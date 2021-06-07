Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 7 juin 2021
59 min

Beaucoup d’amour : Youn Sun Nah, Pierre Barouh, Chick Corea, Muddy Waters and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Beaucoup d’amour : Youn Sun Nah, Pierre Barouh, Chick Corea, Muddy Waters and more
Youn Sun Nah, © Simone Cecchetti/Corbis

Ce soir on déclare notre amour. Mieux que ça. Ce soir on remercie l'amour de faire partie de nos vies. Saravah!

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Un homme et une femme : Samba Saravah - PIERRE BAROUH
    Pierre Barouh

    Un homme et une femme : Samba Saravah

    Baden Powell. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh (chant), Baden Powell & son Orchestre
    Album BOF / Un homme et une femme / Vivre pour vivre Label Disc'az (101292) Année 1988
  • 19h07
    A man and a woman - CHICO O'FARRILL
    Chico O'Farrill

    A Man and A Woman

    Francis Lai. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh. : compositeur, Jerry Keller. : compositeur, Chico O'Farrill (arrngement, direction), Unknown (trompette), Unknown (trombone), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Frank Anderson (orgue), Sonny Osacar (clavecin électrique), Don Arnone (guitare), Sonny Henry (guitare), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Grady Tate ou Don Lamond ou Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Chino Pozo (bongo), Candido Camero (congas), Carlos ""Patato"" Valdes (congas)
    Album Mambomania-Talkin' Verve Label Verve (557363-2) Année 1998
  • 19h09
    Fourty days - BILLY BROOKS
    Billy Brooks

    Fourty Days

    Raymond M. Jackson. : compositeur, Julius 'Billy' Brooks. : compositeur, Billy Brooks (trompette), Mike Artega (trompette), Bob Comden (trompette), Al Gottlieb (trompette), Michael J. Conlon (cornet), Al Hall (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Mihran Vartan (trombone), Ray Jackson (trombone), Lonnie Shetter (saxophone alto), John Stevens (saxophone alto), Tom Vigil (saxophones), Herman Riley (saxophone ténor), Clifford Solomon (saxophone ténor), Wilbur Brown (saxophone ténor), Bill Carter (saxophone baryton), Jeff Lee (guitare), Larry Gales (basse), Ken Sawhill (basse), Clarence Johnston (batterie)
    Album Windows Of The Mind Label Wewantsounds Année 2020
  • 19h17
    Wailin' at the Trianon - LIONEL HAMPTON
    Lionel Hampton

    Wailin' at the Trianon

    Lionel Hampton. : compositeur, Lionel Hampton (vibraphone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Jay Dennison (saxophone alto), Bobby Plater (saxophone alto), Jay Peters (saxophone ténor), Billy Mackel (guitare), Dwight Mitchell (piano), Petr Badie (contrebasse)
    Album Lionel Hampton Label Philips (7 825) Année 1958
L'équipe de l'émission :
