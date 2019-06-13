Broken Hearted Melody : Sarah Vaughan, Olivier Hutman, Alfa Mist, Kenny Dorham and more

Banzzaï
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie PIolé.

Sarah Vaughan, © Getty / Paul Hoeffler

Ce soir, on écoutera des mélodies qui nous fendront le cœur. Des trompettes épicées, des claviers ondulés, des notes venues d'ailleurs... ça fait du bien, parfois, de s'occuper de son cœur. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Broken hearted melody - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    Broken Hearted Melody

    Hal David : compositeur, Sherman Edwards : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix)
    Album Bof Infamous Label Milan (M2-36189) Année 2006
  • 19h04
    Una mas (one more time) - KENNY DORHAM
    Kenny Dorham

    Una Mas (One More Time)

    Kenny Dorham. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Anthony Williams (batterie)
    Album Una Mas Label Blue Note (7465152) Année 1987
  • 19h21
    Naiyti - ALFA MIST
    Alfa Mist

    Naiyti

    Alfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (claviers), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Jamie Leeming (guitare), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique), Jamie Houghton (batterie)
    Album Structuralism Label Sekito
  • 19h30
    God's plan - NEW MASTERS
    New Masters

    God's plan

    Sullivan Fortner (piano)
    Album God's Plan Label Sony Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
