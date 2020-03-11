Se donner du temps : Jeanne Lee, Molly Johnson, Mark Murphy, Chris Potter and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on a besoin de temps. Pour laisser dériver les bateaux et regarder la lune briller...

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Just Give Me Time

Album Midnight Mood

MPS

The Kenny Clarke Francy Boland Big Band - Charon’s Ferry

Album Jazz is Universal

Atlantic

The Fantasy Orchestra - Flow

Album the Bear… and Other Stories

Disco Ordination

Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boatt

Album Caetano Veloso

Philips

The Gil Evans Orchestra - La Nevada

Album Out of the Cool

Impulse !

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Devil Blues

Album The Newest Sound Around

RCA

Roy Haynes Quartet - Fly Me To The Moon

Album Out of the Afternoon

Impulse !

Chris Potter - Hold It

Album Circles

Edition

Molly Johnson - Boogie Street

Album Meaning To Tell You

Universal