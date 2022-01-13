Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 13 janvier 2022
59 min

Banzzaï par Abdullah Ibrahim

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Banzzaï par Abdullah Ibrahim
Image extraite du concert filmé d’Abdullah Ibrahim au Hirzinger Hall, © Tobias Corts

Ce soir, c'est l'immense Abdullah Ibrahim qui prend les rênes de Banzzaï ! Pour fêter la sortie physique de "Solotude" (Gearbox), le pianiste sud-africain nous offre une programmation musicale bouleversante, habitée par la flamme des combats, la lueur de l'espoir, des Township sud-africains jusqu'à Manhattan.

La programmation musicale :
  • Tuang Guru - Abdullah Ibrahim
    Abdullah Ibrahim, Ekaya

    Tuang Guru

    Abdullah Ibrahim. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Cleave Guyton Jr. (piccolo), Lance Bryant (saxophone ténor), Marshall McDonald (saxophone baryton), Andrae Murchison (trombone), Noah Jackson (contrebasse), Will Terrill (batterie)
    Album The Balance Label Gearbox (GB1554CD) Année 2019
  • Dollars Moods - The Jazz Epistles
    The Jazz Epistles

    Dollars Moods

    Hugh Masekela. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Hugh Masekela (trompette), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Jonas Gwangwa (trombone), Claude Shange (contrebasse), Gene Latimore (batterie)
    Album Jazz in Africa : Vol 1 Label Kaz Records (KAZ CD 24) Année 1992
  • Afternoon of a Faun - Jack Teagarden & His Orchestra
    Jack Teagarden & His Orchestra

    Afternoon of a Faun

    Maurice Ravel. : compositeur, Jack Teagarden (trombone), Truman Quigley (trompette), Pokey Carriere (trompette), John Fallstich (trompette), Joe Ferrall (trombone), Jose Guiterrez (trombone), Seymour Goldfinger (trombone), Art Beck (saxophone), Art Moore (saxophone), Danny Polo (saxophone), Joe Ferdindo (saxophone), Tony Antonelli (saxophone), Ernie Hughes (piano), Arnold Fishkin (contrebasse), Paul Collins (batterie)
    Album Sugar Label Fantastic Voyage Année 2008
  • Meadowlands - Nancy Jacobs & Her Sisters
    Nancy Jacobs & Her Sisters

    Meadowlands

    Strike Vilakazi. : compositeur
    Album Afrique du Sud / From Marabi to Disco - 42 Years of Township Music/ 1944-1981 Label Gallo Music Publishers (CDZAC 61) Année 1994
  • Blue Seven - Sonny Rollins Quartet
    Sonny Rollins Quartet

    Blue Seven

    Sonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
    Album The Quintessence - New York-Hackensack-Los Angeles 1953 - 1957 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 249) Année 2008
  • Tuxedo Junction - Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra
    Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra

    Tuxedo Junction

    Erskine Hawkins. : compositeur, Bill Johnson. : compositeur, Julian Dash. : compositeur, Erskine Hawkins (trompette), Marcellus Green (trompette), Sammy Lowe (trompette), Wilbur Bascomb Sr. (trompette), Edward Sims (trombone), Robert Range (trombone), William Johnson (saxophone alto), Jimmy Mitchelle (saxophone alto), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Heywood Henry (clarinette, saxophone baryton), Avery Parrish (piano), Bill McLemore (guitare), James Morrison (batterie), Lee Stanfield (contrebasse)
    Album An Introduction to Erskine Hawkins - His Best Recordings 1936 - 1947 Label Best Of Jazz (BEST OF JAZZ 4060) Année 1999
  • Isfahan - Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
    Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

    Isfahan

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Billy Strayhorn. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), William 'Cat' Anderson (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Buster Cooper (trombone), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope (saxophone ), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), John Lamb (contrebasse), Rufus Jones (batterie)
    Album Far East Suite Label Rca Victor (74321747972) Année 1987
  • Giant Steps - John Coltrane
    John Coltrane

    Giant Steps

    John Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Giant Steps Label Atlantic (781337-2)
  • The Nearness of You - Johnny Hartman
    Johnny Hartman

    The Nearness of You

    Hoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Ned Washington. : compositeur, Johnny Hartman (voix), Terumasa Hino (trompette), Mikio Masuda (piano), Yoshio Ikeda (contrebasse), Motohiko Hino (batterie)
    Album For Trane Label Blue Note Année 1985
  • The Third World - Herbie Nichols
    Herbie Nichols

    The Third World

    Herbie Nichols. : compositeur, Herbie Nichols (piano), Al Mckibbon (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Complete Studio Master Takes Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10188) Année 2005
  • This is my Story, This is my Song - Thelonious Monk
    Thelonious Monk

    This is my Story, This is my Song

    Fanny Crosby. : compositeur, Phoebe Knapp. : compositeur, Thelonious Monk (piano)
    Album Straight, No Chaser Label Columbia Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
