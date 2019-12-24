Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 24 décembre 2019

Dossier Bonnes fêtes de fin d'année avec France musique

59 min

Banzzaï Noël : Eartha Kitt, Jamie Cullum, Nat King Cole, Aloe Blacc and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Banzzaï Noël : Eartha Kitt, Jamie Cullum, Nat King Cole, Aloe Blacc and more
Nat King Cole avec Natalie Cole, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Vous le savez certainement, les jazzmen s'en sont donnés à coeur joie pour chanter Noël. Et si on chantait avec eux? Allez, joyeux Noël!

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Santa baby - EARTHA KITT
    Eartha Kitt

    Santa baby

    Joan Ellen Javits : compositeur, Springer Philip : compositeur, Springer Tony : compositeur, Joan Ellen Javits : auteur, Springer Philip : auteur, Springer Tony : auteur
    Album BD Music presents Eartha Kitt Label Bdmusic (112909) Année 2016
  • 19h06
    Ring those christmas bells - FRED WARING & THE PENNSYLVANIANS
    Fred Waring & The Pennsylvanians

    Ring those christmas bells

    Album The sounds of Christmas Label Capitol
  • 19h09
    Mele kalikimaka - BING CROSBY
    Bing Crosby

    Mele kalikimaka

    The Andrews Sisters, Vic Shoen Orchestra
    Album White christmas Année 1987
  • 19h13
    Marine corps reserve toys for tots - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Marine corps reserve toys for tots

    Peggy Lee, Nancy Wilson
    Album Ultra-lounge : Christmas cocktails Label Capitol Année 1996
  • 19h16
    Skating - VINCE GUARALDI
    Vince GuaraldiPiano

    Skating

    Fred Marshall : contrebasse, Jerry Granelli : batterie
    Album A Charlie Brown christmas Label Stones Throw Records (STH2181) Année 2007
  • 19h19
    O tannenbaum - VINCE GUARALDI TRIO
    Vince GuaraldiPiano

    O tannenbaum

    Album BOF / Running with scissors - Courir avec des ciseaux Label Emi (09463-71841-2-7) Année 2006
  • 19h24
    Jingle bells - PERRY COMO
    Perry Como

    Jingle bells

    Album Perry Como sings merry Christmas music Label Trunk
  • 19h29
    Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella Fitzgerald

    Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer

    Devol Frank & His Orchestra, Frank Devol Orchestra
    Album Ella wishes you a swinging christmas Label Verve (065086-2) Année 2002
  • 19h32
    Dear mister Santa Claus - HANK JONES
    Hank JonesPiano

    Dear mister Santa Claus

    Kenny Burrell : Guitare électrique, Milt Hinton : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : Batterie
    Album Here's Love Label Argo Année 1963
  • 19h37
    I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus - JOE SAMPLE
    Joe Sample

    I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus

    Album Christmas for lovers Label Verve
  • 19h42
    Winter wonderland - MACY GRAY
    Macy Gray

    Winter Wonderland

    Album BOF TV / Ally Mac Beal : A very Ally Christmas (extrait) Label 550 Music / Epic
  • 19h46
    All I want for christmas is you - ALOE BLACC
    Aloe Blacc

    All I want for christmas is you

    Album Christmas funk Label Aloe Blacc Publishing (4059251293590)
  • 19h51
    Shape of you - JAMIE CULLUM
    Jamie Cullum

    Shape of you

    Album The Song Society Playlist Label Universal Island Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
