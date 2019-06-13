Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
Broken Hearted Melody : Sarah Vaughan, Olivier Hutman, Alfa Mist, Kenny Dorham and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie PIolé.
Ce soir, on écoutera des mélodies qui nous fendront le cœur. Des trompettes épicées, des claviers ondulés, des notes venues d'ailleurs... ça fait du bien, parfois, de s'occuper de son cœur.
- 19h00Sarah Vaughan
Broken Hearted MelodyHal David : compositeur, Sherman Edwards : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix)Album Bof Infamous Label Milan (M2-36189) Année 2006
- 19h04Kenny Dorham
Una Mas (One More Time)Kenny Dorham. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Anthony Williams (batterie)Album Una Mas Label Blue Note (7465152) Année 1987
- 19h21Alfa Mist
NaiytiAlfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (claviers), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Jamie Leeming (guitare), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique), Jamie Houghton (batterie)Album Structuralism Label Sekito
- 19h30New Masters
God's planSullivan Fortner (piano)Album God's Plan Label Sony Année 2019
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
