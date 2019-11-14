Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 14 novembre 2019
Branchés : Alice Coltrane, Blossom Dearie, Guillaume Perret, Das Kapital, Donald Byrd and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On est hip, on est in, on est dans le vent, appelez-nous comme vous voulez, mais ce soir on est branchés.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Blossom DeariePiano
I'm hipJeff Clyne : Contrebasse, Johnny Butts : BatterieAlbum Blossom Time At Ronnie Scott's Club London Label Emarcy Records (558683-2) Année 1998
- 19h06Donald ByrdTrompette
Pentacostal feelin'Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Butch Warren : Basse, Billy Higgins : BatterieAlbum Free Form Label Blue Note (7841182) Année 1989
- 19h12Steve KornBatterie
O.K.Mark Taylor : Saxophone, Rob Davis : Saxophone, Marc Seales : Piano, Paul Gabrielson : ContrebasseAlbum Points In Time Label Origin
- 19h20Ron CarterContrebasse
595Stephen Scott : Piano, Payton Crossley : Batterie, Roger Squitero : PercussionsAlbum Dear Miles, Label Blue Note (3925472) Année 2006
- 19h25Alice ColtranePiano
Something about John ColtranePharoah Sanders : Saxophone sopranoAlbum Journey In Satchidananda Label Impulse (IMP 12282) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
