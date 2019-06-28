Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 28 juin 2019
Banzzaï Louis Cole : Brad Melhdau, Herbie Hancock, Kneebody, Snarky Puppy and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière de la saison! On danse ? On funke ? On se déguise ? Avec Louis Cole ? Oh oui ! Bel été, et... rendez-vous à la rentrée !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02Louis Cole
Thinking (Live Sesh)Louis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (claviers, voix), Ben Wendel (saxophone), Jacob Mann (claviers), Nate Wood (batterie), Sam Wilkes (basse)Album Live Sesh And Xtra Songs Label Brainfeeder Année 2019
- 19h09Louis Cole
Doing the ThingsLouis Cole. : compositeur, Louis COle (claviers, batterie, casserole, guitare, funk basse, voixAlbum Live Sesh And Xtra Songs Label Brainfeeder Année 2019
- 19h10Herbie Hancock
Wiggle-WaggleHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Joe Henderson (sasophones), Johnny Coles (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tottie Heath (batterie), Buster Williams (basse)Album Fat Albert Rotunda Label Warner Bros (9362-47540-2) Année 1969
- 19h17Louis Cole
Big Green SuitcaseLouis Cole. : compositeurAlbum Louis Cole Label Autoproduction Année 2010
- 19h20Brad Mehldau
Born to TroubleBrad Mehldau. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (voix, OB-6, moog, piano droit Yamaha, piano Steinway C, batterie)Album Finding Gabriel Label Nonesuch (7559-79263-5) Année 2019
- 19h26Louis Cole
When You’re UglyLouis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (voix, claviers, batterie), Geneviève Artadi (voix)Album Time Label Brainfeeder (BFCD073) Année 2018
- 19h29Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln
Lonesome LoverMax Roach. : compositeur, Richard Williams (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Julian Priester (trombone), Mal Waldron (piano), Art Davis (basse), Max Roach (batterie), Abbey Lincoln (voix), Coleridge Perkinson (chef de choeur)Album It’S Time Label Impulse ! (11852) Année 1996
- 19h37Kneebody
Hold on LongerJohn Legend. : compositeur, Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Gerald Clayton (piano), Shane Endsley (trompette), Adam Benjamin (Fender Rhodes), Nate Wood (batterie, basse électrique, voix)Album By Fire Label Edition Année 2019
- 19h41Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition
Inflation BluesJack DeJohnette. : compositeur, John Purcell (saxophone alto, saxophone baryton, flûtes), Rufus Reid (basse électrique), Chico Freeman (saxophone ténor), Baikida Carroll (trompette), Jack DeJohnette (batterie, clavinet, voix)Album Inflation Blues Label Ecm (ECM 1 244) Année 1983
- 19h48Louis Cole
It’s So EasyLouis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (voix, batterie, claviers)Album Album 2 Label Autoproduction Année 2011
- 19h51Snarky Puppy
I RememberKnower (batterie), Jeff Coffin (saxophone ténor, saxophone alto, flûte), Michael League (guitare basse), Jay Jennings (trompette), Mike Maher (trompette), Chris Bullock (saxophone ténor, flûtes), Cory Henry (claviers), Bill Laurance (claviers), Shaun Martin (claviers), Justin Stanton (claviers, trompette), Bob Lanzetti (guitares), Mark Lettieri (guitares), Chris McQueen (guitares), Robert Searight (batterie), Larnell Lewis (batterie, percussions), Nate Werth (percussions), Marcelo Woloski (percussions), Rachella Searight (voix), Candy West (voix), Peaches West (voix)Album Family Dinner Volume Two Label Decca Année 2016
- 19h56Richard Berry & The Pharaohs
Have Love Will TravelRichard Berry. : compositeurAlbum Birth Of Soul, Vol. 3 Label Ace Records (CDKEND 189) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration