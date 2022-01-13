Banzzaï par Abdullah Ibrahim

Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra

Tuxedo Junction

Erskine Hawkins. : compositeur, Bill Johnson. : compositeur, Julian Dash. : compositeur, Erskine Hawkins (trompette), Marcellus Green (trompette), Sammy Lowe (trompette), Wilbur Bascomb Sr. (trompette), Edward Sims (trombone), Robert Range (trombone), William Johnson (saxophone alto), Jimmy Mitchelle (saxophone alto), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Heywood Henry (clarinette, saxophone baryton), Avery Parrish (piano), Bill McLemore (guitare), James Morrison (batterie), Lee Stanfield (contrebasse)