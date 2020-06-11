Big Vicious Banzzaï ! par Avishai Cohen

Banzzaï
Jeudi 11 juin 2020
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Avishai Cohen, © Sam Harfouche / ECM

Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison au trompettiste Avishai Cohen. Pour accompagner la sortie de son excellent "Big Vicious" chez ECM, dont nous sommes les fiers partenaires, le musicien israélien nous a offert une playlist en clair-obscur, remplie des morceaux jazz qui l’ont inspiré, obsédé, transporté pendant l’écriture de son disque...

Programmation musicale

Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim -  Tristan und Isolde : Prelude de l'Acte 1 (Richard Wagner)
Album Tristan und Isolde
Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim (direction)
Teldec Classics 

Tristan und Isolde
Tristan und Isolde

Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers - Yama (Lee Morgan)
Album A Night in Tunisia Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note

A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia

Funkadelic - Maggot Brain (George Clinton, Eddie Hazel)
Album Maggot Brain Eddie Hazel (guitare, voix), Tawl Ross (guitare, voix), Bernie Worrell (claviers, voix), Billy Nelson (guitare basse, voix), Tiki Fulwood (batterie)
Westbound

Maggot Brain
Maggot Brain

Rejoicer - Song for the Spirit Flights
Album Spiritual Sleaze
KerenDun (voix), Nitai Hershkovits (synthtiseurs)
Stone Throw 

Spiritual Sleaze
Spiritual Sleaze

Floating Points - Falaise (Sam Shepherd)
Album Crush
Sam Shepherd (électroniques)
Pluto

Crush
Crush

Martha Argerich, Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado - Piano Concerto in G Major - Adagio assai (Maurice Ravel)
Album Ravel- Klavierkonzert G-dur
Marthe Argerich (piano), Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon

Ravel- Klavierkonzert G-dur
Ravel- Klavierkonzert G-dur

Marcello Gonçalves, Anat Cohen - Paraiso (Moacir Santos, Marcello Gonçalves)
Album Outra Coisa : The Music of Moacir Santos
Anat Cohen (clarinette), Marcello Gonçalves (guitare 7 cordes)
Anzic

Outra Coisa
Outra Coisa

Henry Threadgill - Black Hands Bejewelled (Henry Threadgill)
Album Easily Slip Into Another World
Henry Threadgill (saxophone), Rasul Siddik (trompette), Frank Lacy (trombone), Diedre Murray (violoncelle), Fred Hopkins (basse), Pheeroan Aklaff (batterie), Reggie Nicholson (batterie)
RCA

Easily Slip Into Another World
Easily Slip Into Another World
