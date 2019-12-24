Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mardi 24 décembre 2019
Banzzaï Noël : Eartha Kitt, Jamie Cullum, Nat King Cole, Aloe Blacc and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous le savez certainement, les jazzmen s'en sont donnés à coeur joie pour chanter Noël. Et si on chantait avec eux? Allez, joyeux Noël!
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Eartha Kitt
Santa babyJoan Ellen Javits : compositeur, Springer Philip : compositeur, Springer Tony : compositeur, Joan Ellen Javits : auteur, Springer Philip : auteur, Springer Tony : auteurAlbum BD Music presents Eartha Kitt Label Bdmusic (112909) Année 2016
- 19h06Fred Waring & The Pennsylvanians
Ring those christmas bellsAlbum The sounds of Christmas Label Capitol
- 19h09Bing Crosby
Mele kalikimakaThe Andrews Sisters, Vic Shoen OrchestraAlbum White christmas Année 1987
- 19h13Nat King Cole
Marine corps reserve toys for totsPeggy Lee, Nancy WilsonAlbum Ultra-lounge : Christmas cocktails Label Capitol Année 1996
- 19h16Vince GuaraldiPiano
SkatingFred Marshall : contrebasse, Jerry Granelli : batterieAlbum A Charlie Brown christmas Label Stones Throw Records (STH2181) Année 2007
- 19h19Vince GuaraldiPiano
O tannenbaumAlbum BOF / Running with scissors - Courir avec des ciseaux Label Emi (09463-71841-2-7) Année 2006
- 19h24Perry Como
Jingle bellsAlbum Perry Como sings merry Christmas music Label Trunk
- 19h29Ella Fitzgerald
Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeerDevol Frank & His Orchestra, Frank Devol OrchestraAlbum Ella wishes you a swinging christmas Label Verve (065086-2) Année 2002
- 19h32Hank JonesPiano
Dear mister Santa ClausKenny Burrell : Guitare électrique, Milt Hinton : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : BatterieAlbum Here's Love Label Argo Année 1963
- 19h37Joe Sample
I saw mommy kissing Santa ClausAlbum Christmas for lovers Label Verve
- 19h42Macy Gray
Winter WonderlandAlbum BOF TV / Ally Mac Beal : A very Ally Christmas (extrait) Label 550 Music / Epic
- 19h46Aloe Blacc
All I want for christmas is youAlbum Christmas funk Label Aloe Blacc Publishing (4059251293590)
- 19h51Jamie Cullum
Shape of youAlbum The Song Society Playlist Label Universal Island Année 2018
