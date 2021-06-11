C’est bon pour vous : Rosemary Clooney, Amaury Faye Trio, Art Farmer, The Chakachas and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Benny Goodman et Rosemary Clooney ont un mauvais pressentiment. Ils sentent que ce qui vient sera mauvais pour eux. Nous, on ne voit pas ce qui pourrait leur arriver. Avec ce swing heureux, avec cet amour qui leur tombe dessus, tout se passera bien, c'est certain!

Programmation musicale

Rosemary Clooney, Benny Goodman Sextet - It’s Bad For Me (Cole Porter)

Rosemary Clooney ‎(chant), Benny Goodman (clarinette), Buck Clayton (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone), Aaron Bell (contrebasse), Bobby Donaldson (batterie)

Album Date with the King

Columbia

Art Farmer, Benny Golson Jazztet - Another Git Together (P. Poindexter, J. Hendricks)

Art Farmer (trompette), Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Harold Mabern (piano), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Roy McCurdy (batterie)

Album Another Git Together

Columbia

Balaphonics - Golden Doudou (Balaphonics)

Romain Perda (balafon), Thomas Carpentier (guitare électrique), Brice Perda (sousaphone), Florent Berteau (batterie), Nicolas Bongrand (trombone, chant), Aristide Gonçalves (trompette, chant), Guillaume Grosso (saxophone baryton), Michaël Havard (saxophone ténor), Julien Cordin (percussions, chant)

Album Spicy Boom Boom

Vlad Prod

Kouyaté - Neerman - Djanfa Magni (Lansiné Kouyaté)

Lansiné Kouyaté (balafon), David Neerman (vibraphone), Ira Coleman (basse), Laurent Robin (batterie)

Album Kangaba

No Format

Fats Sadi - Ridin’ High (Cole Porter)

Fats Sadi (vibraphone), Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode Jr. (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

Album Ensadinado

SABA

STUFF. - Cumulus (STUFF)

Andrex Claes (Electronic Wind Instrument), Dries Laheye (basse), Mixmonster Menno (platines) et Joris Caluwaerts (synthés), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)

Album T(h)reats

SDBAN

Koen De Bruyne - Pathetic Dreams (Koen De Bruyne)

Patricia Maessen (voix), Richard Rousselet (trompette), Gerard SAbbe (trompette), Juan Desouter (fender basse), Jean-Pierre Onraedt (batterie, percussions, percussions moog), Koen De Bruyne (piano, Rhodes, syntétiseur),

Album Here Comes the Crazy Man!

(réédition 2015 SDBAN)

Amaury Faye Trio - Yosemite (Amaury Faye)

Amaury Faye (piano), Louis Navarro (contrebasse), Théo Lanau (batterie)

Album Live in Brussels

Hypnote

The Chakachas - Stories (B. Ador, Jean Kluger)

Charlie Lots (trompette), Victor Ingeveldt (saxophone), Henri Breyre (guitare), Bill Raymond (basse), Christian Mare (piano), Gaston Bogaerts (percussions)

Album Stories

Biram

Slim Gaillard and his Peruvians - Laughing in Rhythm (Slim Gaillard)

Slim Gaillard (guitare), Dick Hyman (piano), Ernie Shepherd (basse, voix), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Pepe Benque (bongos),

Single Laughing in Rhythmde 1951

Mercury

Denis Gancel Quartet and Cie - La Grande Roue (Denis Gancel)

Franck Delpeut (trompette), Philippe Nadaud (clarinette), Denis Gancel (piano), Inaki Dieguez (accordéon), Niolas Chelly (basse), Hidehiko Kan (batterie), Luis Camino (percussions)

Album Puzzle

Carte Blanche