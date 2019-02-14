Bardes : Stacey Kent, Marquis Hill, Nicolas Moreaux, Pierre Barouh, Bill Evans and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des trompettes étincelantes, des amoureux du Brésil, des voix en colère, des pianistes remplis de souvenirs. Ecoutez nos bardes...
Nina Simone - Backlash Blues
Album ‘Nuff Said
RCA
Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son
Album Backlash
Atlantic
Marquis Hill - Twin Flame
Album Modern Flows Vol 2
Black Unlimited Music Group
Stu Mindeman - Sin Sentido (ft Ana Tijoux, Marquis Hill)
Album Woven Threads
Sunnyside
Bill Evans Trio - Re : Person I Knew
Album Moon Beams
Riverside
Stacey Kent - It Might as Well Be Spring - live
Album Dreamer in Concert
EMI
Pierre Barouh - Samba Saravah
Album Un homme et une femme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Disc'AZ
Nicolas Moreaux - The Bard
Album Far Horizons
Jazz & People
Kenny Burrell - Do What You Gotta Do
Album God Bless the Child
CTI
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration