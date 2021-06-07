Programmation musicale
Lundi 7 juin 2021
Beaucoup d’amour : Youn Sun Nah, Pierre Barouh, Chick Corea, Muddy Waters and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir on déclare notre amour. Mieux que ça. Ce soir on remercie l'amour de faire partie de nos vies. Saravah!
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Pierre Barouh
Un homme et une femme : Samba SaravahBaden Powell. : compositeur, Vinicius de Moraes. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh (chant), Baden Powell & son OrchestreAlbum BOF / Un homme et une femme / Vivre pour vivre Label Disc'az (101292) Année 1988
- 19h07Chico O'Farrill
A Man and A WomanFrancis Lai. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh. : compositeur, Jerry Keller. : compositeur, Chico O'Farrill (arrngement, direction), Unknown (trompette), Unknown (trombone), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Frank Anderson (orgue), Sonny Osacar (clavecin électrique), Don Arnone (guitare), Sonny Henry (guitare), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Grady Tate ou Don Lamond ou Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Chino Pozo (bongo), Candido Camero (congas), Carlos ""Patato"" Valdes (congas)Album Mambomania-Talkin' Verve Label Verve (557363-2) Année 1998
- 19h09Billy Brooks
Fourty DaysRaymond M. Jackson. : compositeur, Julius 'Billy' Brooks. : compositeur, Billy Brooks (trompette), Mike Artega (trompette), Bob Comden (trompette), Al Gottlieb (trompette), Michael J. Conlon (cornet), Al Hall (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Mihran Vartan (trombone), Ray Jackson (trombone), Lonnie Shetter (saxophone alto), John Stevens (saxophone alto), Tom Vigil (saxophones), Herman Riley (saxophone ténor), Clifford Solomon (saxophone ténor), Wilbur Brown (saxophone ténor), Bill Carter (saxophone baryton), Jeff Lee (guitare), Larry Gales (basse), Ken Sawhill (basse), Clarence Johnston (batterie)Album Windows Of The Mind Label Wewantsounds Année 2020
- 19h17Lionel Hampton
Wailin' at the TrianonLionel Hampton. : compositeur, Lionel Hampton (vibraphone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Jay Dennison (saxophone alto), Bobby Plater (saxophone alto), Jay Peters (saxophone ténor), Billy Mackel (guitare), Dwight Mitchell (piano), Petr Badie (contrebasse)Album Lionel Hampton Label Philips (7 825) Année 1958
