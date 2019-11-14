Banzzaï
Jeudi 14 novembre 2019
59 min

Branchés : Alice Coltrane, Blossom Dearie, Guillaume Perret, Das Kapital, Donald Byrd and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Alice Coltrane, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

On est hip, on est in, on est dans le vent, appelez-nous comme vous voulez, mais ce soir on est branchés.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I'm hip - BLOSSOM DEARIE
    Blossom DeariePiano

    I'm hip

    Jeff Clyne : Contrebasse, Johnny Butts : Batterie
    Album Blossom Time At Ronnie Scott's Club London Label Emarcy Records (558683-2) Année 1998
  • 19h06
    Pentacostal feelin' - DONALD BYRD
    Donald ByrdTrompette

    Pentacostal feelin'

    Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Butch Warren : Basse, Billy Higgins : Batterie
    Album Free Form Label Blue Note (7841182) Année 1989
  • 19h12
    O.K. - STEVE KORN
    Steve KornBatterie

    O.K.

    Mark Taylor : Saxophone, Rob Davis : Saxophone, Marc Seales : Piano, Paul Gabrielson : Contrebasse
    Album Points In Time Label Origin
  • 19h20
    595 - RON CARTER
    Ron CarterContrebasse

    595

    Stephen Scott : Piano, Payton Crossley : Batterie, Roger Squitero : Percussions
    Album Dear Miles, Label Blue Note (3925472) Année 2006
  • 19h25
    Something about John Coltrane - ALICE COLTRANE
    Alice ColtranePiano

    Something about John Coltrane

    Pharoah Sanders : Saxophone soprano
    Album Journey In Satchidananda Label Impulse (IMP 12282) Année 1997
