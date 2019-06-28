Banzzaï
Vendredi 28 juin 2019
59 min

Banzzaï Louis Cole : Brad Melhdau, Herbie Hancock, Kneebody, Snarky Puppy and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Louis Cole, © Getty / Robertus Pudyanto

C'est la dernière de la saison! On danse ? On funke ? On se déguise ? Avec Louis Cole ? Oh oui ! Bel été, et... rendez-vous à la rentrée !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Thinking (live sesh) - LOUIS COLE
    Louis Cole

    Thinking (Live Sesh)

    Louis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (claviers, voix), Ben Wendel (saxophone), Jacob Mann (claviers), Nate Wood (batterie), Sam Wilkes (basse)
    Album Live Sesh And Xtra Songs Label Brainfeeder Année 2019
  • 19h09
    Doing the things - LOUIS COLE
    Louis Cole

    Doing the Things

    Louis Cole. : compositeur, Louis COle (claviers, batterie, casserole, guitare, funk basse, voix
    Album Live Sesh And Xtra Songs Label Brainfeeder Année 2019
  • 19h10
    Wiggle-waggle - HERBIE HANCOCK
    Herbie Hancock

    Wiggle-Waggle

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Joe Henderson (sasophones), Johnny Coles (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tottie Heath (batterie), Buster Williams (basse)
    Album Fat Albert Rotunda Label Warner Bros (9362-47540-2) Année 1969
  • 19h17
    Big green suitcase - LOUIS COLE
    Louis Cole

    Big Green Suitcase

    Louis Cole. : compositeur
    Album Louis Cole Label Autoproduction Année 2010
  • 19h20
    Born to trouble - BRAD MEHLDAU
    Brad Mehldau

    Born to Trouble

    Brad Mehldau. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (voix, OB-6, moog, piano droit Yamaha, piano Steinway C, batterie)
    Album Finding Gabriel Label Nonesuch (7559-79263-5) Année 2019
  • 19h26
    When you're Ugly (feat. Genevieve Artadi) - LOUIS COLE
    Louis Cole

    When You’re Ugly

    Louis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (voix, claviers, batterie), Geneviève Artadi (voix)
    Album Time Label Brainfeeder (BFCD073) Année 2018
  • 19h29
    Lonesome lover - MAX ROACH / ABBEY LINCOLN
    Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln

    Lonesome Lover

    Max Roach. : compositeur, Richard Williams (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Julian Priester (trombone), Mal Waldron (piano), Art Davis (basse), Max Roach (batterie), Abbey Lincoln (voix), Coleridge Perkinson (chef de choeur)
    Album It’S Time Label Impulse ! (11852) Année 1996
  • 19h37
    Hold on longer - KNEEBODY
    Kneebody

    Hold on Longer

    John Legend. : compositeur, Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Gerald Clayton (piano), Shane Endsley (trompette), Adam Benjamin (Fender Rhodes), Nate Wood (batterie, basse électrique, voix)
    Album By Fire Label Edition Année 2019
  • 19h41
    Inflation blues - JACK DEJOHNETTE
    Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition

    Inflation Blues

    Jack DeJohnette. : compositeur, John Purcell (saxophone alto, saxophone baryton, flûtes), Rufus Reid (basse électrique), Chico Freeman (saxophone ténor), Baikida Carroll (trompette), Jack DeJohnette (batterie, clavinet, voix)
    Album Inflation Blues Label Ecm (ECM 1 244) Année 1983
  • 19h48
    It's so easy - LOUIS COLE
    Louis Cole

    It’s So Easy

    Louis Cole. : compositeur, Louis Cole (voix, batterie, claviers)
    Album Album 2 Label Autoproduction Année 2011
  • 19h51
    I remember (feat. Knower, Jeff Coffin) - Snarky Puppy
    Snarky Puppy

    I Remember

    Knower (batterie), Jeff Coffin (saxophone ténor, saxophone alto, flûte), Michael League (guitare basse), Jay Jennings (trompette), Mike Maher (trompette), Chris Bullock (saxophone ténor, flûtes), Cory Henry (claviers), Bill Laurance (claviers), Shaun Martin (claviers), Justin Stanton (claviers, trompette), Bob Lanzetti (guitares), Mark Lettieri (guitares), Chris McQueen (guitares), Robert Searight (batterie), Larnell Lewis (batterie, percussions), Nate Werth (percussions), Marcelo Woloski (percussions), Rachella Searight (voix), Candy West (voix), Peaches West (voix)
    Album Family Dinner Volume Two Label Decca Année 2016
  • 19h56
    Have love will travel - RICHARD BERRY
    Richard Berry & The Pharaohs

    Have Love Will Travel

    Richard Berry. : compositeur
    Album Birth Of Soul, Vol. 3 Label Ace Records (CDKEND 189) Année 2001
