Mercredi 11 mars 2020
1h

Se donner du temps : Jeanne Lee, Molly Johnson, Mark Murphy, Chris Potter and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jeanne Lee, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on a besoin de temps. Pour laisser dériver les bateaux et regarder la lune briller...

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Just Give Me Time
Album Midnight Mood
MPS

Midnight Mood
Midnight Mood

The Kenny Clarke Francy Boland Big Band - Charon’s Ferry
Album Jazz is Universal
Atlantic

Jazz is Universal
Jazz is Universal

The Fantasy Orchestra - Flow
Album the Bear… and Other Stories
Disco Ordination

the Bear… and Other Stories
the Bear… and Other Stories

Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boatt
Album Caetano Veloso
Philips

Caetano Veloso
Caetano Veloso

The Gil Evans Orchestra - La Nevada
Album Out of the Cool
Impulse !

Out of the Cool
Out of the Cool

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Devil Blues
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA

The Newest Sound Around
The Newest Sound Around

Roy Haynes Quartet - Fly Me To The Moon
Album Out of the Afternoon
Impulse !

Out of the Afternoon
Out of the Afternoon

Chris Potter - Hold It
Album Circles
Edition

Circles
Circles

Molly Johnson - Boogie Street
Album Meaning To Tell You
Universal

Meaning To Tell You
Meaning To Tell You
