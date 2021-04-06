Banzzaï
Mardi 6 avril 2021
59 min

Beau temps : Airelle Besson, Simon Moullier, Donald Byrd, Pat Kalla and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Airelle Besson, © Sylvain Gripoix

Avis de beau temps ce soir dans Banzzaï. Le vent chasse les nuages, les notes sont ensoleillées, et de toute façon, même sous la pluie, on sourit.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Brother isaac - BYRD DONALD BRASS WITH VOICES
    Byrd Donald Brass With Voices

    Brother isaac

    Donald Byrd. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Owens (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Joseph Ferrante (trompette), J.J Johnson (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Henry Coker (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Jim Buffington (cor), Bob Northern (cor), Don Butterfield (tuba), Choeur Eight Voices dirigé par Coleridge Perkinson
    Album I'm Tryin'Tto Get Home Label Blue Note (7841882) Année 1989
  • 19h08
    Amanda - DUKE PEARSON
    Duke Pearson

    Amanda

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)
    Album Wahoo Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84191) Année 1964
  • 19h17
    College welcomes Carl - JETHRO CURTIN
    Surprise Chef

    College Welcomes Carl

    Surprise Chef. : compositeur, Surprise Chef, Jethro Curtin (claviers), Lachlan Stuckey (guitare), Carl Lindeberg (basse), Hudson Whitlock (percussion), Joe Orton (guitare slide, percussion), Lucky Pereira (percussion)
    Album Daylight savings Label Mr Bongo (MRBCD208)
  • 19h23
    Eternal / Internal peace - SILENTJAY
    Silentjay

    Eternal / Internal Peace

    Silentjay. : compositeur, Lori (chant), Silentjay (saxophone, percussions), Jimmy Browman (trombone), Kumar Shome (guitare), Simon Mavin (claviers, synthétiseur), Paul Bender (basse), Peerin Moss (batterie), Luis Poblete (percussions)
    Album Sunny Side Up Label Brownswood Recordings Année 2019
  • 19h32
    Il fait beau sous la pluie - PAT KALLA & LE SUPER MOJO
    Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo

    Il fait beau sous la pluie

    Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo. : compositeur, Djeuhdjoah (chant), Lieutenant Nicholson, Pat Kalla (chant), Ghislain Paillard (saxophone), Thomas Leroux (trompette), Julian Jan (guitare), Remi Mercier (claviers), Jim Warluzelle (basse), Nicolas Delauney (batterie), Mathieu Manach (percussions)
    Album Hymne à la vie Label Pura Visa Sounds / Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
  • 19h38
    Who has the answer? - PEE WEE ELLIS
    Pee Wee Ellis

    Who Has The Answer ?

    Alfred Ellis : compositeur, Joo Kraus (trompette), Joe Gallardo (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone ténor), Martin Scales (guitare), Christian Diener (contrebasse), Torsten Krill (batterie), Biboul Darouiche (percussions)
    Album Different Rooms Label Skip (9051-2) Année 2006
  • 19h45
    Wind chaser - SIMON MOULLIER
    Simon Moullier

    Wind Chaser

    Simon Moullier. : compositeur, Morgan Guerin (saxophone), Isaac Wilson (piano), Simon Moullier (vibraphone, balafon, percussion, synthétiseurs), Luca Alemanno (basse), Jongkuk Kim (batterie)
    Album Spirit Song Label Outside In Music (OIM2032) Année 2020
  • 19h49
    Why not - ROCKY BOYD QUINTET
    Rocky Boyd Quintet

    Why Not?

    Pete La Roca. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Rocky Boyd (saxophone ténor), Walter Bishop Jr. (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)
    Album Ease it Label Jazztime / Coolnote Année 1961
  • 19h56
    The sound of your voice part II - AIRELLE BESSON
    Airelle Besson

    The Sound of Your Voice, Part II

    Airelle Besson. : compositeur, Airelle Besson (trompette), Benjamin Moussay (piano électrique), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)
    Album Try ! Label Papillon Jaune Année 2021
