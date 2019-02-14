Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 14 février 2019
59 min

Bardes : Stacey Kent, Marquis Hill, Nicolas Moreaux, Pierre Barouh, Bill Evans and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Bardes : Stacey Kent, Marquis Hill, Nicolas Moreaux, Pierre Barouh, Bill Evans and more
Stacey Kent, © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des trompettes étincelantes, des amoureux du Brésil, des voix en colère, des pianistes remplis de souvenirs. Ecoutez nos bardes...

Bardes
Nina Simone - Backlash Blues
Album ‘Nuff Said
RCA

Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son
Album Backlash
Atlantic

Marquis Hill - Twin Flame
 Album Modern Flows Vol 2
Black Unlimited Music Group

Stu Mindeman - Sin Sentido (ft Ana Tijoux, Marquis Hill)
Album Woven Threads
Sunnyside

Bill Evans Trio - Re : Person I Knew
Album Moon Beams
Riverside

Stacey Kent - It Might as Well Be Spring - live
Album Dreamer in Concert
EMI

Pierre Barouh - Samba Saravah
Album Un homme et une femme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Disc'AZ

Nicolas Moreaux - The Bard
Album Far Horizons
Jazz & People

Kenny Burrell - Do What You Gotta Do
Album God Bless the Child
CTI

