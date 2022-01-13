Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 13 janvier 2022
Banzzaï par Abdullah Ibrahim
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, c'est l'immense Abdullah Ibrahim qui prend les rênes de Banzzaï ! Pour fêter la sortie physique de "Solotude" (Gearbox), le pianiste sud-africain nous offre une programmation musicale bouleversante, habitée par la flamme des combats, la lueur de l'espoir, des Township sud-africains jusqu'à Manhattan.
La programmation musicale :
- Abdullah Ibrahim, Ekaya
Tuang GuruAbdullah Ibrahim. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Cleave Guyton Jr. (piccolo), Lance Bryant (saxophone ténor), Marshall McDonald (saxophone baryton), Andrae Murchison (trombone), Noah Jackson (contrebasse), Will Terrill (batterie)Album The Balance Label Gearbox (GB1554CD) Année 2019
- The Jazz Epistles
Dollars MoodsHugh Masekela. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Hugh Masekela (trompette), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Jonas Gwangwa (trombone), Claude Shange (contrebasse), Gene Latimore (batterie)Album Jazz in Africa : Vol 1 Label Kaz Records (KAZ CD 24) Année 1992
- Jack Teagarden & His Orchestra
Afternoon of a FaunMaurice Ravel. : compositeur, Jack Teagarden (trombone), Truman Quigley (trompette), Pokey Carriere (trompette), John Fallstich (trompette), Joe Ferrall (trombone), Jose Guiterrez (trombone), Seymour Goldfinger (trombone), Art Beck (saxophone), Art Moore (saxophone), Danny Polo (saxophone), Joe Ferdindo (saxophone), Tony Antonelli (saxophone), Ernie Hughes (piano), Arnold Fishkin (contrebasse), Paul Collins (batterie)Album Sugar Label Fantastic Voyage Année 2008
- Nancy Jacobs & Her Sisters
MeadowlandsStrike Vilakazi. : compositeurAlbum Afrique du Sud / From Marabi to Disco - 42 Years of Township Music/ 1944-1981 Label Gallo Music Publishers (CDZAC 61) Année 1994
- Sonny Rollins Quartet
Blue SevenSonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)Album The Quintessence - New York-Hackensack-Los Angeles 1953 - 1957 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 249) Année 2008
- Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra
Tuxedo JunctionErskine Hawkins. : compositeur, Bill Johnson. : compositeur, Julian Dash. : compositeur, Erskine Hawkins (trompette), Marcellus Green (trompette), Sammy Lowe (trompette), Wilbur Bascomb Sr. (trompette), Edward Sims (trombone), Robert Range (trombone), William Johnson (saxophone alto), Jimmy Mitchelle (saxophone alto), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Heywood Henry (clarinette, saxophone baryton), Avery Parrish (piano), Bill McLemore (guitare), James Morrison (batterie), Lee Stanfield (contrebasse)Album An Introduction to Erskine Hawkins - His Best Recordings 1936 - 1947 Label Best Of Jazz (BEST OF JAZZ 4060) Année 1999
- Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
IsfahanDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Billy Strayhorn. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), William 'Cat' Anderson (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Buster Cooper (trombone), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope (saxophone ), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), John Lamb (contrebasse), Rufus Jones (batterie)Album Far East Suite Label Rca Victor (74321747972) Année 1987
- John Coltrane
Giant StepsJohn Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Giant Steps Label Atlantic (781337-2)
- Johnny Hartman
The Nearness of YouHoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Ned Washington. : compositeur, Johnny Hartman (voix), Terumasa Hino (trompette), Mikio Masuda (piano), Yoshio Ikeda (contrebasse), Motohiko Hino (batterie)Album For Trane Label Blue Note Année 1985
- Herbie Nichols
The Third WorldHerbie Nichols. : compositeur, Herbie Nichols (piano), Al Mckibbon (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Complete Studio Master Takes Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10188) Année 2005
- Thelonious Monk
This is my Story, This is my SongFanny Crosby. : compositeur, Phoebe Knapp. : compositeur, Thelonious Monk (piano)Album Straight, No Chaser Label Columbia Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 12 janvier 2022
émission suivantevendredi 14 janvier 2022