Big Vicious Banzzaï ! par Avishai Cohen
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison au trompettiste Avishai Cohen. Pour accompagner la sortie de son excellent "Big Vicious" chez ECM, dont nous sommes les fiers partenaires, le musicien israélien nous a offert une playlist en clair-obscur, remplie des morceaux jazz qui l’ont inspiré, obsédé, transporté pendant l’écriture de son disque...
Programmation musicale
Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim - Tristan und Isolde : Prelude de l'Acte 1 (Richard Wagner)
Album Tristan und Isolde
Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim (direction)
Teldec Classics
Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers - Yama (Lee Morgan)
Album A Night in Tunisia Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note
Funkadelic - Maggot Brain (George Clinton, Eddie Hazel)
Album Maggot Brain Eddie Hazel (guitare, voix), Tawl Ross (guitare, voix), Bernie Worrell (claviers, voix), Billy Nelson (guitare basse, voix), Tiki Fulwood (batterie)
Westbound
Rejoicer - Song for the Spirit Flights
Album Spiritual Sleaze
KerenDun (voix), Nitai Hershkovits (synthtiseurs)
Stone Throw
Floating Points - Falaise (Sam Shepherd)
Album Crush
Sam Shepherd (électroniques)
Pluto
Martha Argerich, Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado - Piano Concerto in G Major - Adagio assai (Maurice Ravel)
Album Ravel- Klavierkonzert G-dur
Marthe Argerich (piano), Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon
Marcello Gonçalves, Anat Cohen - Paraiso (Moacir Santos, Marcello Gonçalves)
Album Outra Coisa : The Music of Moacir Santos
Anat Cohen (clarinette), Marcello Gonçalves (guitare 7 cordes)
Anzic
Henry Threadgill - Black Hands Bejewelled (Henry Threadgill)
Album Easily Slip Into Another World
Henry Threadgill (saxophone), Rasul Siddik (trompette), Frank Lacy (trombone), Diedre Murray (violoncelle), Fred Hopkins (basse), Pheeroan Aklaff (batterie), Reggie Nicholson (batterie)
RCA
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration