Se donner du temps : Jeanne Lee, Molly Johnson, Mark Murphy, Chris Potter and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on a besoin de temps. Pour laisser dériver les bateaux et regarder la lune briller...
Programmation musicale
Mark Murphy - Just Give Me Time
Album Midnight Mood
MPS
The Kenny Clarke Francy Boland Big Band - Charon’s Ferry
Album Jazz is Universal
Atlantic
The Fantasy Orchestra - Flow
Album the Bear… and Other Stories
Disco Ordination
Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boatt
Album Caetano Veloso
Philips
The Gil Evans Orchestra - La Nevada
Album Out of the Cool
Impulse !
Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Devil Blues
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA
Roy Haynes Quartet - Fly Me To The Moon
Album Out of the Afternoon
Impulse !
Chris Potter - Hold It
Album Circles
Edition
Molly Johnson - Boogie Street
Album Meaning To Tell You
Universal
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration