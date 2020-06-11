Big Vicious Banzzaï ! par Avishai Cohen

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison au trompettiste Avishai Cohen. Pour accompagner la sortie de son excellent "Big Vicious" chez ECM, dont nous sommes les fiers partenaires, le musicien israélien nous a offert une playlist en clair-obscur, remplie des morceaux jazz qui l’ont inspiré, obsédé, transporté pendant l’écriture de son disque...

Programmation musicale

Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim - Tristan und Isolde : Prelude de l'Acte 1 (Richard Wagner)

Album Tristan und Isolde

Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim (direction)

Teldec Classics

Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers - Yama (Lee Morgan)

Album A Night in Tunisia Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)

Blue Note

Funkadelic - Maggot Brain (George Clinton, Eddie Hazel)

Album Maggot Brain Eddie Hazel (guitare, voix), Tawl Ross (guitare, voix), Bernie Worrell (claviers, voix), Billy Nelson (guitare basse, voix), Tiki Fulwood (batterie)

Westbound

Rejoicer - Song for the Spirit Flights

Album Spiritual Sleaze

KerenDun (voix), Nitai Hershkovits (synthtiseurs)

Stone Throw

Floating Points - Falaise (Sam Shepherd)

Album Crush

Sam Shepherd (électroniques)

Pluto

Martha Argerich, Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado - Piano Concerto in G Major - Adagio assai (Maurice Ravel)

Album Ravel- Klavierkonzert G-dur

Marthe Argerich (piano), Berliner Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado (direction)

Deutsche Grammophon

Marcello Gonçalves, Anat Cohen - Paraiso (Moacir Santos, Marcello Gonçalves)

Album Outra Coisa : The Music of Moacir Santos

Anat Cohen (clarinette), Marcello Gonçalves (guitare 7 cordes)

Anzic

Henry Threadgill - Black Hands Bejewelled (Henry Threadgill)

Album Easily Slip Into Another World

Henry Threadgill (saxophone), Rasul Siddik (trompette), Frank Lacy (trombone), Diedre Murray (violoncelle), Fred Hopkins (basse), Pheeroan Aklaff (batterie), Reggie Nicholson (batterie)

RCA