Perda (sousaphone), Florent Berteau (batterie), Nicolas Bongrand (trombone, chant), Aristide Gonçalves (trompette, chant), Guillaume Grosso (saxophone baryton), Michaël Havard (saxophone ténor), Julien Cordin (percussions, chant)
Album Spicy Boom Boom
Vlad Prod
Kouyaté - Neerman - Djanfa Magni (Lansiné Kouyaté)
Lansiné Kouyaté (balafon), David Neerman (vibraphone), Ira Coleman (basse), Laurent Robin (batterie)
Album Kangaba
No Format
Fats Sadi - Ridin’ High (Cole Porter)
Fats Sadi (vibraphone), Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode Jr. (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
Album Ensadinado
SABA
STUFF. - Cumulus (STUFF)
Andrex Claes (Electronic Wind Instrument), Dries Laheye (basse), Mixmonster Menno (platines) et Joris Caluwaerts (synthés), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)
Album T(h)reats
SDBAN
Koen De Bruyne - Pathetic Dreams (Koen De Bruyne)
Patricia Maessen (voix), Richard Rousselet (trompette), Gerard SAbbe (trompette), Juan Desouter (fender basse), Jean-Pierre Onraedt (batterie, percussions, percussions moog), Koen De Bruyne (piano, Rhodes, syntétiseur),
Album Here Comes the Crazy Man!
(réédition 2015 SDBAN)
Amaury Faye Trio - Yosemite (Amaury Faye)
Amaury Faye (piano), Louis Navarro (contrebasse), Théo Lanau (batterie)
Album Live in Brussels
Hypnote
The Chakachas - Stories (B. Ador, Jean Kluger)
Charlie Lots (trompette), Victor Ingeveldt (saxophone), Henri Breyre (guitare), Bill Raymond (basse), Christian Mare (piano), Gaston Bogaerts (percussions)
Album Stories
Biram
Slim Gaillard and his Peruvians - Laughing in Rhythm (Slim Gaillard)
Slim Gaillard (guitare), Dick Hyman (piano), Ernie Shepherd (basse, voix), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Pepe Benque (bongos),
Single Laughing in Rhythmde 1951
Mercury
Denis Gancel Quartet and Cie - La Grande Roue (Denis Gancel)
Franck Delpeut (trompette), Philippe Nadaud (clarinette), Denis Gancel (piano), Inaki Dieguez (accordéon), Niolas Chelly (basse), Hidehiko Kan (batterie), Luis Camino (percussions)
Album Puzzle
Carte Blanche
