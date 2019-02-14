Bardes : Stacey Kent, Marquis Hill, Nicolas Moreaux, Pierre Barouh, Bill Evans and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des trompettes étincelantes, des amoureux du Brésil, des voix en colère, des pianistes remplis de souvenirs. Ecoutez nos bardes...

Nina Simone - Backlash Blues

Album ‘Nuff Said

RCA

Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son

Album Backlash

Atlantic

Marquis Hill - Twin Flame

Album Modern Flows Vol 2

Black Unlimited Music Group

Stu Mindeman - Sin Sentido (ft Ana Tijoux, Marquis Hill)

Album Woven Threads

Sunnyside

Bill Evans Trio - Re : Person I Knew

Album Moon Beams

Riverside

Stacey Kent - It Might as Well Be Spring - live

Album Dreamer in Concert

EMI

Pierre Barouh - Samba Saravah

Album Un homme et une femme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Disc'AZ

Nicolas Moreaux - The Bard

Album Far Horizons

Jazz & People

Kenny Burrell - Do What You Gotta Do

Album God Bless the Child

CTI