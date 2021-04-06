Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 6 avril 2021
Beau temps : Airelle Besson, Simon Moullier, Donald Byrd, Pat Kalla and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Avis de beau temps ce soir dans Banzzaï. Le vent chasse les nuages, les notes sont ensoleillées, et de toute façon, même sous la pluie, on sourit.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Byrd Donald Brass With Voices
Brother isaacDonald Byrd. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Owens (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Joseph Ferrante (trompette), J.J Johnson (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Henry Coker (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Jim Buffington (cor), Bob Northern (cor), Don Butterfield (tuba), Choeur Eight Voices dirigé par Coleridge PerkinsonAlbum I'm Tryin'Tto Get Home Label Blue Note (7841882) Année 1989
- 19h08Duke Pearson
AmandaDuke Pearson. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)Album Wahoo Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84191) Année 1964
- 19h17Surprise Chef
College Welcomes CarlSurprise Chef. : compositeur, Surprise Chef, Jethro Curtin (claviers), Lachlan Stuckey (guitare), Carl Lindeberg (basse), Hudson Whitlock (percussion), Joe Orton (guitare slide, percussion), Lucky Pereira (percussion)Album Daylight savings Label Mr Bongo (MRBCD208)
- 19h23Silentjay
Eternal / Internal PeaceSilentjay. : compositeur, Lori (chant), Silentjay (saxophone, percussions), Jimmy Browman (trombone), Kumar Shome (guitare), Simon Mavin (claviers, synthétiseur), Paul Bender (basse), Peerin Moss (batterie), Luis Poblete (percussions)Album Sunny Side Up Label Brownswood Recordings Année 2019
- 19h32Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo
Il fait beau sous la pluiePat Kalla & Le Super Mojo. : compositeur, Djeuhdjoah (chant), Lieutenant Nicholson, Pat Kalla (chant), Ghislain Paillard (saxophone), Thomas Leroux (trompette), Julian Jan (guitare), Remi Mercier (claviers), Jim Warluzelle (basse), Nicolas Delauney (batterie), Mathieu Manach (percussions)Album Hymne à la vie Label Pura Visa Sounds / Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
- 19h38Pee Wee Ellis
Who Has The Answer ?Alfred Ellis : compositeur, Joo Kraus (trompette), Joe Gallardo (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone ténor), Martin Scales (guitare), Christian Diener (contrebasse), Torsten Krill (batterie), Biboul Darouiche (percussions)Album Different Rooms Label Skip (9051-2) Année 2006
- 19h45Simon Moullier
Wind ChaserSimon Moullier. : compositeur, Morgan Guerin (saxophone), Isaac Wilson (piano), Simon Moullier (vibraphone, balafon, percussion, synthétiseurs), Luca Alemanno (basse), Jongkuk Kim (batterie)Album Spirit Song Label Outside In Music (OIM2032) Année 2020
- 19h49Rocky Boyd Quintet
Why Not?Pete La Roca. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Rocky Boyd (saxophone ténor), Walter Bishop Jr. (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)Album Ease it Label Jazztime / Coolnote Année 1961
- 19h56Airelle Besson
The Sound of Your Voice, Part IIAirelle Besson. : compositeur, Airelle Besson (trompette), Benjamin Moussay (piano électrique), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)Album Try ! Label Papillon Jaune Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration